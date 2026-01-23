$43.170.01
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Ukrainians will be able to find jobs through Diia and ASC: the government launches a pilot project

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to expand the channels for receiving employment services, allowing applications through Diia and the ASC. An experimental project on electronic employment through the "Obriy" system has also been approved for two years.

Ukrainians will be able to find jobs through Diia and ASC: the government launches a pilot project

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a number of decisions concerning employment. In particular, it provides for the possibility of job searching through the Diia Portal and Administrative Service Centers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision that expands the channels for obtaining services in the field of population employment. The corresponding changes provide for the possibility of applying for certain services not only to employment centers, but also through administrative service centers (ASC) and in electronic form through the Diia Portal.

- the statement says.

It is reported that in case of submitting an application through the Diia Portal and successful automated data verification by cross-referencing with state registers, the decision on granting or renewing the status of a registered unemployed person, terminating registration or refusal can be made automatically by the software of the Diia Portal based on the results of checks provided for by the procedure.

A separate block clarifies the approaches to unemployment benefit payments during vocational training, so that the payment mechanism correctly takes into account actual terms and conditions.

For employers, the possibility of submitting separate applications (in particular, regarding compensation) through the Diia Portal or in another way determined by the procedure is provided, which simplifies interaction and reduces the need for paper applications.

- added the ministry.

It is also noted that the government approved a draft resolution on the implementation of an experimental project on employment and formalization of labor relations in electronic form using the unified information and analytical system "Obriy".

The experiment is introduced for a period of two years from the date of entry into force of the resolution, and the technical implementation of the experiment's functioning will be ensured in the 3rd quarter of 2026.

Within the framework of the experimental project, employers and able-bodied persons, using the Diia Portal or the Diia Portal mobile application (if technically possible), will be able to:

  • search for suitable work;
    • recruit employees;
      • formalize employment in electronic form;
        • formalize dismissal from work in electronic form;
          • maintain an employee's personal file.

            The procedure for implementing the experiment defines the mechanism for using electronic documents in HR procedures within the functionality of the Obriy digital system. Participation in the experimental project is voluntary. The Obriy digital system will use the ESCO classifier as the main model for structuring data on professions, competencies, qualifications, and vacancies. This ensures compatibility with European labor market information systems and supports Ukraine's integration into the EURES network.

            - emphasized the Ministry of Economy.

            The Ministry of Digital Transformation clarified that initially, the technical team will integrate the new Obriy system with Diia. Then, services will become available to Ukrainians, foreigners, and businesses on the portal and in the Diia application.

            Employers will be able to recruit staff, invite for interviews, and officially hire employees online. Job seekers will be able to view vacancies, including those selected by artificial intelligence, and get employed without visiting government agencies.

            After setting up, online services will appear in ASCs. ASC administrators will be able to help:

            • register, grant or renew unemployment status, and terminate registration;
              • submit an application for unemployment benefits;
                • obtain certificates of registration, received payments, and accrued income;
                  • process documents for businesses: issuing, extending, or canceling work permits for foreigners;
                    • apply for other assistance: including grants, funeral assistance, or payments to victims of emergencies.

                      Recall

                      In 2025, with the assistance of the State Employment Service, over 315,000 people found jobs. In total, 640,000 Ukrainians used the service, and employment was provided for 394,000 people.

                      Pavlo Bashynskyi

                      SocietyEconomyTechnologies
                      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                      Diia (service)
                      Ukraine