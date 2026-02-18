$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 2570 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:05 AM • 7242 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 10939 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 10835 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 13298 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 22584 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 37673 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 37704 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 37790 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 33262 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3.6m/s
68%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran offers to transfer enriched uranium to Russia for reconciliation with the US - WSJFebruary 18, 02:01 AM • 12113 views
Zelenskyy instructed his team to discuss a meeting with Putin in Geneva with the Russians - AxiosFebruary 18, 02:39 AM • 13960 views
Kremlin's new "moral" vertical prepares Russians for a long war against Ukraine and the West - Foreign Intelligence ServiceFebruary 18, 04:03 AM • 5542 views
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in GenevaFebruary 18, 05:31 AM • 14304 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhoto06:29 AM • 17213 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 46240 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 61043 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 67971 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 88745 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 91294 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Mélovin
Actual places
Ukraine
Geneva
United States
Odesa
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 240 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 15959 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 28603 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 23975 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 33925 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Leopard 2
The Diplomat

Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2582 views

The Verkhovna Rada's temporary investigative commission plans to hear the leadership of NABU and SAP in April-May due to a number of accumulated questions, particularly regarding Bureau Director Semen Kryvonos. According to media reports, in 2009, he received a guilty verdict in a voter bribery case but was released from punishment under amnesty, allegedly after adopting a child.

Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos

The Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada on the investigation of possible facts of corruption or corruption-related offenses in law enforcement agencies, courts, and judicial authorities plans to hear the leadership of the NABU and SAP in April or May, UNN reports.

Serhiy Vlasenko, a People's Deputy from the "Batkivshchyna" faction and head of the VR TCC on the investigation of possible corruption in law enforcement and judicial bodies, spoke about plans to hear the leadership of NABU and SAP in a few months – in April or May. Vlasenko noted that the commission members have accumulated many questions for NABU and SAP.

NABU and SAP are scheduled for April or May. We already have many questions for both NABU and SAP, all sorts of different ones. Believe me, we have many questions for NABU and SAP.

– Vlasenko emphasized.

The questions, among other things, may probably concern information about a criminal case regarding voter bribery, in which, according to media reports, the current head of the Bureau, Semen Kryvonos, was involved.

According to journalists, in 2009, Kryvonos received a guilty verdict in a voter bribery case. At the same time, in June of the same year, he was released from serving his sentence on the basis of an amnesty – due to the presence of a minor child. According to media reports, to apply for amnesty, Semen Kryvonos allegedly adopted a child, which allowed him to avoid real imprisonment.

Some publications also claim that after the amnesty, Kryvonos abandoned the child. However, there are no official explanations regarding the child's further fate or the preservation of family relations in the public domain. Kryvonos himself does not publicly comment on the situation.

In addition, according to media reports, during the consideration of the criminal case in 2009, Kryvonos was on the wanted list, and the court authorized his detention and custody.

Despite this, in response to a journalistic inquiry, NABU stated that it does not possess information regarding the specified circumstances and can only provide information that was created within the Bureau's activities or is at its disposal. NABU also emphasized that data on events in Semen Kryvonos's private and family life are personal and are not subject to disclosure without the person's consent.

Another resonance was caused by Kryvonos's recent statement that the return of corrupt money to the budget is not the task of NABU.

Society expects that these and other issues will be discussed during the meetings of the VR TCC on the investigation of possible facts of corruption or corruption-related offenses in law enforcement agencies already in April-May.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
State budget
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada