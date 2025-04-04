Hakan Fidan stated that any peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would be better than deaths. Turkey supports the US initiative to end the war.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has confirmed that his country will be one of the security guarantors for Ukraine.
Egg prices in the USA have risen to a record high before Easter due to bird flu. Because of this, Americans have started looking for alternatives, painting potatoes and other products.
In March, global prices for oil and butter rose due to reduced production and high demand. The FAO Food Price Index exceeded last year's figure by 6.9%.
A fire broke out in a hotel in the Marmaris area, six people were poisoned by smoke. All 680 residents were evacuated and accommodated in other hotels.
In Kocaeli, 648 people were hospitalized after eating doner kebab. Two business owners were arrested and the establishment was sealed due to non-compliance of the products with food standards.
The Ukrainian team took second place, winning 7 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze medals at the European Championships in Finland. Lyudmila Danilina and Ruslana Muravska distinguished themselves the most.
The Council of Europe will send a mission to Turkey due to the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul, which raises concerns about democracy in the country. Since 2016, 150 mayors have been dismissed in Turkey, often replaced by government appointees.
Exports of goods from Ukraine in March 2025 increased by 18%. The total volume of exports amounted to almost $9.9 billion, and the EU remains the largest partner.
The authorities condemned the calls for a boycott organized by the opposition after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul. The Minister of Trade called it an attempt to undermine the country's economic stability.
The crisis between the US and Ukraine's allies in the EU underscores the importance of Turkey's defense industry for European security. Europe is forced to turn a blind eye to Erdogan's repression.
Slovakia will significantly increase gas imports from "Gazprom" through the "Turkish Stream" after the suspension of transit through Ukraine. The resumption of transit does not yet have clear deadlines.
In the Black Sea, there are two enemy ships on combat duty, carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles. There are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the agreement on silence should extend to port infrastructure and the cities where it is located, including Odesa and Mykolaiv. Monitoring can be carried out by the USA, Turkey, and other countries.
Erdogan spoke with Putin about the safety of navigation in the Black Sea. The resumption of the grain initiative and Turkey's readiness for peace talks were discussed.
Tomato prices have fallen by 12% compared to last year, with Turkish tomatoes becoming 17% cheaper. Market operators predict a further price decrease due to stable supplies and low demand.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
Greece will agree to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine only on the condition of a ceasefire, no deployment on the territory of the Russian Federation, and the presence of a clear exit strategy.
The Istanbul Municipal Council has elected a temporary mayor after the imprisonment of Ekrem Imamoglu. The US authorities have expressed concern over the arrest and mass protests in Turkey.
Pope Francis has returned to the Vatican after five weeks of treatment for pneumonia. It is unknown whether he will be able to lead Easter services or make a visit to Turkey in May.
Zelenskyy announced the need for a foreign contingent to control the situation after the conclusion of a peace agreement with Russia. He emphasized the importance of monitoring and joint training.
The security summit will discuss a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine by the Russian Federation and control. They will also discuss the model of the Ukrainian army and security guarantees for the country.
Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva emphasized the importance of Europe's contribution in the form of troops ready to defend Ukraine. The summit in Paris aims to guarantee Ukraine's security in the future.
On March 27, a summit of the "coalition of the willing" will take place in Paris, where they will discuss the urgent needs of Ukraine and the future security infrastructure. The meeting is a continuation of efforts to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.
Zelenskyy stated that the US will facilitate the return of Ukrainian children, prisoners of war and civilians. The Russians raised the issue of ports and agricultural exports.
French President Emmanuel Macron will receive Vladimir Zelensky in Paris to prepare for the security summit. France intends to increase military and financial support for Ukraine.
The Turkish President stated that the CHP provoked violence during the protests against the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul. He vowed to hold them accountable for the injuries to police officers.
During protests against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, 1,133 people were detained, including ten journalists. Authorities report 123 injured police officers.
Elon Musk's social network X has suspended opposition accounts in Turkey due to mass riots. Protests began after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, Erdogan's main opponent.
Ekrem Imamoglu called on Turkish citizens to take to the streets to fight for their rights after the arrest. He called the trial an "extrajudicial execution" and called for the protection of the country's future.