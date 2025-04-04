Lionel Messi

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15672 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28578 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64722 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213749 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122570 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391849 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310725 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213741 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131809 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213749 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391849 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254318 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310725 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3070 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14166 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45348 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72093 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57186 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Lionel Messi

MLS fines Messi and Suarez for their behavior in the match with New York

The MLS Disciplinary Committee imposed fines on Messi and Suarez for unsportsmanlike behavior. Both Inter Miami players grabbed opponents by the neck during and after the match with New York City.

Sports • February 26, 01:49 PM • 20205 views

Left back of “Polissya” Artem Smolyakov joins the club from MLS

19-year-old Polissya defender Artem Smolyakov has signed a contract with Los Angeles until 2028. He will become a partner of world champions Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud.

Sports • February 14, 09:12 PM • 31886 views

Usyk is among the top 10 highest paid athletes in 2024

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was ranked 7th in Sportico's ranking of the highest-paid athletes with an income of $122 million. The list also includes football players, basketball players, and a golfer.

Sports • February 13, 04:45 PM • 30853 views

Eagles interrupted the Chiefs' championship streak at the Super Bowl with Trump and stars in the stands

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the NFL Finals. This is the Eagles' second Super Bowl victory and a rematch for their loss to the Chiefs two years ago.

Sports • February 10, 06:58 AM • 32744 views

Joe Biden awards Pope with medal of honor

Joe Biden has awarded Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom “with distinction. ” This is the first time such an award has been presented by a sitting US president, and the ceremony took place over the phone due to the fires in California.

News of the World • January 12, 01:01 AM • 30284 views

Joe Biden presents Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 recipients

U. S. President Joe Biden has awarded the country's highest civilian honor to 19 prominent individuals. Among the honorees are footballer Messi, politician Hillary Clinton, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and other prominent figures.

News of the World • January 4, 11:31 PM • 25213 views

For the first time without Messi and Ronaldo: the symbolic team of the best football players of 2024 is named

FIFPro presented the symbolic national team of 2024, which included 6 Real Madrid players and 5 Manchester City players. For the first time since 2007, Messi and Ronaldo were not included in the squad.

Sports • December 9, 05:24 PM • 20563 views

Debut of the 17-year-old Ukrainian, Zinchenko wins, Lewandowski scores the hundredth goal - results of Champions League matches

Artem Stepanov became the youngest Ukrainian to make his debut in the Champions League. In other matches of the Tour, Arsenal defeated Sporting, and Lewandowski reached the 100-goal mark.

Sports • November 27, 07:59 AM • 15586 views

A magical eleven minutes and three goals: Lionel Messi sets a historic record for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi scored his first MLS hat trick in 11 minutes to help Inter Miami defeat the New England Revolution 6-2. The team finished the season with a record 74 points and a winning percentage of 0.765.

Sports • October 20, 11:33 AM • 22063 views

Forbes releases ranking of the world's highest paid footballers

Forbes has published the top 10 football players with the highest salaries in the 2024/25 season. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with an annual income of $285 million, followed by Messi and Neymar.

Sports • October 17, 11:35 PM • 19773 views

Environmental pollution: russia topped the anti-rating due to energy exports, followed by Australia

Australia's coal and gas exports cause more climate damage than any other country except Russia. By 2035, emissions from Australia's fossil fuel exports could increase by 50%.

News of the World • August 12, 12:31 PM • 21742 views

Climate activists vandalize Leo Messi's house in Ibiza

Activists of the Futuro Vegetal group doused Lionel Messi's house in Ibiza with paint to protest against the rich. The action was aimed at pointing out the responsibility of the wealthy for the climate crisis.

Sports • August 6, 04:08 PM • 22112 views

The napkin on which Messi's first "contract" with FC Barcelona was signed was auctioned off for a huge sum

The napkin on which 13-year-old Lionel Messi signed his first contract with FC Barcelona in 2000 was sold at auction for £762,400.

Sports • May 19, 01:06 PM • 112433 views

Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for one match for provocative gesture after victory over Al-Shabab

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match in the Saudi Arabian professional league for a provocative gesture toward opposing fans.

Sports • March 1, 01:44 AM • 34322 views

Messi's first contract with Barcelona, signed on a napkin, will be sold at auction

The legendary napkin on which 13-year-old Lionel Messi signed his first contract with Barcelona in 2000 will be auctioned in March 2024 with an expected price of 300,000 to 600,000 euros.

Sports • February 1, 04:15 AM • 28769 views