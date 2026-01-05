$42.290.12
The Times

Russia's night attack de-energized Slavutych, part of residents without electricity in three more regions - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

As a result of Russia's night attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Slavutych was de-energized, as well as consumers in Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions. An attack on a generating facility in Donetsk region was recorded, and power outage schedules are ongoing.

Russia's night attack de-energized Slavutych, part of residents without electricity in three more regions - Ministry of Energy

The Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine overnight, including one of the generating facilities in the Donetsk region. By morning, the city of Slavutych was completely without power, and residents in the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions were without electricity. Schedules continue, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

Tonight, the enemy launched another attack on energy infrastructure facilities in several regions of Ukraine. As of this morning, there are blackouts in the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions. As a result of the enemy attack, the city of Slavutych is completely without power. An attack on one of the generating facilities in the Donetsk region was also recorded.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Emergency recovery work, as indicated, is ongoing everywhere where the security situation allows.

During emergency recovery work, as noted, a team from JSC "Kharkivoblenergo" came under attack from an enemy UAV. "There were no casualties," the ministry said.

"In total, over the past week, more than 100 cases of damage to electrical networks as a result of hostilities have been recorded. In almost 20 cases, the enemy deliberately struck energy infrastructure facilities. The situation is difficult, but controlled," the Ministry of Energy noted.

"Consumers in frontline and border regions remain without power for a long time due to hostilities. The situation there is the most difficult, as the restoration of electricity supply is complicated by constant shelling," the agency reported.

Schedules and imports

To balance the energy system, electricity imports are carried out and consumption restrictions are applied. In most regions, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for businesses and industry are in effect.

- indicated the Ministry of Energy.

Julia Shramko

