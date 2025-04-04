$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15634 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28473 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64682 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213681 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122535 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391813 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310690 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213733 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244215 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255094 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14094 views

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131756 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131756 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213681 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213681 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391813 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391813 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254290 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254290 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310690 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3046 views

07:44 PM • 3046 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14130 views

05:58 PM • 14130 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45303 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45303 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72086 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72086 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57179 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57179 views
Su-25 military plane crashed in Russia, the pilot managed to eject - Russian media

A Su-25 military plane crashed in the Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation during a training flight. The pilot managed to eject. The plane crashed in a deserted area.

News of the World • March 24, 11:51 AM • 27934 views

1280 occupiers, tanks, helicopters, air defense systems: what the Russian army lost per day at the front

In a day, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1280 Russians, and also destroyed 5 MLRS and over 80 artillery systems. The Defense Forces also destroyed 4 enemy helicopters in the Belgorod region.

War • March 24, 05:57 AM • 116210 views

Defense Forces destroyed 4 enemy helicopters in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: video of the special operation

The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the HUR, RVіA, destroyed two Ka-52s and two Mi-8s in the enemy's rear, in the Belgorod region. The helicopters were destroyed by missile strikes.

War • March 24, 05:40 AM • 127938 views

Ukrainian forces attack oil pumping station in Russia's Krasnodar region - General Staff

The SBU and the Defense Forces struck at the Novovelychkivska oil pumping station in Russia. The facility serves the Tikhoretsk-Novorossiysk-2 oil pipeline and is involved in supplying the occupation army.

War • February 22, 04:31 PM • 37652 views

Rostov region of Russia “received” drones at night: what is known about the consequences

Overnight, drones attacked several targets in the Rostov region of Russia, including airports and warehouses. According to the Russian defense ministry, 24 UAVs were shot down, with the most obvious hit reportedly at Taganrog airport.

War • November 26, 08:50 AM • 18596 views

russian military helicopter likely crashed over the Kerch Strait

A russian military helicopter, probably a Ka-52, crashes in the Kerch Strait. The information is being spread by russian propaganda channels, but there is no official confirmation.

War • October 26, 04:18 PM • 26581 views

Russia announced the supply of “X-UAV” missiles for drones to the army: what is known about them

The Russian army has received a batch of domestically produced X-UAV missiles for reconnaissance drones. The missile is based on the Kornet-D anti-tank missile and has a range of 8-10 km, but contains foreign components.

War • September 23, 01:52 PM • 15719 views

Occupants have already made 23 attempts to push out the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsk sector: General Staff on the situation at the front

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports 75 combat engagements at the front as of 16:00. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, where almost a third of all attacks took place.

War • August 16, 01:58 PM • 28544 views

Russian helicopter strikes at Russian military convoy in Kursk region - social networks

In the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, a Ka-52M helicopter mistakenly attacked a Russian military convoy, destroying a 2S19M2 Msta-S self-propelled artillery system. The incident occurred near the village of Kryvytski Budy, 30 km from the occupied territory.

War • August 12, 06:23 PM • 78639 views

About 140 combat engagements in the frontline, Ukrainian Armed Forces consolidate positions in Kharkiv region - General Staff

On May 13, about 140 combat engagements took place on the frontline, 13 of them in the Kharkiv sector, where Ukrainian troops inflicted fire damage on the enemy, strengthening their positions and evacuating civilians from the affected settlements.

War • May 13, 05:45 PM • 25292 views

Ground Forces showed how the Defense Forces destroyed 10 units of enemy equipment

Ukrainian soldiers from the 60th and 63rd Brigades destroyed 10 pieces of occupiers' equipment on the move.

War • May 13, 11:00 AM • 36421 views

Using mines and drones: paratroopers show how they stopped a Russian assault group near Novomykhailivka

Ukrainian paratroopers from the 79th Brigade repelled a Russian attack near Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, destroying Russian armored vehicles and eliminating the surviving enemy forces.

War • May 13, 10:40 AM • 26069 views

Defense forces destroy enemy Ka-52 Alligator helicopter

The Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter worth $16 million.

War • May 13, 09:25 AM • 103255 views

Russians send helicopters into the sky over Crimea - media

Russian helicopters Ka-52 and Mi-8 took to the skies over the temporarily occupied Crimea and Simferopol region.

War • March 22, 01:54 PM • 22341 views

Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy 13 russian aircraft in February - Defense Ministry

In February, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 13 russian aircraft, including 10 fighter-bombers, 2 fighters, and 1 long-range radar detection aircraft, making it the worst month for russian pilots since October 2022.

War • February 29, 02:57 PM • 24049 views

Occupants confirm destruction of "Caesar Kunikov" - DIU

Intercepted Russian radio communications confirmed the destruction by Ukrainian intelligence of a large Russian landing ship, the Caesar Kunikov, which was left with only an oily stain.

War • February 14, 12:01 PM • 23158 views

It was hit by a man-portable air defense system and fertilized the soil in the Avdiivka sector: Tarnavsky gives details about the "canceled" Russian helicopter

The Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter; the helicopter itself crashed in the Avdiivka sector on February 7.

War • February 8, 10:12 AM • 28264 views