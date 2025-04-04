Kharkiv Oblast

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12427 views

06:32 PM • 21772 views

06:32 PM • 21772 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 60738 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 207113 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119009 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386013 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306690 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213094 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 243882 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254939 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69019 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 19502 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40845 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125920 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126154 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207056 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 385948 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251581 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306655 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 524 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11951 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41015 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69179 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55108 views
News by theme

Support parameters have already been agreed: Zelenskyy said that 2 billion hryvnias will be allocated to support 200 frontline communities

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating 2 billion hryvnias for 200 frontline and border communities in nine regions of Ukraine. The funds will be used for security needs, restoration and construction of shelters.

War • 07:53 PM • 6 views

Warming in Ukraine: in which regions the heating season has already ended

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.

Society • 03:00 PM • 10692 views

The government has doubled the "eRobota" grants for businesses in frontline regions

The grant amount has been increased to UAH 300,000 for one job and up to UAH 500,000 for two. Already 25,000 entrepreneurs have received grants for UAH 12 billion.

Society • April 4, 11:36 AM • 6832 views

International Stray Animals Day, World Carrot Day: what else is celebrated on April 4

Today we celebrate important dates: International Stray Animals Day, World Carrot Day, Webmaster Day, Mine Awareness Day and World Rat Day.

Society • April 4, 03:30 AM • 2840 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

The President of Ukraine visited the command post in Sumy region, where he heard a report on the progress of the Kursk operation. They discussed the protection of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, the needs of the group and the fight against enemy UAVs.

War • April 3, 05:34 PM • 13744 views

Drones attack Malodanylivska community in Kharkiv region: what is known

Enemy drones attacked the Malodanylivska community in Kharkiv region, causing a fire. There is no information about casualties yet, services are working at the scene.

War • April 2, 07:41 PM • 12582 views

The occupiers are constantly trying to establish a crossing over the Oskil River in Kharkiv region - Tregubov

The Russians continue to try to establish pontoon crossings over the Oskil River in Kharkiv region. Their goal is to transfer more forces to the western bank.

War • April 2, 01:10 PM • 19732 views

In Kharkiv region, an explosive device detonated in a man's hands

In the city of Izyum, a 50-year-old man found an unknown object and began to disassemble it. As a result of the explosion, the man suffered a severe injury and lost his right hand.

Society • April 2, 07:31 AM • 9500 views

Russia attacked Ukraine again at night with "Shaheds": 41 out of 74 were shot down, 20 did not reach their targets

At night, Russia launched 74 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulators at Ukraine. The Defense Forces shot down 41 drones. As a result of the attack, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Odesa region were affected.

War • April 2, 06:15 AM • 6887 views

In the Sumy region, an increase in the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups is recorded

In the Sumy region, the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups is increasing, especially in the Krasnopilska community, which borders the Kharkiv region. The enemy is trying to expand the zone of instability and test the defense.

War • April 1, 07:33 PM • 10781 views
Aiding the Russian Federation: the prosecutor's office named the leading regions in terms of the number of crimes

In 2024, the largest number of criminal offenses due to aiding the aggressor state were recorded in Kyiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions. In total, 486 cases were registered.

War • April 1, 10:23 AM • 203482 views

Users are experiencing issues with Telegram: what are the complaints

Users are reporting Telegram outages. The most common complaints are about issues with the app and server connection.

Society • April 1, 07:14 AM • 18454 views

AFU fighters showed the spectacular destruction of a Russian T-90M tank by drones in Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv region, AFU fighters destroyed an enemy T-90M tank with drones, and also hit another tank. Crews of the "Achilles" regiment destroyed enemy equipment in the areas of Kupyansk and Dvorichna.

War • April 1, 02:12 AM • 11281 views

As a result of an enemy strike on Kupyansk, a man and a woman were injured: the prosecutor's office has launched an investigation

Russian troops shelled a residential quarter of Kupyansk with MLRS, wounding a 63-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman. A pre-trial investigation of a war crime has been launched.

Society • March 31, 12:52 PM • 26346 views

The enemy struck KAB at Kupyansk: a woman was injured, residential buildings were destroyed

On March 30, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. Many buildings were damaged, there is a victim, people may be under the rubble.

War • March 30, 04:17 PM • 56451 views

Russia is trying to capture Pokrovsk, but is suffering significant losses

The Russian army is focusing its efforts on the Pokrovsk direction, but Ukrainian defense is thwarting their plans. The enemy is trying to bypass the city, but is suffering significant losses.

War • March 30, 02:54 AM • 19911 views

The Russian army is trying to expand the combat zone in the Kharkiv region — SBGS

Russian troops are trying to expand the zone of hostilities in the Kharkiv region, in particular near Liptsy and Vovchansk. The enemy is not achieving its goals of capturing more territory.

War • March 30, 01:39 AM • 15374 views

It is impossible to ignore hundreds of "Shaheds" every night: Zelenskyy says that a strong reaction from America and Europe is needed

Zelenskyy stated that the Russian strikes are an attack on diplomacy and peace efforts. He called on the US and Europe to respond strongly to the aggression in order to force Russia to peace.

War • March 29, 07:12 PM • 39737 views

Maintaining activity that prevents the occupier from entering Sumy and Kharkiv regions: Zelenskyy spoke with Syrskyi

The President of Ukraine heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front, including the areas where Ukrainian forces are operating on the territory of Russia. The activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevents the occupiers from advancing on Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

War • March 29, 06:45 PM • 40636 views

In Kharkiv region, the occupiers shelled Borova with MLRS: a man was wounded

Russian troops shelled the village of Borova with MLRS. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out and a house was damaged, a 75-year-old man was injured.

War • March 29, 10:34 AM • 19743 views

94 out of 172 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine

On the night of March 29, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 172 drones. Air defense forces shot down 94 "Shahed", but there were hits in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, and there are victims.

War • March 29, 07:29 AM • 108784 views

The occupiers shelled Kupyansk: there are victims and destruction

On March 28, the Russians attacked Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged, and three people were injured in the shelling.

War • March 28, 09:49 AM • 35555 views

89 out of 163 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 51 did not reach their target

Overnight on March 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed-type drones and others. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 89 "Shaheds" in the south, north, and center of the country.

War • March 28, 07:40 AM • 38074 views

In Kharkiv region, Russians dropped explosives on a civilian car, there are victims

Russian invaders attacked a civilian car in the Kharkiv region with a drone, dropping explosives. Two men, 58 and 39 years old, were injured and taken to the hospital.

War • March 27, 01:57 PM • 23313 views

Russian DRGs do not stop trying to enter Sumy region: but now in the south, closer to Kharkiv region - Demchenko

Enemy DRGs have become more active in Sumy region, shifting the focus to the southern regions, closer to Kharkiv region. The groups number up to 15 people and are trying to attack the positions of the Armed Forces.

War • March 27, 01:08 PM • 23294 views

Putin is preparing a new offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions - Zelensky

Zelensky stated that Putin is trying to buy time and preparing for a spring offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions. He added that Russia wanted to start the operation eight months ago.

War • March 27, 10:25 AM • 28457 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic "Iskander" and 86 UAVs: 42 drones were shot down

On the night of March 27, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M missile and 86 strike UAVs. 42 "Shahed" were shot down, 26 simulators were lost, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions were affected.

War • March 27, 07:28 AM • 36793 views

Drone strike in Kharkiv region: houses damaged, casualties reported

As a result of a drone attack on Zolochiv, more than 10 houses and an administrative building were damaged. Three people were injured, five, including a 4-year-old child, suffered stress.

War • March 26, 09:46 PM • 18033 views

Kharkiv region under drone attack: in Zolochev, a "shahed" hit a residential building, a 14-year-old girl was injured

In Zolochev, a "shahed"-type drone hit a residential building. A 14-year-old girl was injured and hospitalized in serious condition, and a 26-year-old man was also injured.

War • March 26, 08:02 PM • 21322 views

"Victory" was born in Kharkiv region: a foal was born to one of the mares rescued from shelling

Two mares were evacuated from shelling. One of them gave birth to a foal in a shelter. It was named "Victory", which symbolizes life that overcomes war.

Society • March 26, 03:46 PM • 34519 views