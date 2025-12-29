Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
04:39 AM • 11206 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 25720 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 33090 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 30708 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 27656 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 36608 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 47361 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 33430 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 44820 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 53473 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
6.5m/s
74%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump announced a detailed discussion of issues after talking to PutinDecember 28, 10:54 PM • 8496 views
President Zelenskyy announced the timeline for approving the peace planDecember 28, 10:59 PM • 13571 views
Power outages on December 29: DTEK published schedules for two regions and KyivVideoDecember 28, 11:08 PM • 22541 views
Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations with Trump and further team meetingsVideoDecember 28, 11:41 PM • 18440 views
"What a shame": Trump sharply reacted to compatriots who died in the war in Ukraine02:59 AM • 20690 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 32534 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 108435 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 157641 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 80938 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 111284 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 120 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 24762 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 35509 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 108435 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 36629 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Truth Social
Shahed-136
Fox News

Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Kanye West and Bianca Censori spent a day at California Adventure, riding attractions with two of his children, 10-year-old Saint and 7-year-old Chicago. Security was present, but no incidents were reported.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children

Kanye West and Bianca Censori spent a day at California Adventure - enjoying rides with two of his children. This was reported by UNN with reference to Tmz.

Details

The rapper and his wife visited DCA on Sunday with Saint and Chicago West, along with his two middle children, aged 10 and 7 respectively.

We are told that the two rode the Incredicoaster - the park's largest roller coaster - and the Grizzly River Run water ride.

- the publication writes.

Security was also present during the outing - standing at strategic points in the ride queues, although, according to the publication, no one tried to contact the famous family.

This is not the first time Kanye and Bianca have visited the Disney resort in California. They have appeared there about once a year since their marriage, although they usually visit OG Disney instead of California Adventure.

Recall

Kanye West and Bianca Censori decided to give their marriage a second chance after a recent breakup. The couple appeared together at the premiere of a new film, where Bianca played the lead role.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Musician
Film
Marriage
Kanye West