Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos

The Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada on the investigation of possible facts of corruption or corruption-related offenses in law enforcement agencies, courts, and judicial authorities plans to hear the leadership of the NABU and SAP in April or May, UNN reports.

Serhiy Vlasenko, a People's Deputy from the "Batkivshchyna" faction and head of the VR TCC on the investigation of possible corruption in law enforcement and judicial bodies, spoke about plans to hear the leadership of NABU and SAP in a few months – in April or May. Vlasenko noted that the commission members have accumulated many questions for NABU and SAP.

NABU and SAP are scheduled for April or May. We already have many questions for both NABU and SAP, all sorts of different ones. Believe me, we have many questions for NABU and SAP. – Vlasenko emphasized.

The questions, among other things, may probably concern information about a criminal case regarding voter bribery, in which, according to media reports, the current head of the Bureau, Semen Kryvonos, was involved.

According to journalists, in 2009, Kryvonos received a guilty verdict in a voter bribery case. At the same time, in June of the same year, he was released from serving his sentence on the basis of an amnesty – due to the presence of a minor child. According to media reports, to apply for amnesty, Semen Kryvonos allegedly adopted a child, which allowed him to avoid real imprisonment.

Some publications also claim that after the amnesty, Kryvonos abandoned the child. However, there are no official explanations regarding the child's further fate or the preservation of family relations in the public domain. Kryvonos himself does not publicly comment on the situation.

In addition, according to media reports, during the consideration of the criminal case in 2009, Kryvonos was on the wanted list, and the court authorized his detention and custody.

Despite this, in response to a journalistic inquiry, NABU stated that it does not possess information regarding the specified circumstances and can only provide information that was created within the Bureau's activities or is at its disposal. NABU also emphasized that data on events in Semen Kryvonos's private and family life are personal and are not subject to disclosure without the person's consent.

Another resonance was caused by Kryvonos's recent statement that the return of corrupt money to the budget is not the task of NABU.

Society expects that these and other issues will be discussed during the meetings of the VR TCC on the investigation of possible facts of corruption or corruption-related offenses in law enforcement agencies already in April-May.