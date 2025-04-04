London and Paris' military plans for Ukraine have met with reluctance from other European countries. Without US support, they doubt a lasting ceasefire.
Russian media reports that a new round of Russian-American consultations may take place in Riyadh in mid-April. Exact dates are not yet known.
At the meeting in Riyadh, Ukraine and the US discussed a comprehensive ceasefire, especially regarding energy facilities and the Black Sea. Territorial concessions were not discussed.
Zelenskyy stated that the agreement with the US does not contain specific mechanisms in case of a ceasefire violation. Ukraine should appeal to the US in case of violations.
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the success of the meeting in Riyadh, where issues of ceasefire, navigation security and prisoner exchange were discussed. He emphasized the role of the United States in guaranteeing the implementation of agreements.
The coming days will be decisive in determining whether Russia really seeks peace, or is only trying to mislead the United States and the world. Pressure remains the only way to combat Moscow's lies.
Moscow has shown a list of objects in the Russian Federation and Ukraine that are subject to a temporary moratorium on strikes, which will last 30 days from March 18, 2025.
Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, announced a new launch of Shaheds by Russia. This happened despite recent negotiations on safe navigation in the Black Sea.
The President of Ukraine expects a ceasefire on energy facilities and silence at sea after statements from the United States. It should be noted that the White House has already published statements about negotiations with Ukraine and Russia.
Zelenskyy stated that the US will facilitate the return of Ukrainian children, prisoners of war and civilians. The Russians raised the issue of ports and agricultural exports.
Russian-American negotiations in Saudi Arabia did not lead to a joint statement. The russian federation stated that the reason for the absence of the statement was allegedly the position of Ukraine.
During the negotiations, the US and Russia discussed navigation in the Black Sea. Lavrov advocates for the restoration of the Black Sea Initiative in a form acceptable to all.
The parties have completed negotiations on a ceasefire in the Black Sea and expect a positive announcement in the near future. A draft joint statement has been sent to Moscow and Washington.
The Kremlin repeats narratives aimed at undermining support for Ukraine. Moscow seeks bilateral negotiations with the United States, and puts forward conditions that hinder a ceasefire.
Washington is working to stop the fire between Ukraine and Russia. The US says the parties have never been so close to a complete ceasefire.
Donald Trump said that in Saudi Arabia they are discussing issues of territories, demarcation lines and energy. Discussions are focused on a ceasefire and the safety of navigation in the Black Sea.
Peskov announced the existence of a common vision regarding the framework of a future peace agreement; also, the Russian delegation is negotiating with the USA in Riyadh.
A meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations took place in Saudi Arabia. They discussed energy issues, infrastructure security, and the expansion of the Black Sea agreement.