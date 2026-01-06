$42.420.13
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 13334 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 37654 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 68336 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 40568 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 42702 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 44054 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 108215 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 71304 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 96678 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 100554 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 20225 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 68336 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 108215 views
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions, Slavutych partially with electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

On the morning of January 6, emergency power outages were introduced in Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions due to damage to the power system. Slavutych in Kyiv region is partially powered after the Russian attack, and outage schedules are not in effect.

Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions, Slavutych partially with electricity

In a number of regions of Ukraine, emergency power outages were introduced on the morning of January 6, Slavutych in the Kyiv region is partially with electricity after the attack of the Russian Federation, local oblenergos and local authorities reported, writes UNN.

Sumy region

"By order of NEC "Ukrenergo", at 09:37, emergency shutdown schedules for 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 turns were introduced in the Sumy region. The reason is damage to the energy system as a result of the attack by the Russian army," Sumyoblenergo reported.

Poltava region

"HAV was applied in the region! On January 6, a command was received from NEC "Ukrenergo" to apply HAV in the volume of 5 turns," Poltavaoblenergo indicated.

Kharkiv region

"In Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, emergency shutdown schedules have been applied to stabilize the situation in the energy grid. At the same time, hourly shutdown schedules continue to be in effect," Kharkivoblenergo noted.

Kyiv region

Slavutych, as reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, is partially with electricity after the attack of the Russian Federation, against the background of the ongoing restoration of energy facilities, but "electricity shutdown schedules are not in effect."

"Slavutych. We continue to restore energy facilities damaged by the enemy. As of this morning, household customers are partially powered. Electricity shutdown schedules are not in effect. All critical infrastructure has been switched to backup sources. Water supply and heat supply are provided to people. Stores, pharmacies, gas stations and social facilities operate thanks to generators and batteries. Invincibility points are functioning, additional tents of the State Emergency Service have been deployed. Communication and internet are available in the city," Kalashnyk wrote on Telegram.

Russia's night attack de-energized Slavutych, part of residents without electricity in three more regions - Ministry of Energy05.01.26, 10:01 • 4670 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Pharmacy
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Kharkiv