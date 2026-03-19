Jamala and her 7-year-old son touched hearts with their performance of the hit "1944"

Famous Ukrainian singer Jamala touched her followers with a poignant video. The artist performed the track "1944", with which she won Eurovision 2016, in a duet with her son Emir. This is reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

Details

Jamala shared a heartwarming video on her photoblog, showing her singing "1944" while her 7-year-old son joins in with his star mother's singing and skillfully plays the synthesizer.

It is clear to the naked eye how carefully the child watches Jamala and picks the right notes. At the same time, the artist sings with maximum dedication. Followers liked this warm video, which united the hearts of the closest people.

My smallest duet, but the biggest love! - Jamala wrote under the video.

Recall

Jamala presented a new song "Zamovkny" (Shut Up), the third from her upcoming album "Rukh Mii" (My Movement). The composition combines alternative pop and minimalist electronics, addressing the theme of personal boundaries.