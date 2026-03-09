Trump called Putin, discussed Iran and Ukraine

US President Donald Trump held a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to Russian media, Yuri Ushakov, assistant to the Russian dictator, said that the conversation was about Iran and Ukraine, UNN reports.

Putin held a phone conversation with Trump - Ushakov said.

According to him, the emphasis of the conversation was on the conflict around Iran and negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement.

Ushakov noted that the conversation took place at the initiative of the American president. The leaders had a substantive and useful exchange of views on the situation in Iran.

Putin expressed a number of considerations aimed at the earliest possible political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Iran - he added.

In addition, according to Ushakov, Putin expressed positive assessments of the mediation efforts of the United States and Trump personally in "settling the conflict in Ukraine."