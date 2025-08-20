$41.260.08
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

European officials are discussing a plan to send British and French troops to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement. About ten countries are ready to join this initiative.

About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine

After a meeting at the White House, European officials are considering a plan to send British and French troops to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement, with about ten countries expressing readiness to join the initiative. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

It is noted that after Trump provided guarantees, European leaders are eager to take advantage of this offer. In particular, to strengthen Ukraine's position ahead of a possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

According to Bloomberg sources, the officials' meeting was dedicated to a plan to send British and French troops to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement, including the number and positions of military personnel.

about 10 countries are ready to send troops to the war-torn country, on condition of anonymity

- the publication says.

However, it is currently unclear what kind of support will come from the United States of America.

As for security, they are willing to send people there. We are willing to help them, especially — perhaps you could talk about air support, because nobody has what we have, they really don't have it. But I don't think that will be a problem

- Trump said earlier in an interview with Fox News.

It is also known that in the coming days, European military officials will meet with their American counterparts to discuss "robust security guarantees and prepare for the deployment of security forces in the event of a cessation of hostilities."

The talks will involve the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, as well as the heads of defense ministries of member states, sources familiar with the matter said.

The first stage of the package being developed will be assistance to the Ukrainian military in the form of training and supply of reinforcements

- Bloomberg writes.

Sources also reported that these forces would be supported by a multinational group, consisting mainly of European troops (including Great Britain and France, who are ready to send hundreds of their soldiers), which will be deployed in Ukraine, far from the front line.

Another part of the plan involves so-called support from the US, which will facilitate intelligence sharing, border surveillance, arms supplies, and possibly air defense.

Recall

Great Britain, France, and Germany are likely to send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine. But US President rules out the participation of American troops in this mission.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt reported that President Trump does not rule out air support for Ukraine. This is one of the military options being considered as a security guarantee.

Vita Zelenetska

