Shahed-136

EU backs Somalia after Israel recognizes Somaliland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The European Union has called for the preservation of Somalia's unity and territorial integrity after Israel officially recognized the breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent state. This decision has provoked a strong reaction from African and Middle Eastern countries and international organizations.

EU backs Somalia after Israel recognizes Somaliland

The European Union has called for the preservation of Somalia's unity and territorial integrity after Israel officially recognized the separatist region of Somaliland as an independent state. This decision provoked a sharp reaction from African and Middle Eastern countries and international organizations. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

EU foreign affairs spokesperson Anuar El-Anouni stated that the bloc "reaffirms the importance of respecting the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia."

"This is key to peace and stability across the Horn of Africa region," he emphasized.

"The EU encourages meaningful dialogue between Somaliland and the federal government of Somalia to resolve long-standing differences," El-Anouni added.

Israel's recognition of Somaliland was condemned by Egypt, Turkey, Djibouti, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as the African Union and the regional bloc IGAD, the publication writes.

The Somali government called Israel's actions a direct attack on the country's sovereignty. Mogadishu stated that it would take diplomatic and legal measures to counter what they called an "illegal" and "deliberate" attempt to legitimize separatism.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused Israel of violating international norms, insisting that Somaliland remains an integral part of Somalia.

A joint declaration by more than 20 countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation warns of "serious consequences" for regional and global security.

The US stated that it continues to recognize the territorial integrity of Somalia, including the territory of Somaliland.

Somaliland, which has functioned as a de facto state with its own institutions, currency, and security forces since 1991, hopes that Israel's recognition will break decades of diplomatic isolation and encourage other countries to follow suit, the publication writes.

Recall

Israel became the first state to recognize the independence of Somaliland after its de facto separation from Somalia in 1991. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed a joint declaration with the region's president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
The Diplomat
Israel
European Union
Somalia
Benjamin Netanyahu
Turkey
United States
Egypt