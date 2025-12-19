Dubai and Abu Dhabi hit by heavy rains: police urge drivers and pedestrians to be careful

Photo: x.com/DubaiPoliceHQ

The emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which are part of the United Arab Emirates, are experiencing heavy rains and thunderstorms. Police urged drivers and pedestrians to be careful on the roads, UNN reports with reference to Gulf News.

Details

Heavy rains also flooded the streets in Al Majaz (Sharjah emirate), causing inconvenience for pedestrians and drivers. Drivers are also advised to monitor the situation on the roads of Dubai and Sharjah in real time using Google Maps - traffic jams and accidents are reported near Dubai International Airport, Hai Al Nahda, Muwafjah, Al Mamzar and Muwaileh bus station in Sharjah.

At the same time, footage of flooded streets in the cities of the United Arab Emirates appeared online.

In addition, Umm Al Quwain police announced the temporary closure of two exits on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Highway as unstable weather continues to affect the emirate.

Recall

In early December, a powerful storm called "Byron" hit Greece. This led to school closures, significant flooding and disruptions to public services.