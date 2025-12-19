Dubai and Abu Dhabi hit by heavy rains: police urge drivers and pedestrians to be careful

$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 844 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 2994 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 11247 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 11760 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12591 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14782 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12266 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18461 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10801 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 4548 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 10762 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 19115 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 17532 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 20110 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 11256 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18467 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 20229 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 25305 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 51643 views
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57454 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39464 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37854 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44167 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49126 views
Dubai and Abu Dhabi hit by heavy rains: police urge drivers and pedestrians to be careful

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2720 views

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are raging in the emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, causing traffic jams and accidents. Police urge drivers and pedestrians to be careful on the roads.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi hit by heavy rains: police urge drivers and pedestrians to be careful
Photo: x.com/DubaiPoliceHQ

The emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which are part of the United Arab Emirates, are experiencing heavy rains and thunderstorms. Police urged drivers and pedestrians to be careful on the roads, UNN reports with reference to Gulf News.

Details

Heavy rains also flooded the streets in Al Majaz (Sharjah emirate), causing inconvenience for pedestrians and drivers. Drivers are also advised to monitor the situation on the roads of Dubai and Sharjah in real time using Google Maps - traffic jams and accidents are reported near Dubai International Airport, Hai Al Nahda, Muwafjah, Al Mamzar and Muwaileh bus station in Sharjah.

At the same time, footage of flooded streets in the cities of the United Arab Emirates appeared online.

In addition, Umm Al Quwain police announced the temporary closure of two exits on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Highway as unstable weather continues to affect the emirate.

Recall

In early December, a powerful storm called "Byron" hit Greece. This led to school closures, significant flooding and disruptions to public services.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Road traffic accident
Dubai
Abu Dhabi
Greece
United Arab Emirates