Trump plans to expand US travel ban to 30 countries after Washington shooting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The administration of US President Trump plans to expand the US travel ban to 30 countries after a shooting in Washington where a servicewoman was killed. The suspect is an Afghan citizen who arrived in the US in 2021.

Trump plans to expand US travel ban to 30 countries after Washington shooting

The Donald Trump administration intends to expand the travel ban to the United States, including approximately 30 countries, in response to a recent attack in Washington, during which two National Guard servicemen were shot. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The decision to tighten migration restrictions was accelerated after the incident on November 26, when one servicewoman was killed and another was wounded. The suspect is 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan citizen who arrived in the United States in 2021.

Shooting near the White House: Accused pleads not guilty from hospital bed02.12.25, 22:16 • 838 views

Department of Homeland Security officials said an updated list of about 30 countries is expected soon. Currently, a full or partial ban is already in effect for 19 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia, and Yemen.

President Trump and his allies are using this case to criticize the previous administration's migration policy and insist on immediate tightening of controls. Among the announced steps are stopping entry from some countries, revoking citizenship of certain naturalized migrants, and canceling federal benefits for non-citizens.

Washington Shooting: Trump administration to check green cards of immigrants from 19 countries28.11.25, 08:56 • 3804 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
