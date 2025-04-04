The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemned the assassination attempt on the President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The terrorist group "Al-Shabaab" claimed responsibility for the attack.
On March 18, an explosion occurred near the presidential palace of Somalia, targeting the motorcade of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The terrorist group "Al-Shabaab" claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.
Militants "Al-Shabaab" carried out an attack on the Cairo hotel in the city of Beledweyne, where a meeting on counter-terrorism was taking place. The exact number of casualties is unknown.
Netflix has released a rating of the most popular TV series and movies among Ukrainian viewers. The top 3 series include Cassandra, Blackmail, and Surviving the Fall of a Black Hawk Down, while the top movies are Trainspotting on December 31 and Honeymoon with My Mother.
The United States conducted airstrikes against Islamic State militants in Somalia on Trump's order. According to the president, terrorists hiding in caves and threatening the United States and its allies were destroyed.
The US military carried out an airstrike in southern Somalia, killing two al-Shabaab militants linked to al-Qaeda, including a senior commander. The attack took place 10 kilometres from the town of Quino Barrow.
Since the beginning of 2024, 63 Polish soldiers have suffered from the aggressive actions of illegal migrants on the border with Belarus. Almost 28 thousand attempts to illegally cross the border were recorded, which is more than in the whole of 2023.
During the year of operation of the Ukrainian sea corridor, 70 million tons of cargo were exported on 2,500 ships. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of this for the countries of Asia, Africa, Europe, and America, as well as for the humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine.
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 150 incidents have occurred that have affected humanitarian aid. Despite this, Ukraine continues to help other countries by sending food.
Al-Shabab militants attacked a popular beach in the Somali capital, killing 32 people and injuring 63. Among the dead are politicians and government officials, many of the injured are in critical condition.
Five people were killed and 20 injured in a suicide bombing at a cafe in Mogadishu, Somalia, while watching a European Championship football match.
The Finnish parliament will vote on a law allowing border guards to return migrants crossing the border from russia amid an influx of more than 1,300 asylum seekers.
Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.
Ukraine sends 2,453. 26 tons of sunflower oil as humanitarian aid to African countries and Palestine for the first time as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Denmark, Greece, Panama, Pakistan and Somalia on their election as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2025-2026.
According to a report by Amnesty International, at least 1,153 people were executed worldwide in 2023, up 31% from the previous year, with a sharp increase in Iran and Saudi Arabia.
Militants from the Islamist group Boko Haram attacked a village in Niger State, Nigeria, killing at least 10 people and kidnapping 160 others, mostly women and children.
EU ambassadors approve €30 million in non-lethal military aid to Georgia from the European Peace Fund.
Ukraine continues to support the Sudanese people with grain supplies as part of the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative.
Finland is calling on the EU to take action to help stem the flow of migrants arriving through Russia, accusing Moscow of using migration flows as a weapon.
Russia actively promotes and tries to recruit foreign nationals, including migrant workers, to its armed forces to fight in the war against Ukraine, offering financial incentives such as a monthly salary of about $2,000, bonuses, Russian passports, and other benefits.
Somali pirates have released the seized Bangladeshi cargo ship MV Abdullah after receiving a $5 million ransom from the ship's owners.
Russia is facing difficulties in mobilizing troops, which is leading to increased agitation and recruitment of citizens from poor countries as mercenaries to fight against Ukraine, and to date Ukraine has captured more than 11,000 such mercenaries.
Ukraine has captured mercenaries from Somalia, Sierra Leone, Cuba, and Nepal, and a significant number of Indian citizens are fighting on the side of Russia, according to a Ukrainian official.
Five militants, including a Somali sniper, were sentenced to 15 years in prison for participating in hostilities against Ukrainian forces on the side of russian-backed separatists.
The Turkish Navy will assume responsibility for the protection of Somalia's territorial waters over the next 10 years under a new agreement on defense and economic cooperation between Turkey and Somalia.
This year's first vessel under the Grain From Ukraine initiative with 25,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat for Nigeria sailed through the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor as humanitarian aid.
In 2023, Ukraine was ranked 104th out of 180 countries in the Global Corruption Perceptions Index, improving its position by 3 points and receiving 36 points out of 100. Over the past 10 years since the Revolution of Dignity, Ukraine has added 11 points, the largest increase among the current EU candidate countries.