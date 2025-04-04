$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14677 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26336 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63515 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211827 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121509 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390350 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309584 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213538 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244111 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255036 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM

03:59 PM • 13683 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM

05:58 PM • 12800 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130198 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211827 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390350 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253551 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309584 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM

07:44 PM • 2254 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM

05:58 PM • 12985 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44108 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71808 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56935 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi's MGX Invested $2 Billion in Crypto Investments in Binance

Abu Dhabi-based investment group MGX has invested $2 billion in Binance. The deal will strengthen Binance's position in the UAE, where the company has approximately 1,000 employees.

Economy • March 13, 06:47 AM • 15586 views

Bitcoin fell by 21% after Trump's election: how much did the market lose

Bitcoin has fallen 21% from its peak on January 20, and the total market capitalization has decreased by $1 trillion. Investors are disappointed with Trump's lack of a clear cryptocurrency policy and the threat of new duties.

Economy • February 28, 07:54 AM • 30855 views

Erdogan and Zelensky will meet in Ankara tomorrow: what will the leaders discuss?

The presidents of Turkey and Ukraine will meet in Ankara on February 18 to discuss strategic partnership. Strengthening cooperation and exchanging views on regional issues are on the agenda.

Economy • February 17, 01:34 PM • 25736 views

New economic agreement and discussion of the return of prisoners: Zelensky told about the first results of his visit to the UAE

The President of Ukraine met with the UAE leader in Abu Dhabi to discuss the release of prisoners and sign an economic agreement. The document simplifies the access of Ukrainian goods to the UAE market.

Economy • February 17, 11:01 AM • 25147 views

Zelensky and his wife arrived in the UAE: what will be discussed in Abu Dhabi

The President of Ukraine and the First Lady pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates. Key topics include the release of prisoners, investments, and the humanitarian program.

Politics • February 16, 08:26 PM • 61952 views

February 4: International Day of Human Brotherhood, Day of Vacuum Creation

The United Nations established the International Day of Human Brotherhood in honor of the historic meeting between the Pope and the Grand Imam in Abu Dhabi. On the same day, the Day of the Creation of Vacuum is celebrated and the memory of Isidore of Pilusiot is honored.

Society • February 4, 04:20 AM • 28033 views

Japanese actress and singer Miho Nakayama: icon of J-Pop music of the 80s and 90s, star of the movie "Love Letter"has died

Japanese actress and singer Miho Nakayama has died at the age of 54 at her home in Tokyo. Her body was found in the bathroom after she failed to show up for work.

News of the World • December 6, 12:59 PM • 17041 views

Eminem's mother died three days before his performance in Abu Dhabi

Debbie Nelson, the mother of rapper Eminem, died at the age of 69 after a battle with lung cancer. It is unknown whether this will impact the artist's planned concert after the Formula-1 races in Abu Dhabi.

Culture • December 4, 12:03 PM • 16034 views

Rabbi who disappeared in the UAE was killed - Israeli authorities

In the UAE, the body of Rabbi Tzvi Kogan, the envoy of the Chabad movement in Abu Dhabi, who disappeared on November 21, was found. Israel classified the incident as an anti-Semitic terrorist act and promised to find the perpetrators.

News of the World • November 24, 08:52 AM • 20764 views

German Vice Chancellor could not take off from Lisbon due to a breakdown of a new government plane

Robert Habeck was unable to return from Portugal due to an engine failure on the government's Airbus 350-900. This is not the first case of technical problems with German government aircraft.

News of the World • November 13, 07:38 AM • 18170 views

Typewritten copy of The Little Prince with Exupery's edits put up for sale in the UAE

One of the three known manuscripts of The Little Prince with Saint-Exupéry's edits is up for sale. The artifact includes original sketches and a historical check from the author.

Culture • October 25, 04:38 AM • 18855 views

The Ukrainian youth MMA national team won first place at the World Championship in the UAE

The Ukrainian MMA national team won first place at the World Championship in the UAE among children, youth and juniors. The team won 33 medals in three age categories, becoming the best among 700 athletes from 47 countries.

Sports • August 15, 09:32 AM • 18497 views

Ukrainians buy real estate abroad: the most popular destinations and opportunities for investors

The expert named the most popular destinations for buying real estate abroad and opportunities for investors.

Economy • July 26, 06:36 AM • 246884 views

Ukrainian premium car: designer shows Leleka concept car

Ukrainian designer Roman Pryadko presented his vision of a premium Ukrainian automotive brand called Leleka, unveiling a Porsche Panamera-style liftback concept model called Leleka GTS Concept 2025.

Technologies • May 10, 10:35 AM • 111758 views

A self-driving car competed with a Formula 1 driver for the first time at a competition in Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, a self-driving car competed with former Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat. As it turned out, a human driver can easily overtake an autonomous vehicle.

Sports • April 30, 03:07 PM • 20370 views

UAE covered with showers and thunderstorms

Heavy rains, thunderstorms and hail hit the UAE from March 8 to 10, flooding streets in major cities, causing flight delays and forcing authorities to issue weather warnings.

News of the World • March 9, 09:48 PM • 32350 views