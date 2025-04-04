$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15924 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29121 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64975 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214085 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122761 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392003 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310881 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213784 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244249 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255118 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132073 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214085 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254413 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310881 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3188 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14343 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45608 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72133 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57219 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Turkey

News by theme

Turkish Foreign Minister: A peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia is better than death and destruction

Hakan Fidan stated that any peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would be better than deaths. Turkey supports the US initiative to end the war.

War • 09:05 PM • 342 views

Erdogan confirmed that Turkey will be among the security guarantors for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has confirmed that his country will be one of the security guarantors for Ukraine.

Politics • 07:11 PM • 4998 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

Egg prices in the USA have risen to a record high before Easter due to bird flu. Because of this, Americans have started looking for alternatives, painting potatoes and other products.

Economy • April 4, 01:48 PM • 45424 views

Global prices for vegetable oil and butter soared in March - FAO

In March, global prices for oil and butter rose due to reduced production and high demand. The FAO Food Price Index exceeded last year's figure by 6.9%.

Economy • April 4, 12:35 PM • 8364 views

A fire broke out in a five-star hotel near the Turkish resort of Marmaris

A fire broke out in a hotel in the Marmaris area, six people were poisoned by smoke. All 680 residents were evacuated and accommodated in other hotels.

News of the World • April 4, 09:51 AM • 8240 views

In Turkey, 648 people poisoned by doner kebab

In Kocaeli, 648 people were hospitalized after eating doner kebab. Two business owners were arrested and the establishment was sealed due to non-compliance of the products with food standards.

News of the World • April 4, 05:35 AM • 4024 views

Ukrainian para athletes won 22 medals at the European Championships in Finland

The Ukrainian team took second place, winning 7 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze medals at the European Championships in Finland. Lyudmila Danilina and Ruslana Muravska distinguished themselves the most.

Sports • April 3, 12:02 AM • 6108 views

Council of Europe concerned about the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul: a special mission to Turkey on democracy issues is planned

The Council of Europe will send a mission to Turkey due to the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul, which raises concerns about democracy in the country. Since 2016, 150 mayors have been dismissed in Turkey, often replaced by government appointees.

News of the World • April 2, 04:05 PM • 14260 views

The export market in Ukraine continues to grow despite the war with Russia - Svyrydenko

Exports of goods from Ukraine in March 2025 increased by 18%. The total volume of exports amounted to almost $9.9 billion, and the EU remains the largest partner.

War • April 2, 03:37 PM • 23975 views

Protests continue in Turkey after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul: what the authorities and the opposition say

The authorities condemned the calls for a boycott organized by the opposition after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul. The Minister of Trade called it an attempt to undermine the country's economic stability.

Politics • April 2, 10:33 AM • 13965 views

WSJ: Europe is turning a blind eye to Erdogan's repression because it needs Turkey

The crisis between the US and Ukraine's allies in the EU underscores the importance of Turkey's defense industry for European security. Europe is forced to turn a blind eye to Erdogan's repression.

Politics • April 1, 04:03 AM • 20986 views

Russian "Gazprom" will increase gas supplies to Slovakia through the "Turkish Stream"

Slovakia will significantly increase gas imports from "Gazprom" through the "Turkish Stream" after the suspension of transit through Ukraine. The resumption of transit does not yet have clear deadlines.

Economy • March 31, 11:00 AM • 30382 views

Danger from the sea: Russia holds 2 missile carriers

In the Black Sea, there are two enemy ships on combat duty, carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles. There are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

War • March 29, 04:46 AM • 15879 views

Zelensky: the agreement on silence at sea should cover Odesa and Mykolaiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the agreement on silence should extend to port infrastructure and the cities where it is located, including Odesa and Mykolaiv. Monitoring can be carried out by the USA, Turkey, and other countries.

War • March 28, 06:47 PM • 42989 views

Erdogan and Putin discussed the possibility of restoring the "Black Sea Initiative" by telephone

Erdogan spoke with Putin about the safety of navigation in the Black Sea. The resumption of the grain initiative and Turkey's readiness for peace talks were discussed.

News of the World • March 28, 11:55 AM • 24014 views

Tomato prices have decreased in Ukraine: prices have already fallen below last year's level

Tomato prices have fallen by 12% compared to last year, with Turkish tomatoes becoming 17% cheaper. Market operators predict a further price decrease due to stable supplies and low demand.

Economy • March 28, 09:57 AM • 27193 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587547 views

Greece has named the conditions for sending its peacekeepers to Ukraine: what Athens is guided by

Greece will agree to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine only on the condition of a ceasefire, no deployment on the territory of the Russian Federation, and the presence of a clear exit strategy.

Politics • March 27, 12:17 PM • 21944 views

A temporary mayor has been elected in Istanbul after the imprisonment of Imamoglu, protests are expanding

The Istanbul Municipal Council has elected a temporary mayor after the imprisonment of Ekrem Imamoglu. The US authorities have expressed concern over the arrest and mass protests in Turkey.

News of the World • March 27, 07:31 AM • 31546 views

Pope Francis recovering from pneumonia: participation in Easter services in question

Pope Francis has returned to the Vatican after five weeks of treatment for pneumonia. It is unknown whether he will be able to lead Easter services or make a visit to Turkey in May.

News of the World • March 27, 03:55 AM • 16516 views

Zelenskyy on foreign contingent: no one wants to drag other countries into the war

Zelenskyy announced the need for a foreign contingent to control the situation after the conclusion of a peace agreement with Russia. He emphasized the importance of monitoring and joint training.

War • March 26, 07:49 PM • 22218 views

Macron on the security summit: one of the issues will concern a lasting ceasefire in the war and control

The security summit will discuss a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine by the Russian Federation and control. They will also discuss the model of the Ukrainian army and security guarantees for the country.

War • March 26, 07:24 PM • 25577 views

Ukraine needs European troops "ready to fight", not peacekeepers - Zhovkva

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva emphasized the importance of Europe's contribution in the form of troops ready to defend Ukraine. The summit in Paris aims to guarantee Ukraine's security in the future.

War • March 26, 04:40 PM • 58980 views

Sybiha outlines key themes of "coalition of the willing" summit in Paris

On March 27, a summit of the "coalition of the willing" will take place in Paris, where they will discuss the urgent needs of Ukraine and the future security infrastructure. The meeting is a continuation of efforts to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

War • March 26, 12:36 PM • 31439 views

Zelenskyy named the differences in the positions of Ukraine and Russia after the negotiations in Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy stated that the US will facilitate the return of Ukrainian children, prisoners of war and civilians. The Russians raised the issue of ports and agricultural exports.

War • March 25, 04:34 PM • 58550 views

Macron will receive Zelensky on Wednesday to prepare for the "coalition of the willing" summit in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron will receive Vladimir Zelensky in Paris to prepare for the security summit. France intends to increase military and financial support for Ukraine.

War • March 25, 11:00 AM • 23482 views

"Movement of Violence": Erdogan Accuses Opposition of Mass Protests Against Imamoglu's Arrest

The Turkish President stated that the CHP provoked violence during the protests against the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul. He vowed to hold them accountable for the injuries to police officers.

Politics • March 25, 02:47 AM • 20101 views

Turkish authorities have detained 1,133 people due to protests in support of the Mayor of Istanbul

During protests against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, 1,133 people were detained, including ten journalists. Authorities report 123 injured police officers.

News of the World • March 24, 02:08 PM • 9076 views

Social network X blocked opposition accounts in Turkey

Elon Musk's social network X has suspended opposition accounts in Turkey due to mass riots. Protests began after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, Erdogan's main opponent.

News of the World • March 24, 01:23 AM • 42001 views

The Mayor of Istanbul called on Turks to mass protests after the arrest

Ekrem Imamoglu called on Turkish citizens to take to the streets to fight for their rights after the arrest. He called the trial an "extrajudicial execution" and called for the protection of the country's future.

News of the World • March 23, 03:15 PM • 95192 views