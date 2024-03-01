Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for one match for provocative gesture after victory over Al-Shabab

Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended for one match in the Saudi Professional League for a provocative gesture while playing for Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended for one match in the Saudi Professional League for an allegedly offensive gesture while playing for Al Nassr.

After a 3-2 victory over Al-Shabab, a video shows the football star holding his ear and making a gesture that could be considered a provocation to the opposing fans.

The stadium was filled with shouts of "Messi" in honor of Ronaldo's longtime rival, Lionel Messi.