Karoline Leavitt

President Trump has expressed his dissatisfaction with the comments of the leaders of both sides of the conflict and continues to
work to end it. His teams are also involved in this process.
On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs
of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.
Elon Musk and the DOGE team are investigating how an editor from The Atlantic ended up in a Signal chat about a military attack in
Yemen. The White House has confirmed Musk's involvement to improve communication security.
Donald Trump said the United States could be helpful in managing Ukrainian nuclear power plants. White House spokeswoman Levitt
said that if the United States owned Ukrainian nuclear power plants, it would be the best protection for these facilities.