Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor market

The main market trends boil down to a high shortage of personnel, an increase in the number of vacancies for people without experience, high competition for remote work, and an increasing role of practical skills, AI competencies, networking, and continuous qualification updates.

In 2026, labor market trends differ from those that prevailed just a few years ago. The sphere has become more fragmented. In addition, the role of an individual approach has increased.

Vacancies in the service personnel sector can still be successfully searched for on large platforms that gained popularity and favor among Ukrainians a decade ago. However, in 2026, it increasingly makes sense to look for offers from international employers via LinkedIn. In addition, the role of professional communities in social networks and messengers like Telegram has sharply increased, where it is possible to quickly find out about work for highly specialized professionals.

UNN investigated where Ukrainians can more effectively find work, taking into account all new market trends.

Job search in Ukraine 2026: large job platforms remain the main

The first level of search in 2026 is large Ukrainian job platforms. As of March 10, Work.ua recorded 66,309 new vacancies per week and 133,138 new resumes, while robota.ua on its main page showed over 104,000 current vacancies from more than 33,000 companies.

Currently, this is where the main bulk of offers for sales, logistics, administrative positions, production, retail, service, and some office roles are concentrated. But for the job search to be more effective, it is worth understanding that a passive strategy, where a candidate sends one typical resume to a number of vacancies, no longer works in 2026. Professional recruiters advise:

create an individual resume for each separate vacancy;

send a short cover letter along with the resume;

regularly update the resume posted in the profile on the job platform;

choose one main communication channel with employers (messenger and/or e-mail) and check several times a day whether letters and messages from potential employers have arrived there.

Another important resource that will help in finding the desired job is still the Unified Portal of Vacancies of the State Employment Service. As of now, it contains over 209,000 vacancies, of which over 41,000 are posted directly through the employment service.

This resource should be used by those looking for a blue-collar specialty, work in the regions. The platform offers good options for people without experience or with the possibility of quickly retraining.

As of now, the Unified Portal actively offers job seekers such vacancies for permanent employment:

driver of motor vehicles (driver of passenger, cargo transport, and buses);

food salesperson;

assistant worker;

sales consultant;

cleaner of office premises;

cook;

accountant;

seamstress;

nurse.

The advantage of the state channel is that it combines vacancies with other employment tools. In 2026, the employment service continues to issue training vouchers, and the maximum amount of such a voucher is UAH 33,280. In addition, the "Own Business" microgrant program is in effect, where from January 1, 2026, the amounts were increased to UAH 100,000 for individual entrepreneurs and up to UAH 200,000 if jobs are created.

Job search via LinkedIn in 2026: why personal contacts have become crucial

For mid- and high-level specialists, as well as for those who want to work for the international market, LinkedIn as a job search tool in 2026 will become even more useful and effective.

According to LinkedIn data, global hiring remains approximately 20% below pre-COVID levels, and transitions between employers have fallen to a ten-year low. At the same time, companies increasingly value not just experience, but a combination of AI skills and strong communication and analytical abilities.

In addition, according to statistics, applicants who have contacts with company employees on LinkedIn are 3.6 times more likely to be hired. Thus, professional acquaintances, recommendations, direct communication with recruiters, and viewing employer pages have already become a common part of job searching. That is why it is worth looking for vacancies not only through the Jobs section, but also through the professional network, company pages, and personal messages to recruiters.

Specialized platforms in 2026: how Djinni and DOU are changing job search

A separate segment of job search in 2026 is formed by specialized platforms that provide better results in professional niches than universal job sites. For IT, digital, product, gamedev, miltech, embedded, and remote technical roles, Djinni and DOU remain relevant. As of March, Djinni had about 9.7 thousand vacancies, and DOU's separate section for overseas vacancies showed 1,256 offers. Separately, DOU recorded 1,112 vacancies for the deftech query, which confirms the growing demand for specialists in defense and deeptech areas.

The advantage of such platforms is that they work better where the employer needs a candidate with a set of highly specialized competencies. This allows the employer to quickly filter out random offers and work with a more targeted sample.

Another reason to use professional platforms is that they reflect not only the mere fact of vacancies, but also the structure of demand. For example, in the overseas vacancies block on DOU, a significant part of the offers combines an international location with a remote format, and in the deftech sample there are both engineering roles and vacancies for managers, recruiters, financiers, and instructors.

Thus, in 2026, an effective job search in Ukraine is multi-vector. Large job sites for mass monitoring, the state portal for regional opportunities, LinkedIn for the international and professional segment, niche platforms for narrow specialties, and continuous skill updates. The main change in the labor market, which both employers and job seekers are already taking into account, is that work is now sought not in one place, but in a system of channels. This trend is rapidly becoming leading in the employment sector, at least in the current year and for Ukraine.

Earlier, we wrote that Ukrainians will be able to find work through Diia and ASCs. This became possible because the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision that expands the channels for obtaining services in the field of population employment.

