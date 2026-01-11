General Staff updates data on Russian losses: plus 1130 occupiers in a day, Russia has lost over 1.2 million personnel in total

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated data on the losses of Russian occupation forces as of the morning of January 11, 2026. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,130 invaders. The total number of personnel losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has approached 1,218,940 people. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the enemy's technical base suffered significant losses, particularly in the artillery segment. The Defense Forces destroyed 44 artillery systems and one multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

Equipment loss statistics as of January 11:

tanks - 11,541 (+11) units;

armored combat vehicles - 23,885 (+3) units;

artillery systems - 35,952 (+44) units;

MLRS - 1,598 (+1) units.

The situation in the air and at sea remains unchanged: no enemy aircraft, helicopters, or ships were destroyed during the day. The enemy's air defense systems also remained at the previous level - 1,269 units.

Destruction of drones and automotive equipment

Ukrainian units continue to effectively counter the occupiers' aerial reconnaissance and logistics. During the day, 654 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down.

In the logistics sector, 134 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers were destroyed. The total loss in this category is 73,644 units.

The General Staff notes that all data are approximate and are constantly being updated due to the high intensity of combat operations on the front line.

