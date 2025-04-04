The MLS Disciplinary Committee imposed fines on Messi and Suarez for unsportsmanlike behavior. Both Inter Miami players grabbed opponents by the neck during and after the match with New York City.
19-year-old Polissya defender Artem Smolyakov has signed a contract with Los Angeles until 2028. He will become a partner of world champions Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud.
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was ranked 7th in Sportico's ranking of the highest-paid athletes with an income of $122 million. The list also includes football players, basketball players, and a golfer.
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the NFL Finals. This is the Eagles' second Super Bowl victory and a rematch for their loss to the Chiefs two years ago.
Joe Biden has awarded Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom “with distinction. ” This is the first time such an award has been presented by a sitting US president, and the ceremony took place over the phone due to the fires in California.
U. S. President Joe Biden has awarded the country's highest civilian honor to 19 prominent individuals. Among the honorees are footballer Messi, politician Hillary Clinton, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and other prominent figures.
FIFPro presented the symbolic national team of 2024, which included 6 Real Madrid players and 5 Manchester City players. For the first time since 2007, Messi and Ronaldo were not included in the squad.
Artem Stepanov became the youngest Ukrainian to make his debut in the Champions League. In other matches of the Tour, Arsenal defeated Sporting, and Lewandowski reached the 100-goal mark.
Lionel Messi scored his first MLS hat trick in 11 minutes to help Inter Miami defeat the New England Revolution 6-2. The team finished the season with a record 74 points and a winning percentage of 0.765.
Forbes has published the top 10 football players with the highest salaries in the 2024/25 season. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with an annual income of $285 million, followed by Messi and Neymar.
Australia's coal and gas exports cause more climate damage than any other country except Russia. By 2035, emissions from Australia's fossil fuel exports could increase by 50%.
Activists of the Futuro Vegetal group doused Lionel Messi's house in Ibiza with paint to protest against the rich. The action was aimed at pointing out the responsibility of the wealthy for the climate crisis.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match in the Saudi Arabian professional league for a provocative gesture toward opposing fans.
The legendary napkin on which 13-year-old Lionel Messi signed his first contract with Barcelona in 2000 will be auctioned in March 2024 with an expected price of 300,000 to 600,000 euros.