9K720 Iskander

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15958 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29186 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 65004 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214127 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122780 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392013 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310893 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213788 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244251 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255119 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 23018 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45620 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132088 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15055 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14354 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132101 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392013 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254424 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310893 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3210 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14364 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45634 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72137 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57223 views
Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih for the second time in the evening: a fire broke out

Russian drones attacked Kryvyi Rih, causing a fire. The fire engulfed residential buildings and infrastructure facilities in the private sector of the city.

War • 09:21 PM • 6 views

The number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased to 42, two children are in serious condition

As a result of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih, 42 people were injured, including two children in serious condition. Houses and educational institutions were damaged, and fires broke out.

War • 08:41 PM • 804 views

Strike on Kryvyi Rih: already 16 dead, including 6 children, more than 40 wounded

The number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased to 16, including 6 children, 40 wounded. The Russians struck the city with an Iskander cluster ballistic missile.

War • 07:01 PM • 6494 views

Strike on Kryvyi Rih: Russians, preliminarily, used an Iskander cluster ballistic missile

Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander cluster ballistic missile. A headquarters for helping people is being set up in the nearest school.

War • 06:13 PM • 12219 views

Russian generals were declared suspects in the "Iskander" strike on the drama theater in Chernihiv

Two Russian generals have been notified of suspicion of giving the order to strike the drama theater in Chernihiv. As a result of the attack, people died, including a child, and many were injured.

War • March 31, 11:41 AM • 29075 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with two ballistic "Iskander" missiles and 131 UAVs: 57 drones were shot down

On the night of March 31, Russia attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles and 131 strike UAVs. 57 "Shaheds" were shot down, 45 simulators were lost. Sumy, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions were under attack.

War • March 31, 06:15 AM • 17599 views

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed over 4,000 aerial targets in March - Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In March 2025, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 4,043 aerial targets, including missiles, strike and reconnaissance UAVs. Aviation of the Defense Forces struck at enemy positions.

War • March 30, 12:20 PM • 51005 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic "Iskander" and 86 UAVs: 42 drones were shot down

On the night of March 27, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M missile and 86 strike UAVs. 42 "Shahed" were shot down, 26 simulators were lost, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions were affected.

War • March 27, 07:28 AM • 36793 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic "Iskander" and 139 UAVs: 78 drones were shot down

On the night of March 25, 2025, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M missile and 139 Shahed drones. 78 enemy UAVs were shot down, and Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions were affected.

War • March 25, 07:09 AM • 30164 views

What does a ceasefire at sea mean: the Navy's response

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the possible ceasefire at sea. Shelling of Ukraine is carried out from Crimea with missiles and drones, and not only from ships.

War • March 24, 10:59 PM • 15039 views

Under what conditions will Ukraine stop strikes on the energy sector of Russia? President explains

Ukraine will not strike Russian energy facilities if Russia stops shelling the Ukrainian energy system. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for US control over these strikes.

War • March 19, 11:04 AM • 49167 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistics and 145 UAVs: 72 drones were shot down

On the night of March 19, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 145 "Shahed" and other drones. 72 UAVs were shot down in various regions, 56 mock-up drones were lost, six regions were affected.

War • March 19, 06:19 AM • 14219 views

Air defense shot down 130 Shaheds out of 178 launched by the enemy in 13 regions of Ukraine

On the night of March 15, air defense forces repelled a massive attack. 130 UAVs were destroyed, 38 imitation targets did not reach their targets. There is destruction of infrastructure in 6 regions.

War • March 15, 07:03 AM • 30619 views

Air raid alert throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a hostile MiG-31K

A large-scale air alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K, a carrier of "Kinzhal" missiles. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urges not to ignore the alarm signals.

War • March 13, 10:45 AM • 20799 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic "Iskander" and 117 drones: 74 UAVs were shot down

On the night of March 13, the Russians attacked Ukraine with a missile and drones. Air defense forces shot down 74 enemy targets in 11 regions, but there were hits in 7 regions.

War • March 13, 07:18 AM • 20290 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with three ballistic "Iskander" missiles and 133 drones: 98 drones were shot down

On the night of March 12, 2025, the Russian Federation struck Odesa and Kryvyi Rih with three Iskander-M missiles, and also attacked with 133 Shahed drones. 98 UAVs were shot down in 15 regions.

War • March 12, 07:39 AM • 27117 views

Russia launched a ballistic "Iskander" and 126 drones at Ukraine overnight: one missile and 79 drones were shot down

Russia launched a massive attack using the Iskander-M ballistic missile and 126 drones of various types. The Ukrainian defense forces shot down the missile and 79 drones, and the attack affected 5 regions.

War • March 11, 06:09 AM • 18919 views

Russian airstrikes on Kostiantynivka: the number of casualties has increased

As a result of five airstrikes and a rocket attack in Kostiantynivka, 8 people were injured. Residential buildings, a hospital, shops, and critical infrastructure were damaged.

War • March 9, 12:41 AM • 49790 views

Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: critical infrastructure damaged, 8 injured

As a result of the Iskander strike on Kharkiv, 8 people were injured and a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. More than 30 private houses were damaged, 5 cars caught fire, and 10 garages were burned.

War • March 7, 07:12 AM • 21629 views

An enemy attack on a training ground in the Dnipro region: Syrskyi says who was suspended

The head of the training center and the commander of the military unit are suspended for the duration of the investigation into the attack on the training ground. The attack by an Iskander-M missile resulted in the deaths and injuries of servicemen.

War • March 3, 01:09 PM • 63511 views

Ukraine repels drone attack: 138 enemy UAVs destroyed

On the night of February 23, 2025, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 138 of 267 enemy Shahed drones and imitators. Despite the successful interception, the enemy struck in five regions of Ukraine.

War • February 23, 07:11 AM • 29454 views

Number of civilian casualties in Ukraine increased by 16% last year - new ACLED data

In 2024, the number of civilian deaths in Ukraine increased by 16%, and the number of air strikes tripled. Russian attacks affected 24 of Ukraine's 27 regions, with the frontline areas suffering the most.

War • February 21, 08:35 AM • 59037 views

Russia fired two ballistic missiles and 160 drones at Ukraine overnight: 87 UAVs shot down, 70 missed their targets

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 160 Shahed drones and two Iskander-M missiles from different directions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 87 attack UAVs, and the attack affected Odesa, Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions.

War • February 21, 06:39 AM • 25625 views

Russia fired 14 missiles and 161 drones at Ukraine overnight: 80 drones were shot down, 78 did not reach targets

Russia launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in the Kharkiv region, using 14 missiles of various types. The enemy also attacked with 161 Shahed drones, of which 80 were shot down over various regions of Ukraine.

War • February 20, 08:19 AM • 21576 views

Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 167 UAVs at Ukraine overnight: 106 drones were shot down, 56 did not reach their targets

Russia attacked Ukraine with 167 drones and two Iskander-M missiles, with air defense shooting down 106 drones. The attack affected 5 regions.

War • February 19, 07:07 AM • 27972 views

Russian general notified of suspicion over deadly strike on Mykolaiv regional сouncil

The SBU has notified General of the Russian Federation Aleksandr Dvornikov in absentia of suspicion for ordering a missile strike on the Mykolaiv Regional Council. As a result of the attack with an "Iskander" on March 29, 2022, 36 people were killed and 38 were injured.

War • February 13, 11:15 AM • 35403 views

Russia fired missiles and 123 drones at Ukraine: 6 ballistic missiles and 71 drones were shot down

Russia attacked Ukraine with 6 ballistic missiles and 123 Shahed drones from different directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down all ballistic missiles and 71 drones, and 5 regions were affected.

War • February 12, 06:59 AM • 25873 views

Head of the NSDC CCD: there was no launch of the Russian “Oreshnik” the day before

Andriy Kovalenko denied the information about the launch of the Oreshnik missile on February 6. According to him, there was neither a warning to Western partners nor the launch of the missile itself.

War • February 7, 11:35 AM • 29788 views

Number of attacks on the borderline decreases - OTU “Siversk”

A significant decrease in shelling is recorded in the border areas of Ukraine due to logistical problems of the Russian Federation. The enemy continues to use drones, artillery and aircraft, but with less intensity.

Society • February 6, 10:56 AM • 112809 views

Russia fired two Iskanders and 77 drones at Ukraine: 56 drones were shot down

Russia attacked Ukraine with 77 Shahed drones and two Iskander-M missiles. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 56 attack UAVs over 11 regions, with Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Dnipro regions suffering.

War • February 6, 07:14 AM • 24144 views