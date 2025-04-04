United Arab Emirates

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15930 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29140 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64983 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214094 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122766 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392005 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310883 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213784 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244249 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255118 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

News by theme

Ukraine rose to 73rd place in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world

Ukraine took 73rd position in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world, sharing it with Colombia, Tuvalu and El Salvador. Ireland took first place, surpassing other European countries.

Society • April 3, 05:19 AM • 7754 views

Hamas is ready to release a hostage and return the bodies of four dead

The Hamas group announced the release of one hostage with dual citizenship and the return of the bodies of four dead prisoners. This is happening against the background of ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

News of the World • March 14, 01:37 PM • 10110 views

Sweden has set a record for military equipment exports due to the war in Ukraine

Sweden's military equipment exports reached a historic high of 29 billion kronor in 2024. The UAE, USA, and Brazil became the largest importers, while aid to Ukraine doubled.

Politics • March 10, 03:47 PM • 19179 views

Mind Export Summit 2025 took place in Kyiv - two days of business expansion abroad

The participants of Mind Export Summit 2025 discussed export opportunities and took part in the Global Expansion business simulation.

Business News • February 20, 02:50 PM • 36362 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not participate in US-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia

Ukraine will not take part in the US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia, Zelenskyy said. The President emphasized that his visit to the region is not related to these talks and was planned in advance.

War • February 17, 07:14 PM • 30738 views

Ukraine can produce 4 million drones a year - Sibiga

Minister Sibiga reported on Ukraine's drone production capacity at an exhibition in the UAE. The country has already produced more than 1.5m drones of various types in 2024.

War • February 17, 03:08 PM • 41326 views

Those who are ready to take responsibility will be at the negotiating table: Zelensky on China's participation in peace talks

The President of Ukraine has declared his readiness to engage China in peace talks under certain conditions. These include a willingness to take responsibility for security guarantees, stopping Putin, and investing in Ukraine's recovery.

War • February 17, 02:07 PM • 28747 views

Zelensky will raise the issue of lower oil prices during his visit to Saudi Arabia

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Ukrainian president will discuss the issue of lower oil prices. Zelenskyy believes that US President Donald Trump has the greatest influence in this matter.

Economy • February 17, 02:01 PM • 26454 views

There should be a special European representative for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine supported the proposal to appoint a special representative of Europe for Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Europe's participation in the negotiations and the need to take into account the interests of not only the EU but also the UK.

War • February 17, 01:47 PM • 21625 views

Erdogan and Zelensky will meet in Ankara tomorrow: what will the leaders discuss?

The presidents of Turkey and Ukraine will meet in Ankara on February 18 to discuss strategic partnership. Strengthening cooperation and exchanging views on regional issues are on the agenda.

Economy • February 17, 01:34 PM • 25736 views

Kellogg to visit Ukraine on February 20: Zelenskyy confirms visit

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg will visit Ukraine on February 20 for a two-day visit. Zelenskyy plans to take him to the front to meet with the military and discuss security guarantees.

Politics • February 17, 01:29 PM • 21547 views

I think this is dangerous: Zelensky on the termination of relations between the US and Europe

The President of Ukraine said that the US's move away from a close alliance with Europe could be used by Russia. Europe needs to become stronger in the areas of security, armaments and energy.

Politics • February 17, 01:21 PM • 20229 views

Zelenskyy: We see, for the first time, China's interest in ending the war

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of involving China in negotiations to end the war. The meeting between the Chinese foreign minister and Ukrainian representatives could lead to further dialogue at the highest level.

War • February 17, 01:01 PM • 29339 views

Zelenskiy says Ukraine will not participate in talks with Russia in Riyadh, but announces visit to Saudi Arabia

The President of Ukraine will not participate in the US-Russia talks in Riyadh, as Ukraine has not been informed about them. Zelenskyy will make a separate visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Politics • February 17, 12:15 PM • 25380 views

New economic agreement and discussion of the return of prisoners: Zelensky told about the first results of his visit to the UAE

The President of Ukraine met with the UAE leader in Abu Dhabi to discuss the release of prisoners and sign an economic agreement. The document simplifies the access of Ukrainian goods to the UAE market.

Economy • February 17, 11:01 AM • 25147 views

Peskov confirms visit of Russian delegation to Saudi Arabia

Lavrov and Ushakov fly to Riyadh to meet with American representatives. The parties will discuss the restoration of Russian-American relations and a possible settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

Politics • February 17, 10:26 AM • 25795 views

Rubio arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Saudi Arabia for talks with Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine. The meeting will take place on Trump's initiative after his conversations with Putin and Zelensky.

War • February 17, 07:24 AM • 39909 views

Russian and US delegations to meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

On Tuesday, senior US and Russian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible agreement to end the war. The Ukrainian side expresses concern about negotiations without its participation.

War • February 17, 02:19 AM • 85338 views

Zelensky and his wife arrived in the UAE: what will be discussed in Abu Dhabi

The President of Ukraine and the First Lady pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates. Key topics include the release of prisoners, investments, and the humanitarian program.

Politics • February 16, 08:26 PM • 61952 views

Saudi Arabia is ready to host a meeting between Trump and Putin

Saudi Arabia supported the idea of holding a meeting between Trump and Putin on its territory. The UAE also offered to organize talks to end the war in Ukraine with a possible summit between Putin and Zelenskyy.

Politics • February 14, 01:56 PM • 34128 views

“Exclusion was a mistake": Trump spoke in favor of Russia's return to the G7

US President Donald Trump has said he would like Russia to return to the G7, calling its exclusion a mistake. According to him, Putin would be happy to return to the negotiating table.

Politics • February 13, 08:14 PM • 85239 views

US Secretary of State to visit Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE after Munich visit

Marco Rubio will attend the Munich Security Conference and the G7 meeting on February 13-15. He will then travel to Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to discuss regional stability.

Politics • February 13, 04:31 AM • 33672 views

Macron announces 109 billion euros of investment in AI

Macron announced large-scale private investments in the AI sector from Brookfield and the UAE. The president demonstrated the technology's capabilities by posting diplomatic videos of himself on social media.

News of the World • February 10, 06:39 AM • 30034 views

Israeli Prime Minister says Saudi Arabia “can create a Palestinian state” on its territory

Benjamin Netanyahu said that Saudi Arabia has enough land to create a Palestinian state. He also called the Palestinian state a “security threat” after the events of October 7.

News of the World • February 7, 04:11 PM • 47111 views

Trump and Putin may meet in Saudi Arabia or UAE - Reuters

Russia is considering Saudi Arabia and the UAE as possible locations for a summit between Trump and Putin. Both countries are not members of the International Criminal Court.

War • February 3, 11:55 AM • 40282 views

The US sets a tough deadline for India on Russian oil tankers

The US demands that India unload Russian oil tankers by February 27 and complete financial transactions by March 12. India, the largest buyer of Russian oil, is looking for new suppliers among OPEC countries, the United States, and others.

Economy • January 25, 04:57 PM • 91846 views

Saudi Arabia is still evaluating the possibility of joining BRICS - Minister of Economy

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy said that the country is still evaluating the possibility of joining the BRICS. Unlike other invited countries that have already agreed to join, the Kingdom continues to analyze various aspects of membership.

News of the World • January 20, 03:03 PM • 23030 views

UAE launches the world's first round-the-clock solar power plant

A unique project with a capacity of 5. 2 GW of solar energy and 19 GWh of battery storage was presented in the UAE. The facility will provide an uninterrupted supply of 1 GW of clean energy around the clock.

Economy • January 19, 08:20 PM • 62829 views

The US announced a new sanctions package: almost 100 entities related to the Russian military machine are under restrictions

The United States imposed sanctions on nearly 100 entities associated with the Russian military machine. Banks, defense companies, foreign companies and individuals are subject to restrictions.

War • January 15, 04:55 PM • 50632 views

Russian Federation announces exchange of prisoners with Ukraine in the format of 25 for 25

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the exchange of 25 for 25 prisoners of war with the mediation of the UAE. The Ukrainian side has not yet confirmed this information.

War • January 15, 12:45 PM • 33152 views