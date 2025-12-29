$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
Exclusive
06:57 PM • 542 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
06:48 PM • 1402 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
06:36 PM • 3064 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
03:53 PM • 10213 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 13142 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 13576 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 17147 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 18740 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 20326 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 36754 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3m/s
82%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complicationsDecember 29, 09:45 AM • 29011 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 23045 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 20042 views
Hyundai cannot buy back its former plant in Russia due to the war in Ukraine - Reuters01:27 PM • 3404 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes03:34 PM • 6216 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 20099 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 23107 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 37535 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 143231 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 187164 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Musician
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Village
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes03:34 PM • 6300 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 25175 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 35824 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 46341 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 143233 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Forbes
WhatsApp
Social network

In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1404 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has postponed the mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs of the 1st group until the end of martial law and for another three months after its cancellation. This decision was made in response to appeals from small businesses to reduce financial pressure.

In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?

The Cabinet of Ministers has postponed the deadlines for the mandatory use of payment terminals for sole proprietors of group 1 - until the end of martial law and for another three months after its cancellation. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The government has postponed the deadlines for the mandatory use of payment terminals for sole proprietors of group 1 - until the end of martial law and for another three months after its cancellation. The decision was made in response to appeals from small businesses, for whom the maintenance of POS terminals today creates additional financial pressure.

- Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, this will allow the smallest entrepreneurs to work and maintain income in conditions of war, power outages and logistical restrictions, and also gives businesses time to prepare for the transition to cashless payments and in the future choose a convenient payment method: POS terminals, mobile applications or QR codes.

Recall

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine published a draft law on, as it is called, "VAT for sole proprietors" from 2027, which, as the Ministry of Finance claims, "should improve VAT administration for single tax payers".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Bank card
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine