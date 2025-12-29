In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?

The Cabinet of Ministers has postponed the deadlines for the mandatory use of payment terminals for sole proprietors of group 1 - until the end of martial law and for another three months after its cancellation. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

According to her, this will allow the smallest entrepreneurs to work and maintain income in conditions of war, power outages and logistical restrictions, and also gives businesses time to prepare for the transition to cashless payments and in the future choose a convenient payment method: POS terminals, mobile applications or QR codes.

