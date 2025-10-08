$41.320.03
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3968 views

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, reaching a net worth of $1.4 billion. His move to the Al-Nassr club in Saudi Arabia secured him one of the largest contracts in football history and the highest average annual salary.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history
instagram.com/cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first billionaire footballer in the history of football, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Ronaldo's fortune has reached $1.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which for the first time estimates his capital, making him the first footballer identified by the index to achieve such status.

For a long time, he and Lionel Messi, with whom Ronaldo competed for the title of best player, received approximately the same salaries. But in 2023, their incomes diverged sharply with Ronaldo's move to the Persian Gulf and Messi's to the MLS club Inter Miami. However, the Argentine intends to acquire a stake in the American club after his career ends, which could once again put him on par with his long-time rival.

Ronaldo surprised many by joining the relatively unknown club Al-Nassr, based in Riyadh, stating - with his characteristic confidence - that he was looking for a new challenge after having "won everything" in Europe. While some may have doubted his playing ambitions, this transfer opened access to one of the largest contracts in football history, as well as the highest average annual salary for an athlete.

Saudi earnings are also tax-free, and his contract reportedly includes perks such as a stake in the club and access to a private jet.

Billionaires' wealth has grown by $6.5 trillion in the last decade - Oxfam26.06.25, 08:20 • 2912 views

Julia Shramko

SportsNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Bloomberg L.P.
Riyadh
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi