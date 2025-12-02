Trump plans to expand US travel ban to 30 countries after Washington shooting

The Donald Trump administration intends to expand the travel ban to the United States, including approximately 30 countries, in response to a recent attack in Washington, during which two National Guard servicemen were shot. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The decision to tighten migration restrictions was accelerated after the incident on November 26, when one servicewoman was killed and another was wounded. The suspect is 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan citizen who arrived in the United States in 2021.

Department of Homeland Security officials said an updated list of about 30 countries is expected soon. Currently, a full or partial ban is already in effect for 19 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia, and Yemen.

President Trump and his allies are using this case to criticize the previous administration's migration policy and insist on immediate tightening of controls. Among the announced steps are stopping entry from some countries, revoking citizenship of certain naturalized migrants, and canceling federal benefits for non-citizens.

