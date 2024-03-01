$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30497 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 112525 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 71514 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 277475 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 235742 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191945 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231236 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251602 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157606 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372150 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for one match for provocative gesture after victory over Al-Shabab

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34322 views

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match in the Saudi Arabian professional league for a provocative gesture toward opposing fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for one match for provocative gesture after victory over Al-Shabab

Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended for one match in the Saudi Professional League for a provocative gesture while playing for Al-Nassr.

This is reported by AP, reports UNN.

Details

Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended for one match in the Saudi Professional League for an allegedly offensive gesture while playing for Al Nassr.

After a 3-2 victory over Al-Shabab, a video shows the football star holding his ear and making a gesture that could be considered a provocation to the opposing fans.

Add

The stadium was filled with shouts of "Messi" in honor of Ronaldo's longtime rival, Lionel Messi.

15.07.23, 04:13 • 609693 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SportsNews of the World
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
