Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children

Kanye West and Bianca Censori spent a day at California Adventure - enjoying rides with two of his children. This was reported by UNN with reference to Tmz.

Details

The rapper and his wife visited DCA on Sunday with Saint and Chicago West, along with his two middle children, aged 10 and 7 respectively.

We are told that the two rode the Incredicoaster - the park's largest roller coaster - and the Grizzly River Run water ride. - the publication writes.

Security was also present during the outing - standing at strategic points in the ride queues, although, according to the publication, no one tried to contact the famous family.

This is not the first time Kanye and Bianca have visited the Disney resort in California. They have appeared there about once a year since their marriage, although they usually visit OG Disney instead of California Adventure.

Recall

Kanye West and Bianca Censori decided to give their marriage a second chance after a recent breakup. The couple appeared together at the premiere of a new film, where Bianca played the lead role.