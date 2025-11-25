US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed

The meeting between US Army Secretary Dan Driskoll and Russian officials in Abu Dhabi is unique and rare. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

As the publication notes, the uniqueness of this meeting lies in the fact that the highest military leaders of the two countries met - Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other American negotiators did not participate in the event.

The publication also notes that this meeting is an important step in the recent efforts of the Donald Trump administration to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. At the same time, Politico predicts that this meeting will be the most difficult stop on Driskoll's week-long trip.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the meeting of US Army Secretary Dan Driskoll took place against the backdrop of increased efforts by US President Donald Trump to secure a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war.