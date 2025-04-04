$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15407 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27998 views

06:32 PM • 27998 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64479 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213355 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122384 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391614 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310484 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213698 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244195 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131485 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131485 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213355 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213355 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391614 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391614 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254147 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254147 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310484 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2878 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13924 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45091 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72031 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57135 views

Ceasefire in Ukraine in question due to disagreements in Europe - WP

London and Paris' military plans for Ukraine have met with reluctance from other European countries. Without US support, they doubt a lasting ceasefire.

War • March 30, 06:42 PM • 40672 views

A new round of Russian-American consultations may take place in Riyadh in mid-April - Russian media

Russian media reports that a new round of Russian-American consultations may take place in Riyadh in mid-April. Exact dates are not yet known.

Politics • March 27, 07:08 PM • 35486 views

Negotiations on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia will continue: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not name the exact date of the next meeting

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the negotiation process with international partners continues. Bloomberg reported on a meeting of Ukrainian and American teams in Riyadh.

War • March 27, 05:06 PM • 31693 views

No talk of territorial concessions: Palisa on technical consultations in Riyadh

At the meeting in Riyadh, Ukraine and the US discussed a comprehensive ceasefire, especially regarding energy facilities and the Black Sea. Territorial concessions were not discussed.

War • March 26, 03:40 PM • 29806 views

Ukraine and Russia have likely not yet agreed on a date for the start of a truce - ISW

The US, Ukraine and Russia have reached some agreements on a ceasefire in energy infrastructure and the Black Sea. Details are still unknown, and an assessment of the specifics of the agreements is complex.

War • March 26, 12:38 AM • 13575 views

Zelenskyy explained how Ukraine will act in case of a ceasefire violation by the Russian Federation

Zelenskyy stated that the agreement with the US does not contain specific mechanisms in case of a ceasefire violation. Ukraine should appeal to the US in case of violations.

War • March 25, 09:05 PM • 15200 views

The US has enough "sticks and carrots" to ensure the implementation of agreements - Umerov

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the success of the meeting in Riyadh, where issues of ceasefire, navigation security and prisoner exchange were discussed. He emphasized the role of the United States in guaranteeing the implementation of agreements.

War • March 25, 08:53 PM • 15682 views

Peace or deception: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the coming days will show the seriousness of Russia's intentions

The coming days will be decisive in determining whether Russia really seeks peace, or is only trying to mislead the United States and the world. Pressure remains the only way to combat Moscow's lies.

War • March 25, 08:34 PM • 26792 views

Oil refineries, power plants, nuclear power plants: the Kremlin has published a list of objects that will be subject to a moratorium on strikes

Moscow has shown a list of objects in the Russian Federation and Ukraine that are subject to a temporary moratorium on strikes, which will last 30 days from March 18, 2025.

War • March 25, 07:04 PM • 54592 views

Total disrespect for the USA: Kovalenko stated that Russia has launched Shaheds again

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, announced a new launch of Shaheds by Russia. This happened despite recent negotiations on safe navigation in the Black Sea.

War • March 25, 06:32 PM • 25500 views

When will the ceasefire in the Black Sea and the cessation of attacks on the energy sector come into effect? Zelenskyy responded

The President of Ukraine expects a ceasefire on energy facilities and silence at sea after statements from the United States. It should be noted that the White House has already published statements about negotiations with Ukraine and Russia.

War • March 25, 05:34 PM • 42651 views

Zelenskyy named the differences in the positions of Ukraine and Russia after the negotiations in Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy stated that the US will facilitate the return of Ukrainian children, prisoners of war and civilians. The Russians raised the issue of ports and agricultural exports.

War • March 25, 04:34 PM • 58544 views

Umerov revealed key results of bilateral technical consultations between Ukraine and the US

Ukraine and the USA held negotiations in Riyadh regarding safe navigation in the Black Sea and protection of energy infrastructure. Agreements were reached on a ceasefire and exchange of prisoners.

War • March 25, 03:22 PM • 248703 views

US and Ukraine agreed on safe navigation in the Black Sea - White House made a statement after the meeting in Riyadh

The US and Ukraine have agreed on measures for safe navigation, prisoner exchange, and a ban on strikes against energy facilities. The negotiations took place in Riyadh, mediated by Saudi Arabia.

War • March 25, 03:09 PM • 258104 views

12 hours of negotiations in Riyadh - no joint statement: russia blames Ukraine's position

Russian-American negotiations in Saudi Arabia did not lead to a joint statement. The russian federation stated that the reason for the absence of the statement was allegedly the position of Ukraine.

Politics • March 25, 12:42 PM • 15747 views

Following negotiations in Riyadh, Lavrov announced "readiness" to resume the Black Sea Initiative, but "guarantees" are needed

During the negotiations, the US and Russia discussed navigation in the Black Sea. Lavrov advocates for the restoration of the Black Sea Initiative in a form acceptable to all.

Politics • March 25, 12:32 PM • 17441 views

Ukrainian-American meeting in Riyadh concludes - media

A Ukrainian-American meeting took place in the capital of Saudi Arabia after negotiations between the US and Russian delegations. All details of the meeting will be announced later.

War • March 25, 10:16 AM • 100402 views

Kremlin said that the negotiations between Russia and the US in Riyadh were technical, their results will not be published

Negotiations between Russia and the United States in Riyadh were technical, their results will not be published. Also, there are no plans for a trilateral meeting with the participation of Ukraine at this time.

War • March 25, 09:43 AM • 20915 views

Ukraine and the US gathered for a new meeting in Riyadh - AFP

A meeting between Ukrainian and American teams regarding a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow is underway in Riyadh. A positive statement is expected in the near future, but the signing of documents is not planned.

War • March 25, 08:43 AM • 127449 views

Ukraine and the United States will meet in Riyadh after Russian-American talks

A meeting between Ukrainian and American delegations is planned in Saudi Arabia following Russian-American negotiations on a ceasefire. A positive statement is expected in the near future.

War • March 25, 06:19 AM • 37561 views

US-Russia talks in Riyadh: White House says "progress achieved" - media

The parties have completed negotiations on a ceasefire in the Black Sea and expect a positive announcement in the near future. A draft joint statement has been sent to Moscow and Washington.

War • March 25, 03:30 AM • 21844 views

The Kremlin is more interested in cooperation with the United States than in a ceasefire - ISW

The Kremlin repeats narratives aimed at undermining support for Ukraine. Moscow seeks bilateral negotiations with the United States, and puts forward conditions that hinder a ceasefire.

War • March 25, 01:10 AM • 105604 views

State Department: Ukraine and Russia are closer to a complete ceasefire than ever before

Washington is working to stop the fire between Ukraine and Russia. The US says the parties have never been so close to a complete ceasefire.

War • March 24, 09:44 PM • 11572 views

Meeting of the Russian and US teams in Riyadh: a joint statement will be published on March 25 - Russian media

A joint statement by Russia and the United States will be published tomorrow following the talks in Riyadh, which lasted more than 12 hours. No documents are planned to be signed.

Politics • March 24, 08:07 PM • 10599 views

Trump on negotiations in Saudi Arabia: we are now talking about territory

Donald Trump said that in Saudi Arabia they are discussing issues of territories, demarcation lines and energy. Discussions are focused on a ceasefire and the safety of navigation in the Black Sea.

War • March 24, 06:29 PM • 33627 views

US-Russia negotiations in Riyadh have been ongoing for over 9 hours: there have already been three breaks

Negotiations between the Russian and US delegations are ongoing in Riyadh, and have already lasted more than 9 hours with breaks. No documents are planned to be signed following the consultations.

War • March 24, 05:38 PM • 13183 views

The Kremlin reacted to Trump's statement about the outlines of a future agreement on Ukraine

Peskov announced the existence of a common vision regarding the framework of a future peace agreement; also, the Russian delegation is negotiating with the USA in Riyadh.

War • March 24, 03:36 PM • 35857 views

Russia and the United States have resumed negotiations in Riyadh

Russian media reports on the resumption of negotiations between the Russian and U. S. delegations in Riyadh after a short pause. Details are not provided.

Politics • March 24, 12:00 PM • 35461 views

US and Russia are meeting in Riyadh today: Russian delegation has arrived for negotiations

The Russian delegation has arrived in Riyadh for talks with the US; the event is closed to the press. The day before, the US met with the Ukrainian delegation, details of the meeting are unknown.

War • March 24, 07:09 AM • 38253 views

A meeting between the Ukrainian and American teams has ended in Saudi Arabia - Umerov

A meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations took place in Saudi Arabia. They discussed energy issues, infrastructure security, and the expansion of the Black Sea agreement.

War • March 23, 08:54 PM • 95151 views