France may leave NATO due to Trump's policies: Parliament's Vice-President submits proposal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Clémence Guetté submitted a proposal for France to withdraw from NATO, citing US actions during Trump's presidency. She accuses the US of kidnapping the Venezuelan president, threatening Greenland, and supporting genocide in Palestine.

France may leave NATO due to Trump's policies: Parliament's Vice-President submits proposal
Photo: Permanent Representation of France to NATO

French Parliament Vice-President Clémence Guetté announced that she had submitted a proposal for the country's withdrawal from NATO. She cited Donald Trump's current policies as the reason. This was reported by UNN with reference to Clémence Guetté's post on the social network "X".

Details

As Guetté noted, during Trump's current term, the US kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, threatened Greenland with armed annexation, and "supported genocide" in Palestine. This likely refers to Israel's military operations against Hamas militants.

Guetté did not mention that members of the "Hamas" and "Hezbollah" groups were responsible for the attack on Israel in 2023 and mass killings. At the same time, she added that the US under Trump "bombs people, completely violating international law."

More than ever, the question of France's participation in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a military alliance led and served by the United States, arises. I propose a resolution on a planned withdrawal from NATO, starting with the issue of its integrated command.

- Guetté stated.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he was faced with a choice between realizing his ambitions to control Greenland and preserving NATO in its current form.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Greenland
Israel
NATO
Donald Trump
France
United States
The State of Palestine