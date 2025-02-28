Popular
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent
Emergency power outages have already been canceled, but it is necessary to save energy - Ukrenergo
Carrots are getting more expensive, onions are getting cheaper: what's happening with vegetable prices
Bitcoin fell by 21% after Trump's election: how much did the market lose
Currency exchange rates as of February 28: The National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia
Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo
The US expects $20 billion from the minerals deal with Ukraine
US-Russia talks boost demand for bonds that finance Putin's war
Electricity restrictions for business: when to expect blackouts on February 28
Trump announces tariffs on Canada, Mexico and additional fees on China
The court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover Tatneft's assets into the state's revenue
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Ukrainian minerals against China's restrictions: what Trump is up to
Putin's representative tries to bring US into Ukraine deal - Bloomberg
Sanctions against the shadow fleet: more than 300 Russian tankers under attack
“We'll see tomorrow” - the Foreign Ministry on who will sign the subsoil agreement with the US
It has become much better and acceptable for Ukraine to sign: MFA on subsoil agreement with the US
New US sanctions against the Russian tanker fleet: how much will the Russian economy lose
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
How to tax income abroad: what should Ukrainians know?
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee FundExclusive
Cabinet of Ministers authorizes Sviridenko or Sybiha to sign resource agreement with the US
Revolut entered the Ukrainian market without a NBU license: what it means for customers
France has been negotiating with Ukraine on minerals since October - minister
Ukrainians are asked to save electricity during peak hours: what is happening in the energy system
Export of motor gasoline is again banned in Russia
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Supreme Court rejects Kolomoisky's claim and confirms that PrivatBank cannot be returned to its former owners
Currency exchange rate for February 27: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia
Nvidia sharply increased sales in the fourth quarter due to demand for AI chips
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
National Bank did not receive requests and did not approve the sale of BTA Bank - statement
Emergency power outages have already been canceled, but it is necessary to save energy - Ukrenergo
After the nighttime drone attack on power facilities by Russia, emergency blackouts were introduced in the morning, which have already been canceled. From 16:00 to 22:00, restrictions are planned for industry due to high electricity consumption.
Carrots are getting more expensive, onions are getting cheaper: what's happening with vegetable prices
Carrot prices increased by 10% to 27-34 UAH/kg due to high demand and limited supply. Onions fell to 7-13 UAH/kg due to massive sales by farmers due to deteriorating quality in storage.
Bitcoin fell by 21% after Trump's election: how much did the market lose
Bitcoin has fallen 21% from its peak on January 20, and the total market capitalization has decreased by $1 trillion. Investors are disappointed with Trump's lack of a clear cryptocurrency policy and the threat of new duties.
Currency exchange rates as of February 28: The National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia
The National Bank of Ukraine has strengthened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 12 kopecks to 41. 51 UAH/USD. The euro is set at 43.49 UAH, and the dollar is trading at 41.49-41.52 UAH on the interbank market.
Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Sumy, Poltava and Kirovohrad regions due to damage to power facilities. Industrial consumers are being cut off first, while households are being cut off only in some cases.
The US expects $20 billion from the minerals deal with Ukraine
The United States expects to receive $20 billion from a deal with Ukraine on rare earth minerals. Zelenskiy refuses to sign a new deal without expanded security guarantees for Ukraine.
US-Russia talks boost demand for bonds that finance Putin's war
Following the resumption of negotiations with the United States, demand for Russian bonds has reached record levels since 2022. In the last three auctions, the Russian government sold bonds worth RUB 608 billion, which is 60% of the quarterly plan.
Electricity restrictions for business: when to expect blackouts on February 28
“Ukrenergo introduces power restrictions for industry and business on February 28 from 5:00 to 10:00 and from 16:00 to 22:00. No disconnections of household consumers are planned, but the schedules may change.
Trump announces tariffs on Canada, Mexico and additional fees on China
The US imposes a 25% duty on goods from Canada and Mexico due to drug trafficking and illegal migration. An additional 10% duty is imposed on Chinese imports, causing financial markets to fall.
The court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover Tatneft's assets into the state's revenue
The HACC upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover the assets of the Russian oil company Tatneft to the state. Ukraine received corporate rights to a network of gas stations and oil depots in Kharkiv and Poltava regions.
Ukrainian minerals against China's restrictions: what Trump is up to
The United States plans to sign an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals mining to reduce its dependence on China. Ukraine has significant reserves of lithium, graphite, and neodymium, accounting for up to 20% of the world's resources.
Putin's representative tries to bring US into Ukraine deal - Bloomberg
Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev is trying to engage the United States in a deal with Russia through business proposals to Trump and Musk. Russia is offering access to oil and joint projects in the Arctic in exchange for a settlement in Ukraine that is favorable to the Kremlin.
Sanctions against the shadow fleet: more than 300 Russian tankers under attack
The UK has imposed sanctions on 40 tankers of Russia's shadow fleet. Together with the EU and Canadian sanctions, more than half of the tankers transporting Russian oil are under restrictions.
“We'll see tomorrow” - the Foreign Ministry on who will sign the subsoil agreement with the US
The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized either Svyrydenko or Sibiga to sign an agreement on a reconstruction investment fund with the United States. The final decision on the signatory will be announced tomorrow.
It has become much better and acceptable for Ukraine to sign: MFA on subsoil agreement with the US
Ukraine and the United States finalized the text of the subsoil agreement, removing the clauses on debt and double reimbursement of aid. The fund will be filled in Ukraine and used jointly to invest in reconstruction.
New US sanctions against the Russian tanker fleet: how much will the Russian economy lose
The US sanctions package of January 8, 2025, against the Russian tanker fleet could cost Russia up to 1. 5% of GDP. Elvira Nabiullina has already assessed the impact of the restrictions that are just beginning to take effect.
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
Alakor City LLC, the sole bidder for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, has unpaid taxes of UAH 66 million. The Supreme Court partially overturned the previous decisions and sent the case for reconsideration.
How to tax income abroad: what should Ukrainians know?
Ukrainians working abroad must declare their income and pay taxes in Ukraine. The personal income tax rate is 18% and the military duty is 1.5%, but double taxation can be avoided if a treaty is in place.
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
MP Yuzhanina criticized draft law No. 13007 on the Deposit Guarantee Fund. She is working on an alternative draft law to eliminate corruption risks and ensure transparency of the Fund's work.
Cabinet of Ministers authorizes Sviridenko or Sybiha to sign resource agreement with the US
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft bilateral agreement on an investment fund for reconstruction between Ukraine and the United States. Yulia Svyrydenko or Andriy Sybiha are authorized to sign the document.
Revolut entered the Ukrainian market without a NBU license: what it means for customers
Lithuanian Revolut Bank UAB started operating in Ukraine without obtaining the necessary permits from the NBU. The regulator emphasizes that the company must obtain a banking license, and Ukrainian consumer protection legislation does not apply to its customers.
France has been negotiating with Ukraine on minerals since October - minister
The French Armed Forces Minister has reported talks with Ukraine on the development of minerals for the defense industry. The talks started in October after Zelenskyy's visit to Paris.
Ukrainians are asked to save electricity during peak hours: what is happening in the energy system
Electricity consumption is in line with seasonal indicators, but the consequences of the attacks are still being mitigated. Energy workers are urging people not to turn on high-power appliances from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Export of motor gasoline is again banned in Russia
The Russian government is introducing a new ban on gasoline exports from March 1 to August 31, 2024. The restrictions will not apply to supplies from direct producers of petroleum products.
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
The EBRD forecasts Ukraine's economy to grow by 3. 5% in 2025 and 5% in 2026, provided that hostilities cease. In 2024, the economy grew by 3%, despite the war.
Supreme Court rejects Kolomoisky's claim and confirms that PrivatBank cannot be returned to its former owners
The Supreme Court dismissed Kolomoisky's cassation appeal regarding the return of PrivatBank. The decision is final and confirms the legality of the state's nationalization of the bank.
Currency exchange rate for February 27: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia
The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 6390 UAH/USD, which is 10 kopecks stronger. On the interbank market, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.60-41.631, and the euro at UAH 43.65-43.66.
Nvidia sharply increased sales in the fourth quarter due to demand for AI chips
Nvidia reported revenue of $39. 3 billion in the fourth quarter, up 78% year-on-year. The company expects further sales growth to reach $43 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the signing of an agreement with the USA on subsoil. The decision was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
National Bank did not receive requests and did not approve the sale of BTA Bank - statement
The National Bank of Ukraine denies that it has agreed to sell BTA Bank and has not received any such applications. The regulator considers the spread of such rumors to be an attempt to discredit the bank.