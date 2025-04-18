$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM

Most electric cars this year were bought in Lviv region and Kyiv: which are the bestsellers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2782 views

In the first quarter of 2025, 12.8 thousand electric vehicles were registered in Ukraine. Most in Lviv region, Kyiv and Kyiv region. The most popular models: BYD Song Plus EV, Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3, Nissan Leaf.

Most electric cars this year were bought in Lviv region and Kyiv: which are the bestsellers

Lviv region and Kyiv have become the leading regions in terms of electric car registrations, the Ukrautoprom association reported and named the bestsellers, writes UNN.

Details

"In the first quarter of 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 12.8 thousand electric vehicles (BEV)", Ukrautoprom reported.

The largest indicators of registrations of these cars, as indicated, were demonstrated by:

  • Lviv region – 1961 units (94% used);
    • city of Kyiv – 1632 units (68% used);
      • Kyiv region – 1120 units (76% used);
        • Dnipropetrovsk region – 986 units (80% used);
          • Odesa region – 761 units (76% used).

            In the segment of new cars, the most popular electric car in these markets was the BYD Song Plus EV.

            In the segment of used cars imported from abroad:

            • TESLA Model Y – in Kyiv and the region;
              • TESLA Model 3 – in Lviv region and Dnipropetrovsk region;
                • NISSAN Leaf – in Odesa region.

                  Ukrainians began to buy electric cars more actively: the bestsellers of March were named

                  Julia Shramko

                  Julia Shramko

                  SocietyEconomyAuto
                  Kyiv Oblast
                  Tesla Model Y
                  Odesa Oblast
                  Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
                  Kyiv
