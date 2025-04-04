A Su-25 military plane crashed in the Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation during a training flight. The pilot managed to eject. The plane crashed in a deserted area.
In a day, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1280 Russians, and also destroyed 5 MLRS and over 80 artillery systems. The Defense Forces also destroyed 4 enemy helicopters in the Belgorod region.
The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the HUR, RVіA, destroyed two Ka-52s and two Mi-8s in the enemy's rear, in the Belgorod region. The helicopters were destroyed by missile strikes.
The SBU and the Defense Forces struck at the Novovelychkivska oil pumping station in Russia. The facility serves the Tikhoretsk-Novorossiysk-2 oil pipeline and is involved in supplying the occupation army.
Overnight, drones attacked several targets in the Rostov region of Russia, including airports and warehouses. According to the Russian defense ministry, 24 UAVs were shot down, with the most obvious hit reportedly at Taganrog airport.
A russian military helicopter, probably a Ka-52, crashes in the Kerch Strait. The information is being spread by russian propaganda channels, but there is no official confirmation.
The Russian army has received a batch of domestically produced X-UAV missiles for reconnaissance drones. The missile is based on the Kornet-D anti-tank missile and has a range of 8-10 km, but contains foreign components.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports 75 combat engagements at the front as of 16:00. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, where almost a third of all attacks took place.
In the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, a Ka-52M helicopter mistakenly attacked a Russian military convoy, destroying a 2S19M2 Msta-S self-propelled artillery system. The incident occurred near the village of Kryvytski Budy, 30 km from the occupied territory.
On May 13, about 140 combat engagements took place on the frontline, 13 of them in the Kharkiv sector, where Ukrainian troops inflicted fire damage on the enemy, strengthening their positions and evacuating civilians from the affected settlements.
Ukrainian soldiers from the 60th and 63rd Brigades destroyed 10 pieces of occupiers' equipment on the move.
Ukrainian paratroopers from the 79th Brigade repelled a Russian attack near Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, destroying Russian armored vehicles and eliminating the surviving enemy forces.
The Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter worth $16 million.
Russian helicopters Ka-52 and Mi-8 took to the skies over the temporarily occupied Crimea and Simferopol region.
In February, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 13 russian aircraft, including 10 fighter-bombers, 2 fighters, and 1 long-range radar detection aircraft, making it the worst month for russian pilots since October 2022.
Intercepted Russian radio communications confirmed the destruction by Ukrainian intelligence of a large Russian landing ship, the Caesar Kunikov, which was left with only an oily stain.
The Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter; the helicopter itself crashed in the Avdiivka sector on February 7.