Kharkiv Oblast

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating 2 billion hryvnias for 200 frontline and border communities in nine regions of Ukraine. The funds will be used for security needs, restoration and construction of shelters.
In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.
The grant amount has been increased to UAH 300,000 for one job and up to UAH 500,000 for two. Already 25,000 entrepreneurs have received grants for UAH 12 billion.
Today we celebrate important dates: International Stray Animals Day, World Carrot Day, Webmaster Day, Mine Awareness Day and World Rat Day.
The President of Ukraine visited the command post in Sumy region, where he heard a report on the progress of the Kursk operation. They discussed the protection of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, the needs of the group and the fight against enemy UAVs.
Enemy drones attacked the Malodanylivska community in Kharkiv region, causing a fire. There is no information about casualties yet, services are working at the scene.
The Russians continue to try to establish pontoon crossings over the Oskil River in Kharkiv region. Their goal is to transfer more forces to the western bank.
In the city of Izyum, a 50-year-old man found an unknown object and began to disassemble it. As a result of the explosion, the man suffered a severe injury and lost his right hand.
At night, Russia launched 74 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulators at Ukraine. The Defense Forces shot down 41 drones. As a result of the attack, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Odesa region were affected.
In the Sumy region, the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups is increasing, especially in the Krasnopilska community, which borders the Kharkiv region. The enemy is trying to expand the zone of instability and test the defense.
In 2024, the largest number of criminal offenses due to aiding the aggressor state were recorded in Kyiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions. In total, 486 cases were registered.
Users are reporting Telegram outages. The most common complaints are about issues with the app and server connection.
In Kharkiv region, AFU fighters destroyed an enemy T-90M tank with drones, and also hit another tank. Crews of the "Achilles" regiment destroyed enemy equipment in the areas of Kupyansk and Dvorichna.
Russian troops shelled a residential quarter of Kupyansk with MLRS, wounding a 63-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman. A pre-trial investigation of a war crime has been launched.
On March 30, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. Many buildings were damaged, there is a victim, people may be under the rubble.
The Russian army is focusing its efforts on the Pokrovsk direction, but Ukrainian defense is thwarting their plans. The enemy is trying to bypass the city, but is suffering significant losses.
Russian troops are trying to expand the zone of hostilities in the Kharkiv region, in particular near Liptsy and Vovchansk. The enemy is not achieving its goals of capturing more territory.
Zelenskyy stated that the Russian strikes are an attack on diplomacy and peace efforts. He called on the US and Europe to respond strongly to the aggression in order to force Russia to peace.
The President of Ukraine heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front, including the areas where Ukrainian forces are operating on the territory of Russia. The activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevents the occupiers from advancing on Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
Russian troops shelled the village of Borova with MLRS. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out and a house was damaged, a 75-year-old man was injured.
On the night of March 29, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 172 drones. Air defense forces shot down 94 "Shahed", but there were hits in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, and there are victims.
On March 28, the Russians attacked Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged, and three people were injured in the shelling.
Overnight on March 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed-type drones and others. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 89 "Shaheds" in the south, north, and center of the country.
Russian invaders attacked a civilian car in the Kharkiv region with a drone, dropping explosives. Two men, 58 and 39 years old, were injured and taken to the hospital.
Enemy DRGs have become more active in Sumy region, shifting the focus to the southern regions, closer to Kharkiv region. The groups number up to 15 people and are trying to attack the positions of the Armed Forces.
Zelensky stated that Putin is trying to buy time and preparing for a spring offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions. He added that Russia wanted to start the operation eight months ago.
On the night of March 27, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M missile and 86 strike UAVs. 42 "Shahed" were shot down, 26 simulators were lost, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions were affected.
As a result of a drone attack on Zolochiv, more than 10 houses and an administrative building were damaged. Three people were injured, five, including a 4-year-old child, suffered stress.
In Zolochev, a "shahed"-type drone hit a residential building. A 14-year-old girl was injured and hospitalized in serious condition, and a 26-year-old man was also injured.
Two mares were evacuated from shelling. One of them gave birth to a foal in a shelter. It was named "Victory", which symbolizes life that overcomes war.