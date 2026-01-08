Russia struck apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih with Iskanders - Vilkul

The Russian army struck apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih with two ballistic Iskander missiles. This was reported on Wednesday by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih City Defense Council, on Telegram, writes UNN.

... struck apartment buildings with two ballistic Iskander missiles. Assistance is being provided to the victims. We understand everything, we are all working. - Vilkul reported.

Additionally

Earlier, Vilkul announced a ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

