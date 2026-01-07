Serious emergency power outages possible in Kryvyi Rih after Russian attacks - Vilkul
Kyiv • UNN
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, announced possible serious emergency power outages after massive Russian attacks. Residents are advised to stock up on water and charge their gadgets, and all invincibility points are operational.
In Kryvyi Rih, serious emergency power outages are possible after massive Russian attacks. This was reported on Wednesday by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, on Telegram, writes UNN.
Serious emergency power outages are possible. Just in case, please draw water and charge your gadgets. Everything that can be kept on generators - we will keep.
According to him, all invincibility points are operating in the city.