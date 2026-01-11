Today, Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine reached a symbolic milestone - 1418 days. This is exactly how long the German-Soviet War (1941–1945) lasted, which Soviet historiography singled out as the "Great Patriotic War." Despite lengthy preparations and a significant advantage in resources, the Russian army failed to achieve its strategic goals during this time. This is reported by UNN.

According to historical periodization, the USSR's war against Nazi Germany lasted 1418 days: from the attack on June 22, 1941, to the surrender of Berlin on May 9, 1945. During this period, the front line moved from the borders of the USSR to the Volga region and back - to the heart of Germany.

In the current conflict, over a similar period, Russia lost control over significant territories occupied at the beginning of the invasion (including parts of the north, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions), and transitioned to exhausting positional battles in Donbas. Analysts note that the Kremlin's previously planned "blitzkrieg" has turned into the longest armed conflict in Europe since World War II.

In Ukrainian historical science and legislation, the term "Great Patriotic War" has not been used since 2015. Ukraine considers the events of 1939–1945 as World War II, which the Ukrainian people entered on September 1, 1939.

Official Kyiv defines the current resistance to Russian aggression as a full-scale liberation war for independence and territorial integrity, the duration of which has already exceeded the period of active hostilities on the Eastern Front of the last century.

