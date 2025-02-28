Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 2719 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 6835 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101491 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 80888 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110528 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 115962 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143720 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115046 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167500 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122275 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 90741 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 75689 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 29767 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 57652 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100082 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 2719 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 101491 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 143720 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 134882 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167500 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 3238 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130279 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132298 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161013 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140563 views
Actual

Popular

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100093 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 57729 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 29872 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 75763 views
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 90810 views
Last news • Economy
Emergency power outages have already been canceled, but it is necessary to save energy - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages have already been canceled, but it is necessary to save energy - Ukrenergo

08:54 AM • 1123 views
Carrots are getting more expensive, onions are getting cheaper: what's happening with vegetable prices

Carrots are getting more expensive, onions are getting cheaper: what's happening with vegetable prices

08:31 AM • 4559 views
Bitcoin fell by 21% after Trump's election: how much did the market lose

Bitcoin fell by 21% after Trump's election: how much did the market lose

07:54 AM • 8759 views
Currency exchange rates as of February 28: The National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

Currency exchange rates as of February 28: The National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

07:17 AM • 10613 views
Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo

05:58 AM • 18048 views
The US expects $20 billion from the minerals deal with Ukraine

The US expects $20 billion from the minerals deal with Ukraine

February 27, 06:06 PM • 28244 views
US-Russia talks boost demand for bonds that finance Putin's war

US-Russia talks boost demand for bonds that finance Putin's war

February 27, 05:59 PM • 21816 views
Electricity restrictions for business: when to expect blackouts on February 28

Electricity restrictions for business: when to expect blackouts on February 28

February 27, 05:15 PM • 22827 views
Trump announces tariffs on Canada, Mexico and additional fees on China

Trump announces tariffs on Canada, Mexico and additional fees on China

February 27, 05:08 PM • 45229 views
The court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover Tatneft's assets into the state's revenue

The court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover Tatneft's assets into the state's revenue

February 27, 04:26 PM • 18174 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 3012 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Publications
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101514 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143732 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Publications
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 134894 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Publications
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167513 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Ukrainian minerals against China's restrictions: what Trump is up to

Ukrainian minerals against China's restrictions: what Trump is up to

February 27, 04:07 PM • 19816 views
Putin's representative tries to bring US into Ukraine deal - Bloomberg

Putin's representative tries to bring US into Ukraine deal - Bloomberg

February 27, 03:27 PM • 22714 views
Sanctions against the shadow fleet: more than 300 Russian tankers under attack

Sanctions against the shadow fleet: more than 300 Russian tankers under attack

February 27, 03:17 PM • 23793 views
“We'll see tomorrow” - the Foreign Ministry on who will sign the subsoil agreement with the US

“We'll see tomorrow” - the Foreign Ministry on who will sign the subsoil agreement with the US

February 27, 03:04 PM • 26469 views
It has become much better and acceptable for Ukraine to sign: MFA on subsoil agreement with the US

It has become much better and acceptable for Ukraine to sign: MFA on subsoil agreement with the US

February 27, 02:47 PM • 20904 views
New US sanctions against the Russian tanker fleet: how much will the Russian economy lose

New US sanctions against the Russian tanker fleet: how much will the Russian economy lose

February 27, 01:53 PM • 25967 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 134401 views
How to tax income abroad: what should Ukrainians know?

How to tax income abroad: what should Ukrainians know?

February 27, 11:22 AM • 20585 views
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive

February 27, 11:16 AM • 114886 views
Cabinet of Ministers authorizes Sviridenko or Sybiha to sign resource agreement with the US

Cabinet of Ministers authorizes Sviridenko or Sybiha to sign resource agreement with the US

February 27, 10:43 AM • 22125 views
Revolut entered the Ukrainian market without a NBU license: what it means for customers

Revolut entered the Ukrainian market without a NBU license: what it means for customers

February 27, 10:18 AM • 23683 views
France has been negotiating with Ukraine on minerals since October - minister

France has been negotiating with Ukraine on minerals since October - minister

February 27, 10:00 AM • 56483 views
Ukrainians are asked to save electricity during peak hours: what is happening in the energy system

Ukrainians are asked to save electricity during peak hours: what is happening in the energy system

February 27, 08:59 AM • 23060 views
Export of motor gasoline is again banned in Russia

Export of motor gasoline is again banned in Russia

February 27, 08:41 AM • 26139 views
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

February 27, 07:59 AM • 122246 views
Supreme Court rejects Kolomoisky's claim and confirms that PrivatBank cannot be returned to its former owners

Supreme Court rejects Kolomoisky's claim and confirms that PrivatBank cannot be returned to its former owners

February 27, 07:07 AM • 110430 views
Currency exchange rate for February 27: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

Currency exchange rate for February 27: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

February 27, 07:00 AM • 24755 views
Nvidia sharply increased sales in the fourth quarter due to demand for AI chips

Nvidia sharply increased sales in the fourth quarter due to demand for AI chips

February 27, 06:48 AM • 25669 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

February 26, 05:44 PM • 134361 views
National Bank did not receive requests and did not approve the sale of BTA Bank - statement

National Bank did not receive requests and did not approve the sale of BTA Bank - statement

February 26, 04:52 PM • 27717 views
Emergency power outages have already been canceled, but it is necessary to save energy - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages have already been canceled, but it is necessary to save energy - Ukrenergo

After the nighttime drone attack on power facilities by Russia, emergency blackouts were introduced in the morning, which have already been canceled. From 16:00 to 22:00, restrictions are planned for industry due to high electricity consumption.

Society • 08:54 AM • 1123 views
Carrots are getting more expensive, onions are getting cheaper: what's happening with vegetable prices

Carrots are getting more expensive, onions are getting cheaper: what's happening with vegetable prices

Carrot prices increased by 10% to 27-34 UAH/kg due to high demand and limited supply. Onions fell to 7-13 UAH/kg due to massive sales by farmers due to deteriorating quality in storage.

Economy • 08:31 AM • 4559 views
Bitcoin fell by 21% after Trump's election: how much did the market lose

Bitcoin fell by 21% after Trump's election: how much did the market lose

Bitcoin has fallen 21% from its peak on January 20, and the total market capitalization has decreased by $1 trillion. Investors are disappointed with Trump's lack of a clear cryptocurrency policy and the threat of new duties.

Economy • 07:54 AM • 8759 views
Currency exchange rates as of February 28: The National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

Currency exchange rates as of February 28: The National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has strengthened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 12 kopecks to 41. 51 UAH/USD. The euro is set at 43.49 UAH, and the dollar is trading at 41.49-41.52 UAH on the interbank market.

Economy • 07:17 AM • 10613 views
Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Sumy, Poltava and Kirovohrad regions due to damage to power facilities. Industrial consumers are being cut off first, while households are being cut off only in some cases.

War • 05:58 AM • 18048 views
The US expects $20 billion from the minerals deal with Ukraine

The US expects $20 billion from the minerals deal with Ukraine

The United States expects to receive $20 billion from a deal with Ukraine on rare earth minerals. Zelenskiy refuses to sign a new deal without expanded security guarantees for Ukraine.

Economy • February 27, 06:06 PM • 28244 views
US-Russia talks boost demand for bonds that finance Putin's war

US-Russia talks boost demand for bonds that finance Putin's war

Following the resumption of negotiations with the United States, demand for Russian bonds has reached record levels since 2022. In the last three auctions, the Russian government sold bonds worth RUB 608 billion, which is 60% of the quarterly plan.

War • February 27, 05:59 PM • 21816 views
Electricity restrictions for business: when to expect blackouts on February 28

Electricity restrictions for business: when to expect blackouts on February 28

“Ukrenergo introduces power restrictions for industry and business on February 28 from 5:00 to 10:00 and from 16:00 to 22:00. No disconnections of household consumers are planned, but the schedules may change.

Society • February 27, 05:15 PM • 22827 views
Trump announces tariffs on Canada, Mexico and additional fees on China

Trump announces tariffs on Canada, Mexico and additional fees on China

The US imposes a 25% duty on goods from Canada and Mexico due to drug trafficking and illegal migration. An additional 10% duty is imposed on Chinese imports, causing financial markets to fall.

Economy • February 27, 05:08 PM • 45229 views
The court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover Tatneft's assets into the state's revenue

The court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover Tatneft's assets into the state's revenue

The HACC upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover the assets of the Russian oil company Tatneft to the state. Ukraine received corporate rights to a network of gas stations and oil depots in Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

Economy • February 27, 04:26 PM • 18174 views
Ukrainian minerals against China's restrictions: what Trump is up to

Ukrainian minerals against China's restrictions: what Trump is up to

The United States plans to sign an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals mining to reduce its dependence on China. Ukraine has significant reserves of lithium, graphite, and neodymium, accounting for up to 20% of the world's resources.

Economy • February 27, 04:07 PM • 19816 views
Putin's representative tries to bring US into Ukraine deal - Bloomberg

Putin's representative tries to bring US into Ukraine deal - Bloomberg

Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev is trying to engage the United States in a deal with Russia through business proposals to Trump and Musk. Russia is offering access to oil and joint projects in the Arctic in exchange for a settlement in Ukraine that is favorable to the Kremlin.

Economy • February 27, 03:27 PM • 22714 views
Sanctions against the shadow fleet: more than 300 Russian tankers under attack

Sanctions against the shadow fleet: more than 300 Russian tankers under attack

The UK has imposed sanctions on 40 tankers of Russia's shadow fleet. Together with the EU and Canadian sanctions, more than half of the tankers transporting Russian oil are under restrictions.

Economy • February 27, 03:17 PM • 23793 views
“We'll see tomorrow” - the Foreign Ministry on who will sign the subsoil agreement with the US

“We'll see tomorrow” - the Foreign Ministry on who will sign the subsoil agreement with the US

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized either Svyrydenko or Sibiga to sign an agreement on a reconstruction investment fund with the United States. The final decision on the signatory will be announced tomorrow.

Economy • February 27, 03:04 PM • 26469 views
It has become much better and acceptable for Ukraine to sign: MFA on subsoil agreement with the US

It has become much better and acceptable for Ukraine to sign: MFA on subsoil agreement with the US

Ukraine and the United States finalized the text of the subsoil agreement, removing the clauses on debt and double reimbursement of aid. The fund will be filled in Ukraine and used jointly to invest in reconstruction.

Economy • February 27, 02:47 PM • 20904 views
New US sanctions against the Russian tanker fleet: how much will the Russian economy lose

New US sanctions against the Russian tanker fleet: how much will the Russian economy lose

The US sanctions package of January 8, 2025, against the Russian tanker fleet could cost Russia up to 1. 5% of GDP. Elvira Nabiullina has already assessed the impact of the restrictions that are just beginning to take effect.

Economy • February 27, 01:53 PM • 25967 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Alakor City LLC, the sole bidder for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, has unpaid taxes of UAH 66 million. The Supreme Court partially overturned the previous decisions and sent the case for reconsideration.

Economy • February 27, 11:50 AM • 134401 views
How to tax income abroad: what should Ukrainians know?

How to tax income abroad: what should Ukrainians know?

Ukrainians working abroad must declare their income and pay taxes in Ukraine. The personal income tax rate is 18% and the military duty is 1.5%, but double taxation can be avoided if a treaty is in place.

Economy • February 27, 11:22 AM • 20585 views
Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

MP Yuzhanina criticized draft law No. 13007 on the Deposit Guarantee Fund. She is working on an alternative draft law to eliminate corruption risks and ensure transparency of the Fund's work.

Economy • February 27, 11:16 AM • 114886 views
Cabinet of Ministers authorizes Sviridenko or Sybiha to sign resource agreement with the US

Cabinet of Ministers authorizes Sviridenko or Sybiha to sign resource agreement with the US

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft bilateral agreement on an investment fund for reconstruction between Ukraine and the United States. Yulia Svyrydenko or Andriy Sybiha are authorized to sign the document.

Economy • February 27, 10:43 AM • 22125 views
Revolut entered the Ukrainian market without a NBU license: what it means for customers

Revolut entered the Ukrainian market without a NBU license: what it means for customers

Lithuanian Revolut Bank UAB started operating in Ukraine without obtaining the necessary permits from the NBU. The regulator emphasizes that the company must obtain a banking license, and Ukrainian consumer protection legislation does not apply to its customers.

Economy • February 27, 10:18 AM • 23683 views
France has been negotiating with Ukraine on minerals since October - minister

France has been negotiating with Ukraine on minerals since October - minister

The French Armed Forces Minister has reported talks with Ukraine on the development of minerals for the defense industry. The talks started in October after Zelenskyy's visit to Paris.

War • February 27, 10:00 AM • 56483 views
Ukrainians are asked to save electricity during peak hours: what is happening in the energy system

Ukrainians are asked to save electricity during peak hours: what is happening in the energy system

Electricity consumption is in line with seasonal indicators, but the consequences of the attacks are still being mitigated. Energy workers are urging people not to turn on high-power appliances from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Society • February 27, 08:59 AM • 23060 views
Export of motor gasoline is again banned in Russia

Export of motor gasoline is again banned in Russia

The Russian government is introducing a new ban on gasoline exports from March 1 to August 31, 2024. The restrictions will not apply to supplies from direct producers of petroleum products.

Economy • February 27, 08:41 AM • 26139 views
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

The EBRD forecasts Ukraine's economy to grow by 3. 5% in 2025 and 5% in 2026, provided that hostilities cease. In 2024, the economy grew by 3%, despite the war.

Economy • February 27, 07:59 AM • 122246 views
Supreme Court rejects Kolomoisky's claim and confirms that PrivatBank cannot be returned to its former owners

Supreme Court rejects Kolomoisky's claim and confirms that PrivatBank cannot be returned to its former owners

The Supreme Court dismissed Kolomoisky's cassation appeal regarding the return of PrivatBank. The decision is final and confirms the legality of the state's nationalization of the bank.

Economy • February 27, 07:07 AM • 110430 views
Currency exchange rate for February 27: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

Currency exchange rate for February 27: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 6390 UAH/USD, which is 10 kopecks stronger. On the interbank market, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.60-41.631, and the euro at UAH 43.65-43.66.

Economy • February 27, 07:00 AM • 24755 views
Nvidia sharply increased sales in the fourth quarter due to demand for AI chips

Nvidia sharply increased sales in the fourth quarter due to demand for AI chips

Nvidia reported revenue of $39. 3 billion in the fourth quarter, up 78% year-on-year. The company expects further sales growth to reach $43 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Economy • February 27, 06:48 AM • 25669 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the signing of an agreement with the USA on subsoil. The decision was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Economy • February 26, 05:44 PM • 134361 views
National Bank did not receive requests and did not approve the sale of BTA Bank - statement

National Bank did not receive requests and did not approve the sale of BTA Bank - statement

The National Bank of Ukraine denies that it has agreed to sell BTA Bank and has not received any such applications. The regulator considers the spread of such rumors to be an attempt to discredit the bank.

Economy • February 26, 04:52 PM • 27717 views