January 8, 05:08 PM • 20057 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 25446 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 26770 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 34122 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 22966 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 16844 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 14061 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 18226 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 14214 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 53385 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Russian Belgorod and Oryol plunged into blackout after drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

On the night of January 9, a number of Russian cities came under drone attack. In Belgorod, a blackout occurred after a missile attack, and in Oryol, explosions were recorded in the area of the thermal power plant.

Russian Belgorod and Oryol plunged into blackout after drone attack

On the night of Friday, January 9, a number of Russian cities came under drone attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

Thus, Belgorod and the surrounding villages were covered by a blackout after a missile attack, with reports of strikes on substations and thermal power plants.

In Belgorod, a blackout after a missile alert

- reads one of the messages.

Orel also came under attack - explosions occurred in the area of the thermal power plant.

Good missiles once again arrived in Orel. There will be good. Reports of explosions in the area of the thermal power plant and problems with electricity

- eyewitnesses write.

Recall

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Oskolneftesnab oil depot in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and a logistics warehouse in the Donetsk region. The oil depot supplied fuel to the occupying army.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

