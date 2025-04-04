9K720 Iskander

Russian drones attacked Kryvyi Rih, causing a fire. The fire engulfed residential buildings and infrastructure facilities in the private sector of the city.
As a result of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih, 42 people were injured, including two children in serious condition. Houses and educational institutions were damaged, and fires broke out.
The number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased to 16, including 6 children, 40 wounded. The Russians struck the city with an Iskander cluster ballistic missile.
Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander cluster ballistic missile. A headquarters for helping people is being set up in the nearest school.
Two Russian generals have been notified of suspicion of giving the order to strike the drama theater in Chernihiv. As a result of the attack, people died, including a child, and many were injured.
On the night of March 31, Russia attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles and 131 strike UAVs. 57 "Shaheds" were shot down, 45 simulators were lost. Sumy, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions were under attack.
In March 2025, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 4,043 aerial targets, including missiles, strike and reconnaissance UAVs. Aviation of the Defense Forces struck at enemy positions.
On the night of March 27, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M missile and 86 strike UAVs. 42 "Shahed" were shot down, 26 simulators were lost, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions were affected.
On the night of March 25, 2025, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M missile and 139 Shahed drones. 78 enemy UAVs were shot down, and Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions were affected.
The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the possible ceasefire at sea. Shelling of Ukraine is carried out from Crimea with missiles and drones, and not only from ships.
Ukraine will not strike Russian energy facilities if Russia stops shelling the Ukrainian energy system. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for US control over these strikes.
On the night of March 19, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 145 "Shahed" and other drones. 72 UAVs were shot down in various regions, 56 mock-up drones were lost, six regions were affected.
On the night of March 15, air defense forces repelled a massive attack. 130 UAVs were destroyed, 38 imitation targets did not reach their targets. There is destruction of infrastructure in 6 regions.
A large-scale air alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K, a carrier of "Kinzhal" missiles. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urges not to ignore the alarm signals.
On the night of March 13, the Russians attacked Ukraine with a missile and drones. Air defense forces shot down 74 enemy targets in 11 regions, but there were hits in 7 regions.
On the night of March 12, 2025, the Russian Federation struck Odesa and Kryvyi Rih with three Iskander-M missiles, and also attacked with 133 Shahed drones. 98 UAVs were shot down in 15 regions.
Russia launched a massive attack using the Iskander-M ballistic missile and 126 drones of various types. The Ukrainian defense forces shot down the missile and 79 drones, and the attack affected 5 regions.
As a result of five airstrikes and a rocket attack in Kostiantynivka, 8 people were injured. Residential buildings, a hospital, shops, and critical infrastructure were damaged.
As a result of the Iskander strike on Kharkiv, 8 people were injured and a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. More than 30 private houses were damaged, 5 cars caught fire, and 10 garages were burned.
The head of the training center and the commander of the military unit are suspended for the duration of the investigation into the attack on the training ground. The attack by an Iskander-M missile resulted in the deaths and injuries of servicemen.
On the night of February 23, 2025, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 138 of 267 enemy Shahed drones and imitators. Despite the successful interception, the enemy struck in five regions of Ukraine.
In 2024, the number of civilian deaths in Ukraine increased by 16%, and the number of air strikes tripled. Russian attacks affected 24 of Ukraine's 27 regions, with the frontline areas suffering the most.
At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 160 Shahed drones and two Iskander-M missiles from different directions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 87 attack UAVs, and the attack affected Odesa, Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions.
Russia launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in the Kharkiv region, using 14 missiles of various types. The enemy also attacked with 161 Shahed drones, of which 80 were shot down over various regions of Ukraine.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 167 drones and two Iskander-M missiles, with air defense shooting down 106 drones. The attack affected 5 regions.
The SBU has notified General of the Russian Federation Aleksandr Dvornikov in absentia of suspicion for ordering a missile strike on the Mykolaiv Regional Council. As a result of the attack with an "Iskander" on March 29, 2022, 36 people were killed and 38 were injured.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 6 ballistic missiles and 123 Shahed drones from different directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down all ballistic missiles and 71 drones, and 5 regions were affected.
Andriy Kovalenko denied the information about the launch of the Oreshnik missile on February 6. According to him, there was neither a warning to Western partners nor the launch of the missile itself.
A significant decrease in shelling is recorded in the border areas of Ukraine due to logistical problems of the Russian Federation. The enemy continues to use drones, artillery and aircraft, but with less intensity.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 77 Shahed drones and two Iskander-M missiles. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 56 attack UAVs over 11 regions, with Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Dnipro regions suffering.