08:07 AM • 1918 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 5012 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 5312 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 5796 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 32037 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 64546 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 56654 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 50963 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 77314 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 68753 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1974 views

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held a unique meeting with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi. This is an important step by the Trump administration to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed

The meeting between US Army Secretary Dan Driskoll and Russian officials in Abu Dhabi is unique and rare. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

As the publication notes, the uniqueness of this meeting lies in the fact that the highest military leaders of the two countries met - Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other American negotiators did not participate in the event.

The publication also notes that this meeting is an important step in the recent efforts of the Donald Trump administration to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. At the same time, Politico predicts that this meeting will be the most difficult stop on Driskoll's week-long trip.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the meeting of US Army Secretary Dan Driskoll took place against the backdrop of increased efforts by US President Donald Trump to secure a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
United States