White House confirms Trump monitored Iran strikes from Mar-a-Lago villa

The White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump monitored the unfolding operation against Iran from his villa in Mar-a-Lago and also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This was reported by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, according to CNN, writes UNN.

According to Leavitt, Trump monitored the start of the operation against Iran, which occurred at night in the US, from his villa in Mar-a-Lago and consulted with members of his security team.

Trump also spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the strikes. Israel, she said, also carried out attacks on Iran.

President Trump monitored the situation overnight at Mar-a-Lago with members of his national security team. The President spoke by phone with Prime Minister Netanyahu - Leavitt wrote.

She added that before the strikes began, Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted congressional leadership to inform them of the operation. Rubio "called all eight members of the 'Gang of Eight' to brief Congress, and was able to reach and brief seven of the eight members."

"The President and his national security team will continue to closely monitor the situation throughout the day," Leavitt added.

