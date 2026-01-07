$42.560.14
Exclusive
04:27 PM • 5236 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
04:11 PM • 9738 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
02:21 PM • 9836 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
01:11 PM • 13297 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 18120 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 24600 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 23685 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 24551 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 18584 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM • 17421 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
Serious emergency power outages possible in Kryvyi Rih after Russian attacks - Vilkul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, announced possible serious emergency power outages after massive Russian attacks. Residents are advised to stock up on water and charge their gadgets, and all invincibility points are operational.

Serious emergency power outages possible in Kryvyi Rih after Russian attacks - Vilkul

In Kryvyi Rih, serious emergency power outages are possible after massive Russian attacks. This was reported on Wednesday by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Serious emergency power outages are possible. Just in case, please draw water and charge your gadgets. Everything that can be kept on generators - we will keep.

- Vilkul said.

According to him, all invincibility points are operating in the city.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vilkul Oleksandr
Kryvyi Rih