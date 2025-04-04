The US expects Russia to respond within a specified time regarding its readiness for peace. The US Congress is already working on a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.
If Congress does not raise the national debt ceiling, the US could face default as early as August or September. Lawmakers are negotiating to raise the debt limit until the last moment.
The editor of The Atlantic was accidentally added to a chat with plans to attack the Houthis. Congress is outraged, advisor Waltz is threatened with resignation due to the leak.
The US National Archives has published declassified documents about the murders of John and Robert Kennedy, as well as Martin Luther King. Earlier, Trump issued a decree on the publication of these materials.
US Senator Lindsey Graham has threatened Russia with sanctions if it does not agree to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. He called for sanctions against countries that buy Russian goods.
The US President plans to address Congress regarding funding for a new missile defense system. The project involves deploying space sensors and interceptors based on the Israeli model.
The Parliament of Ukraine has published an address to the President of the United States, Congress, and the American people expressing gratitude for their support. The letter emphasizes the importance of strategic partnership following the recent dispute between the leaders of the states.
Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak confirmed the swift signing of a minerals agreement between the USA and Ukraine. The document is set to strengthen economic partnership between the countries.
Trump does not consider the deal for access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals a failure and announced an important speech in Congress. The U.S. President expects greater gratitude from the Ukrainian leader to resume negotiations.
The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, will attend Trump's address in Congress. Musk will present his Department of Government Efficiency as part of the presidential message.
The Ukrainian president said that suspending US aid would only benefit Russia. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership with the United States and expressed hope for continued support.
Kash Patel asks the US Congress to investigate where the $110 billion allocated to Ukraine went. He expressed distrust in Zelenskyy's transparency in the use of funds.
The President of Ukraine thanked the United States for vital support during the war. Zelenskyy emphasized the strategic partnership and the importance of honest dialogue between the countries.
During a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump and Vance accused Zelenskyy of not being grateful enough for US support. CNN has collected 33 public thanks from Zelenskyy to the American side.
The U. S. State Department has approved the sale of about $3 billion worth of bombs and military equipment to Israel, bypassing the standard congressional review process. The delivery includes thousands of bombs, detonation kits and bulldozers.
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced his readiness for unilateral military action if Mexico does not step up its fight against drug cartels. Mexico is trying to avoid conflict by tightening border controls and extraditing drug traffickers.
Leaders of European countries, Canada, and the EU leadership spoke out in support of Ukraine after Zelenskyy's conflict with Trump at the White House. World leaders issued statements in defense of Ukraine's position.
After a tense meeting in the Oval Office, Zelensky left the White House early. An administration official said that Trump was still ready for an agreement if the Ukrainian side organized a new meeting.
The President of Ukraine thanked the United States for its support after a dispute with Trump at the White House. The conflict arose over the discussion of security guarantees, which led to the cancellation of a joint press conference.
U. S. intelligence has uncovered attempts by Russia and China to recruit federal employees fired by the Trump administration. The countries have set up special websites to search for former employees with security clearances.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that all the aid allocated by the United States continues to flow to Ukraine. Statements about the freezing of arms sales are not true.
Ukraine and the United States finalized the text of the subsoil agreement, removing the clauses on debt and double reimbursement of aid. The fund will be filled in Ukraine and used jointly to invest in reconstruction.
A draft resolution to honor the victims of Ukraine and condemn Russian aggression has been submitted to the House of Representatives. The document reaffirms support for Ukraine and calls on Russia to fulfill its international obligations.
Trump canceled the NSM-20 memorandum, which required reporting on violations of international law in the use of US weapons. The document was signed by Biden in February 2024 and applied to all countries receiving US weapons.
The President of Ukraine said that the country had received $100 billion in aid from the United States, not $500 billion. Zelenskyy emphasized that grants cannot be considered a debt and rejected the double-refund agreement.
The Pentagon has confirmed $65. 9 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion. The total amount of support from the United States reaches $183 billion, of which $3.9 billion has not yet been spent.
Representatives of the US and Ukraine held overnight talks on a minerals agreement. The decision is up to Zelenskyy, and a refusal could lead to a deterioration in relations between the countries.
Republican senators introduced a bill to terminate the US membership in the UN and its funding. The initiators criticize the UN as a platform for attacks on the United States.
Hundreds of federal employees rallied outside the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services against cuts in the industry. The protesters criticize the policy of the head of the Department of Government Efficiency and advocate for the protection of scientific research.
The President of Ukraine had a conversation with U. S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy thanked for the bipartisan support of the U.S. Congress and noted Graham's constructive approach.