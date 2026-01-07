Serious emergency power outages possible in Kryvyi Rih after Russian attacks - Vilkul

In Kryvyi Rih, serious emergency power outages are possible after massive Russian attacks. This was reported on Wednesday by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Serious emergency power outages are possible. Just in case, please draw water and charge your gadgets. Everything that can be kept on generators - we will keep. - Vilkul said.

According to him, all invincibility points are operating in the city.