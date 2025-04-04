Abu Dhabi-based investment group MGX has invested $2 billion in Binance. The deal will strengthen Binance's position in the UAE, where the company has approximately 1,000 employees.
Bitcoin has fallen 21% from its peak on January 20, and the total market capitalization has decreased by $1 trillion. Investors are disappointed with Trump's lack of a clear cryptocurrency policy and the threat of new duties.
The presidents of Turkey and Ukraine will meet in Ankara on February 18 to discuss strategic partnership. Strengthening cooperation and exchanging views on regional issues are on the agenda.
The President of Ukraine met with the UAE leader in Abu Dhabi to discuss the release of prisoners and sign an economic agreement. The document simplifies the access of Ukrainian goods to the UAE market.
The President of Ukraine and the First Lady pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates. Key topics include the release of prisoners, investments, and the humanitarian program.
The United Nations established the International Day of Human Brotherhood in honor of the historic meeting between the Pope and the Grand Imam in Abu Dhabi. On the same day, the Day of the Creation of Vacuum is celebrated and the memory of Isidore of Pilusiot is honored.
Japanese actress and singer Miho Nakayama has died at the age of 54 at her home in Tokyo. Her body was found in the bathroom after she failed to show up for work.
Debbie Nelson, the mother of rapper Eminem, died at the age of 69 after a battle with lung cancer. It is unknown whether this will impact the artist's planned concert after the Formula-1 races in Abu Dhabi.
In the UAE, the body of Rabbi Tzvi Kogan, the envoy of the Chabad movement in Abu Dhabi, who disappeared on November 21, was found. Israel classified the incident as an anti-Semitic terrorist act and promised to find the perpetrators.
Robert Habeck was unable to return from Portugal due to an engine failure on the government's Airbus 350-900. This is not the first case of technical problems with German government aircraft.
One of the three known manuscripts of The Little Prince with Saint-Exupéry's edits is up for sale. The artifact includes original sketches and a historical check from the author.
The Ukrainian MMA national team won first place at the World Championship in the UAE among children, youth and juniors. The team won 33 medals in three age categories, becoming the best among 700 athletes from 47 countries.
The expert named the most popular destinations for buying real estate abroad and opportunities for investors.
Ukrainian designer Roman Pryadko presented his vision of a premium Ukrainian automotive brand called Leleka, unveiling a Porsche Panamera-style liftback concept model called Leleka GTS Concept 2025.
In Abu Dhabi, a self-driving car competed with former Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat. As it turned out, a human driver can easily overtake an autonomous vehicle.
Heavy rains, thunderstorms and hail hit the UAE from March 8 to 10, flooding streets in major cities, causing flight delays and forcing authorities to issue weather warnings.