Publications
Exclusives
The Diplomat

In Belgorod, missiles attacked a thermal power plant: the city is experiencing power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported a missile strike on the city on December 14, which damaged engineering facilities and shattered windows of buildings. Local residents report a strike on a thermal power plant, which led to power outages.

In Belgorod, missiles attacked a thermal power plant: the city is experiencing power outages

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, announced a missile strike on the city, which caused serious damage to engineering facilities. Local social media users report a strike on a thermal power plant (TPP). This is reported by UNN with reference to Telegram of the Russian official, Russian media.

Details

On the evening of December 14, Russian media reported on the shelling of the city of Belgorod (Russia) by Ukrainian military.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Belgorod: after the explosions, heavy smoke is observed in one of the districts, and electricity supply was cut off in dozens of residential buildings. Several windows were also blown out in one of the high-rise buildings.

- the post says.

According to Russian media, a total of at least 5-6 explosions were heard in the area around midnight.

Preliminarily, several missiles were shot down over the city

- added Russian media.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, confirmed the shelling. In his Telegram channel, he wrote about an "enemy" missile strike.

The enemy launched a missile strike on Belgorod. Preliminarily, no one was injured. As a result of the shelling, the engineering infrastructure suffered serious damage. Emergency and operational services are working to eliminate the consequences. Also, glazing was damaged in apartments of six apartment buildings and one private house.

- the official noted.

He also published a darkened photo from the strike site.

According to the Telegram channel "Pepel Belgorod", a column of smoke is rising in Belgorod after the hit in the area of the Luch TPP. Residents of several districts of the city complain about power outages.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
