Russia struck apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih with Iskanders - Vilkul

Exclusive
02:11 PM • 5326 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 10671 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 13981 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 11600 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 11524 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 10636 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
10:13 AM • 16237 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 12779 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 48566 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM • 38203 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 1506 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 13965 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 64458 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 69156 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 72410 views
Russia struck apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih with Iskanders - Vilkul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The occupiers struck apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih with two Iskander missiles; assistance is being provided to the victims.

Russia struck apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih with Iskanders - Vilkul

The Russian army struck apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih with two ballistic Iskander missiles. This was reported on Wednesday by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih City Defense Council, on Telegram, writes UNN.

... struck apartment buildings with two ballistic Iskander missiles. Assistance is being provided to the victims. We understand everything, we are all working.

- Vilkul reported.

Additionally

Earlier, Vilkul announced a ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

Serious emergency power outages possible in Kryvyi Rih after Russian attacks - Vilkul07.01.26, 20:32 • 5242 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vilkul Oleksandr
charity
9K720 Iskander
Kryvyi Rih