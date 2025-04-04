Karoline Leavitt

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 9366 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 16837 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 57342 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 201140 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115944 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 380008 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303221 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212685 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243651 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254809 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121120 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50807 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64775 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36497 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 120075 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 121059 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 201168 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 380032 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249062 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303236 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10936 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37229 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65487 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51504 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121798 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Karoline Leavitt

White House press secretary (born 1997)
News by theme

Trump is "working incredibly hard" for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine: White House pointed to displeasure with the parties' comments

President Trump has expressed his dissatisfaction with the comments of the leaders of both sides of the conflict and continues to work to end it. His teams are also involved in this process.

War • April 1, 05:49 AM • 108386 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742763 views

Mask's DOGE reviewing Signal chat incident with US military plans

Elon Musk and the DOGE team are investigating how an editor from The Atlantic ended up in a Signal chat about a military attack in Yemen. The White House has confirmed Musk's involvement to improve communication security.

News of the World • March 26, 09:39 AM • 25234 views

Trump said the United States could be helpful in managing Ukrainian nuclear power plants

Donald Trump said the United States could be helpful in managing Ukrainian nuclear power plants. White House spokeswoman Levitt said that if the United States owned Ukrainian nuclear power plants, it would be the best protection for these facilities.

War • March 19, 06:42 PM • 113287 views