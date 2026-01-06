Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions, Slavutych partially with electricity

In a number of regions of Ukraine, emergency power outages were introduced on the morning of January 6, Slavutych in the Kyiv region is partially with electricity after the attack of the Russian Federation, local oblenergos and local authorities reported, writes UNN.

Sumy region

"By order of NEC "Ukrenergo", at 09:37, emergency shutdown schedules for 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 turns were introduced in the Sumy region. The reason is damage to the energy system as a result of the attack by the Russian army," Sumyoblenergo reported.

Poltava region

"HAV was applied in the region! On January 6, a command was received from NEC "Ukrenergo" to apply HAV in the volume of 5 turns," Poltavaoblenergo indicated.

Kharkiv region

"In Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, emergency shutdown schedules have been applied to stabilize the situation in the energy grid. At the same time, hourly shutdown schedules continue to be in effect," Kharkivoblenergo noted.

Kyiv region

Slavutych, as reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, is partially with electricity after the attack of the Russian Federation, against the background of the ongoing restoration of energy facilities, but "electricity shutdown schedules are not in effect."

"Slavutych. We continue to restore energy facilities damaged by the enemy. As of this morning, household customers are partially powered. Electricity shutdown schedules are not in effect. All critical infrastructure has been switched to backup sources. Water supply and heat supply are provided to people. Stores, pharmacies, gas stations and social facilities operate thanks to generators and batteries. Invincibility points are functioning, additional tents of the State Emergency Service have been deployed. Communication and internet are available in the city," Kalashnyk wrote on Telegram.

Russia's night attack de-energized Slavutych, part of residents without electricity in three more regions - Ministry of Energy