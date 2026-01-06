New Russian attacks left part of residents in two regions without electricity, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy

As of this morning, due to new Russian attacks, there are power outages in two regions, restoration work continues in Slavutych and Odesa region after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, and emergency blackouts are in effect in a number of regions, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"During the day, the enemy continued attacks on energy infrastructure facilities in a number of regions. As of this morning, there are blacked-out consumers in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. In Chernihiv region, particularly in the city of Slavutych, work to restore electricity supply is ongoing," the Ministry of Energy reported.

As Ukrenergo stated, "since yesterday, the city of Slavutych in Chernihiv region has been almost completely without power."

"In Odesa region, restoration work continues after previous massive attacks. Restoration is ongoing wherever the security situation allows," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

"To stabilize the energy system, emergency blackout schedules have been introduced in several regions. Throughout the country, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules for businesses continue to be in effect," the Ministry of Energy reported.

"Due to the consequences of previous shelling, emergency blackouts have been applied in several regions as of this morning. The hourly blackout schedules previously published by regional power companies are currently not in effect there. Emergency blackouts will be canceled immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," Ukrenergo clarified.

"Due to the cold weather and increased consumption, there is still a need for rational use of electricity. Economical consumption helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy urged.

Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions, Slavutych partially with electricity