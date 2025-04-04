$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15897 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29076 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64959 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214066 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122749 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391997 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310872 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213777 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244246 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255116 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132060 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132060 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214066 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214066 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391997 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391997 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254407 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254407 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310872 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3180 views

07:44 PM • 3180 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14335 views

05:58 PM • 14335 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45589 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45589 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72132 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72132 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57218 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57218 views
Ukraine condemns the assassination attempt on the President of Somalia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemned the assassination attempt on the President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The terrorist group "Al-Shabaab" claimed responsibility for the attack.

Politics • March 18, 07:44 PM • 46839 views

In Somalia, the president's motorcade was blown up: Al-Shabaab militants claimed responsibility

On March 18, an explosion occurred near the presidential palace of Somalia, targeting the motorcade of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The terrorist group "Al-Shabaab" claimed responsibility for the attack.

News of the World • March 18, 02:57 PM • 12455 views

Draft list for new travel ban proposes Trump target 43 countries, Russian Federation and Belarus are among proposals - NYT

The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.

News of the World • March 15, 07:37 AM • 22032 views

Militants "Al-Shabaab" shelled a hotel in Somalia: there are casualties

Militants "Al-Shabaab" carried out an attack on the Cairo hotel in the city of Beledweyne, where a meeting on counter-terrorism was taking place. The exact number of casualties is unknown.

News of the World • March 11, 02:44 PM • 13744 views

Netflix reveals TOP 10 most popular TV series and movies among Ukrainians

Netflix has released a rating of the most popular TV series and movies among Ukrainian viewers. The top 3 series include Cassandra, Blackmail, and Surviving the Fall of a Black Hawk Down, while the top movies are Trainspotting on December 31 and Honeymoon with My Mother.

Society • February 20, 01:00 PM • 115592 views

Trump orders air strikes on ISIS positions in Somalia

The United States conducted airstrikes against Islamic State militants in Somalia on Trump's order. According to the president, terrorists hiding in caves and threatening the United States and its allies were destroyed.

News of the World • February 1, 11:44 PM • 34225 views

US strikes al-Shabaab in Somalia, killing 2 members of jihadist group

The US military carried out an airstrike in southern Somalia, killing two al-Shabaab militants linked to al-Qaeda, including a senior commander. The attack took place 10 kilometres from the town of Quino Barrow.

News of the World • December 27, 08:43 AM • 16036 views

More than 60 soldiers have been injured on Poland's border with Belarus since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of 2024, 63 Polish soldiers have suffered from the aggressive actions of illegal migrants on the border with Belarus. Almost 28 thousand attempts to illegally cross the border were recorded, which is more than in the whole of 2023.

News of the World • October 17, 10:25 PM • 19255 views

Five incredible adventure movies: what to watch this weekend

UNN offers a selection of 5 adventure movies to watch this weekend. Among them are sea and space adventures, the fight against evil, incredible twists of fate and great acting.

Society • October 4, 07:15 PM • 72875 views

Exports via the Ukrainian sea corridor reached 70 million tons - Zelenskyy

During the year of operation of the Ukrainian sea corridor, 70 million tons of cargo were exported on 2,500 ships. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of this for the countries of Asia, Africa, Europe, and America, as well as for the humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine.

Economy • September 18, 01:31 PM • 18104 views

More than 50 humanitarian workers killed or wounded in Ukraine since the beginning of full-scale war - MFA

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 150 incidents have occurred that have affected humanitarian aid. Despite this, Ukraine continues to help other countries by sending food.

Society • August 19, 09:52 AM • 21283 views

Militant attack on a beach in Somalia: 32 people killed, 63 wounded

Al-Shabab militants attacked a popular beach in the Somali capital, killing 32 people and injuring 63. Among the dead are politicians and government officials, many of the injured are in critical condition.

News of the World • August 3, 07:18 PM • 25385 views

Five people killed in Somalia in a cafe explosion

Five people were killed and 20 injured in a suicide bombing at a cafe in Mogadishu, Somalia, while watching a European Championship football match.

Society • July 14, 11:32 PM • 25963 views

Finland will vote on a law allowing the return of migrants crossing the border with russia

The Finnish parliament will vote on a law allowing border guards to return migrants crossing the border from russia amid an influx of more than 1,300 asylum seekers.

Politics • July 12, 03:43 AM • 98377 views

Iraq and Jordan refuse to sign joint communiqué on peace in Ukraine

Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.

Politics • June 16, 09:34 PM • 106240 views

Ukraine will ship sunflower oil to Africa for the first time under the Grain from Ukraine program

Ukraine sends 2,453. 26 tons of sunflower oil as humanitarian aid to African countries and Palestine for the first time as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

Economy • June 12, 04:13 PM • 55013 views

Zelensky congratulates new non-permanent members of the UN Security Council

President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Denmark, Greece, Panama, Pakistan and Somalia on their election as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2025-2026.

Politics • June 6, 04:26 PM • 27406 views

The number of executions in the world has increased by almost a third - Amnesty International

According to a report by Amnesty International, at least 1,153 people were executed worldwide in 2023, up 31% from the previous year, with a sharp increase in Iran and Saudi Arabia.

News of the World • May 29, 09:06 AM • 23179 views

In Nigeria, militants robbed a village and kidnapped 160 locals

Militants from the Islamist group Boko Haram attacked a village in Niger State, Nigeria, killing at least 10 people and kidnapping 160 others, mostly women and children.

News of the World • May 27, 06:47 AM • 19072 views

EU ambassadors approve €30 million aid package for Georgia - media

EU ambassadors approve €30 million in non-lethal military aid to Georgia from the European Peace Fund.

News of the World • May 8, 12:08 PM • 22021 views

Another batch of Ukrainian grain was delivered to Sudan - Zelenskyy

Ukraine continues to support the Sudanese people with grain supplies as part of the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative.

Economy • April 26, 11:52 AM • 22162 views

Finland calls on the EU to help stop the influx of migrants from Russia

Finland is calling on the EU to take action to help stem the flow of migrants arriving through Russia, accusing Moscow of using migration flows as a weapon.

News of the World • April 19, 02:15 PM • 21719 views

For 2.2 thousand dollars and a Russian passport: how Russia recruits foreigners for the war with Ukraine

Russia actively promotes and tries to recruit foreign nationals, including migrant workers, to its armed forces to fight in the war against Ukraine, offering financial incentives such as a monthly salary of about $2,000, bonuses, Russian passports, and other benefits.

War • April 15, 01:13 PM • 21305 views

Somali pirates release Bangladeshi cargo ship after paying ransom

Somali pirates have released the seized Bangladeshi cargo ship MV Abdullah after receiving a $5 million ransom from the ship's owners.

Crimes and emergencies • April 14, 07:40 PM • 26811 views

Russia has intensified campaigning among citizens of third world countries

Russia is facing difficulties in mobilizing troops, which is leading to increased agitation and recruitment of citizens from poor countries as mercenaries to fight against Ukraine, and to date Ukraine has captured more than 11,000 such mercenaries.

War • March 15, 10:38 AM • 27159 views

Ukraine has captured mercenaries from 4 countries

Ukraine has captured mercenaries from Somalia, Sierra Leone, Cuba, and Nepal, and a significant number of Indian citizens are fighting on the side of Russia, according to a Ukrainian official.

War • March 15, 10:24 AM • 31026 views

Five militants sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason

Five militants, including a Somali sniper, were sentenced to 15 years in prison for participating in hostilities against Ukrainian forces on the side of russian-backed separatists.

War • February 23, 02:18 AM • 38388 views

Turkish Navy to protect Somali waters for 10 years

The Turkish Navy will assume responsibility for the protection of Somalia's territorial waters over the next 10 years under a new agreement on defense and economic cooperation between Turkey and Somalia.

Politics • February 21, 11:30 PM • 26509 views

Grain From Ukraine: the first ship with humanitarian wheat this year sailed through the Ukrainian corridor - for Nigeria

This year's first vessel under the Grain From Ukraine initiative with 25,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat for Nigeria sailed through the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor as humanitarian aid.

Economy • February 8, 09:17 AM • 33371 views

Ukraine has improved its position in the Corruption Perceptions Index: it received 36 points out of 100

In 2023, Ukraine was ranked 104th out of 180 countries in the Global Corruption Perceptions Index, improving its position by 3 points and receiving 36 points out of 100. Over the past 10 years since the Revolution of Dignity, Ukraine has added 11 points, the largest increase among the current EU candidate countries.

Society • January 30, 09:24 AM • 28944 views