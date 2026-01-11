$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
06:05 AM • 270 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
04:31 AM • 6670 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 21162 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 39984 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 30883 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 28547 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 33204 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 56598 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 39559 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 38985 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−14°
1.6m/s
82%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Venezuela frees political prisoners as government vows to "rescue" detained MaduroJanuary 10, 09:46 PM • 4160 views
Viktor Orbán postponed the announcement of Hungary's prime ministerial candidate amid falling ratingsJanuary 10, 09:59 PM • 12416 views
In Kharkiv, an enemy drone "Molniya" hit an infrastructure object - mayorJanuary 10, 11:59 PM • 10409 views
CIA-linked cargo plane spotted in Caracas amid US diplomatic visit01:06 AM • 3714 views
Zaporizhzhia and part of Dnipropetrovsk regions left without electricity - OVA01:12 AM • 8284 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 86565 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 112902 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 83853 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 104684 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 110272 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Elon Musk
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Iran
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 11674 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 14764 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 70779 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 72228 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 92840 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
YouTube

1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine has lasted 1418 days, matching the duration of the German-Soviet War. The Russian army has not achieved its strategic goals, losing control over significant territories.

1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany

Today, Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine reached a symbolic milestone - 1418 days. This is exactly how long the German-Soviet War (1941–1945) lasted, which Soviet historiography singled out as the "Great Patriotic War." Despite lengthy preparations and a significant advantage in resources, the Russian army failed to achieve its strategic goals during this time. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to historical periodization, the USSR's war against Nazi Germany lasted 1418 days: from the attack on June 22, 1941, to the surrender of Berlin on May 9, 1945. During this period, the front line moved from the borders of the USSR to the Volga region and back - to the heart of Germany.

"The carrot is gone": Trump is disappointed with Putin, sees him as an obstacle to peace in Ukraine10.01.26, 11:14 • 10645 views

In the current conflict, over a similar period, Russia lost control over significant territories occupied at the beginning of the invasion (including parts of the north, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions), and transitioned to exhausting positional battles in Donbas. Analysts note that the Kremlin's previously planned "blitzkrieg" has turned into the longest armed conflict in Europe since World War II.

Status of the war in Ukraine

In Ukrainian historical science and legislation, the term "Great Patriotic War" has not been used since 2015. Ukraine considers the events of 1939–1945 as World War II, which the Ukrainian people entered on September 1, 1939.

Official Kyiv defines the current resistance to Russian aggression as a full-scale liberation war for independence and territorial integrity, the duration of which has already exceeded the period of active hostilities on the Eastern Front of the last century. 

General Staff updates data on Russian losses: plus 1130 occupiers in a day, Russia has lost over 1.2 million personnel in total11.01.26, 07:00 • 1036 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Berlin