Russia announced the supply of “X-UAV” missiles for drones to the army: what is known about them

Russia has announced that its army has received a batch of missiles of its own production, which can be used to equip reconnaissance drones. This is reported by Defence Express, UNN.

It is noted that the size of this batch, as well as previous or future plans for delivery, are not reported.

Defense Express clarifies that work on the X-UAV missile began in 2021. In fact, it is an aviation version of the Kornet-D anti-tank missile. At one time, the Russians claimed that this missile was intended to be used by a number of their reconnaissance and strike drones. In addition, the missile was launched from a Ka-52M helicopter.

The current version of the X-UAV is most likely based on the 9M133FM-3 missile, which has a range of eight to ten kilometers.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin saidthat Russians continue to use foreign high-tech components to produce their own weapons.

Absolutely all types of Russian weapons, namely various types of drones and missiles, contain foreign, non-Russian-made components in their high-tech parts. We are talking about missile control, guidance, and navigation systems, i.e. all the main parts that are directly responsible for missile flights - said Oleksandr Ruvin.

Due to the shortage of components, Russians are forced to install guidance units from Orlan-10 drones on X-101 missiles - Oleksandr Ruvin