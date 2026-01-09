Russian Belgorod and Oryol plunged into blackout after drone attack

On the night of Friday, January 9, a number of Russian cities came under drone attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

Thus, Belgorod and the surrounding villages were covered by a blackout after a missile attack, with reports of strikes on substations and thermal power plants.

In Belgorod, a blackout after a missile alert - reads one of the messages.

Orel also came under attack - explosions occurred in the area of the thermal power plant.

Good missiles once again arrived in Orel. There will be good. Reports of explosions in the area of the thermal power plant and problems with electricity - eyewitnesses write.

Recall

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Oskolneftesnab oil depot in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and a logistics warehouse in the Donetsk region. The oil depot supplied fuel to the occupying army.

