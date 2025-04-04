United Arab Emirates

Ukraine took 73rd position in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world, sharing it with Colombia, Tuvalu and El Salvador. Ireland took first place, surpassing other European countries.
The Hamas group announced the release of one hostage with dual citizenship and the return of the bodies of four dead prisoners. This is happening against the background of ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.
Sweden's military equipment exports reached a historic high of 29 billion kronor in 2024. The UAE, USA, and Brazil became the largest importers, while aid to Ukraine doubled.
The participants of Mind Export Summit 2025 discussed export opportunities and took part in the Global Expansion business simulation.
Ukraine will not take part in the US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia, Zelenskyy said. The President emphasized that his visit to the region is not related to these talks and was planned in advance.
Minister Sibiga reported on Ukraine's drone production capacity at an exhibition in the UAE. The country has already produced more than 1.5m drones of various types in 2024.
The President of Ukraine has declared his readiness to engage China in peace talks under certain conditions. These include a willingness to take responsibility for security guarantees, stopping Putin, and investing in Ukraine's recovery.
During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Ukrainian president will discuss the issue of lower oil prices. Zelenskyy believes that US President Donald Trump has the greatest influence in this matter.
The President of Ukraine supported the proposal to appoint a special representative of Europe for Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Europe's participation in the negotiations and the need to take into account the interests of not only the EU but also the UK.
The presidents of Turkey and Ukraine will meet in Ankara on February 18 to discuss strategic partnership. Strengthening cooperation and exchanging views on regional issues are on the agenda.
US Special Representative Keith Kellogg will visit Ukraine on February 20 for a two-day visit. Zelenskyy plans to take him to the front to meet with the military and discuss security guarantees.
The President of Ukraine said that the US's move away from a close alliance with Europe could be used by Russia. Europe needs to become stronger in the areas of security, armaments and energy.
The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of involving China in negotiations to end the war. The meeting between the Chinese foreign minister and Ukrainian representatives could lead to further dialogue at the highest level.
The President of Ukraine will not participate in the US-Russia talks in Riyadh, as Ukraine has not been informed about them. Zelenskyy will make a separate visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The President of Ukraine met with the UAE leader in Abu Dhabi to discuss the release of prisoners and sign an economic agreement. The document simplifies the access of Ukrainian goods to the UAE market.
Lavrov and Ushakov fly to Riyadh to meet with American representatives. The parties will discuss the restoration of Russian-American relations and a possible settlement of the situation in Ukraine.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Saudi Arabia for talks with Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine. The meeting will take place on Trump's initiative after his conversations with Putin and Zelensky.
On Tuesday, senior US and Russian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible agreement to end the war. The Ukrainian side expresses concern about negotiations without its participation.
The President of Ukraine and the First Lady pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates. Key topics include the release of prisoners, investments, and the humanitarian program.
Saudi Arabia supported the idea of holding a meeting between Trump and Putin on its territory. The UAE also offered to organize talks to end the war in Ukraine with a possible summit between Putin and Zelenskyy.
US President Donald Trump has said he would like Russia to return to the G7, calling its exclusion a mistake. According to him, Putin would be happy to return to the negotiating table.
Marco Rubio will attend the Munich Security Conference and the G7 meeting on February 13-15. He will then travel to Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to discuss regional stability.
Macron announced large-scale private investments in the AI sector from Brookfield and the UAE. The president demonstrated the technology's capabilities by posting diplomatic videos of himself on social media.
Benjamin Netanyahu said that Saudi Arabia has enough land to create a Palestinian state. He also called the Palestinian state a “security threat” after the events of October 7.
Russia is considering Saudi Arabia and the UAE as possible locations for a summit between Trump and Putin. Both countries are not members of the International Criminal Court.
The US demands that India unload Russian oil tankers by February 27 and complete financial transactions by March 12. India, the largest buyer of Russian oil, is looking for new suppliers among OPEC countries, the United States, and others.
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy said that the country is still evaluating the possibility of joining the BRICS. Unlike other invited countries that have already agreed to join, the Kingdom continues to analyze various aspects of membership.
A unique project with a capacity of 5. 2 GW of solar energy and 19 GWh of battery storage was presented in the UAE. The facility will provide an uninterrupted supply of 1 GW of clean energy around the clock.
The United States imposed sanctions on nearly 100 entities associated with the Russian military machine. Banks, defense companies, foreign companies and individuals are subject to restrictions.
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the exchange of 25 for 25 prisoners of war with the mediation of the UAE. The Ukrainian side has not yet confirmed this information.