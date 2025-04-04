United States Congress

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5770 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13543 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55266 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 197429 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114085 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376435 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301027 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212359 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243453 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254737 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+14°
1m/s
44%
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117761 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 197429 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 376435 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247452 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301027 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10259 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34762 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63126 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49186 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119524 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

United States Congress

The US has set a time for Russia to respond about its readiness for peace - Rubio

The US expects Russia to respond within a specified time regarding its readiness for peace. The US Congress is already working on a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Politics • April 4, 12:25 PM • 8430 views

The US risks defaulting on its $36.6 trillion debt as early as August: details

If Congress does not raise the national debt ceiling, the US could face default as early as August or September. Lawmakers are negotiating to raise the debt limit until the last moment.

Economy • March 26, 08:26 PM • 25500 views

Trump's military plans fall into the hands of a journalist: a scandal in Washington that could lead to Waltz's dismissal

The editor of The Atlantic was accidentally added to a chat with plans to attack the Houthis. Congress is outraged, advisor Waltz is threatened with resignation due to the leak.

Politics • March 25, 08:19 AM • 20841 views

The US has declassified 80,000 pages of documents about the murders of Kennedy and Martin Luther King

The US National Archives has published declassified documents about the murders of John and Robert Kennedy, as well as Martin Luther King. Earlier, Trump issued a decree on the publication of these materials.

Politics • March 19, 01:18 AM • 49010 views

Senator Graham threatens Russia with sanctions if it refuses a 30-day ceasefire

US Senator Lindsey Graham has threatened Russia with sanctions if it does not agree to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. He called for sanctions against countries that buy Russian goods.

War • March 11, 10:25 PM • 22468 views

Trump wants to create an American equivalent of Israel's "Iron Dome"

The US President plans to address Congress regarding funding for a new missile defense system. The project involves deploying space sensors and interceptors based on the Israeli model.

News of the World • March 5, 03:59 AM • 25241 views

The Verkhovna Rada appealed to Trump: emphasized the need for further partnership

The Parliament of Ukraine has published an address to the President of the United States, Congress, and the American people expressing gratitude for their support. The letter emphasizes the importance of strategic partnership following the recent dispute between the leaders of the states.

Politics • March 3, 10:12 PM • 22905 views

The agreement on minerals will be signed in the shortest possible time.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak confirmed the swift signing of a minerals agreement between the USA and Ukraine. The document is set to strengthen economic partnership between the countries.

Economy • March 3, 09:46 PM • 24461 views

Trump does not consider the deal on rare earth minerals with Ukraine dead.

Trump does not consider the deal for access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals a failure and announced an important speech in Congress. The U.S. President expects greater gratitude from the Ukrainian leader to resume negotiations.

Economy • March 3, 09:00 PM • 115224 views

Musk will appear at a joint session of Congress with Trump

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, will attend Trump's address in Congress. Musk will present his Department of Government Efficiency as part of the presidential message.

News of the World • March 3, 08:38 PM • 49651 views

“Then the help will be exclusively for Putin": Zelensky on possible termination of US support

The Ukrainian president said that suspending US aid would only benefit Russia. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership with the United States and expressed hope for continued support.

War • March 3, 01:41 PM • 28689 views

FBI Director Calls for Verification of US Aid to Ukraine

Kash Patel asks the US Congress to investigate where the $110 billion allocated to Ukraine went. He expressed distrust in Zelenskyy's transparency in the use of funds.

War • March 2, 07:43 PM • 57968 views

Zelenskyy thanked the US, Trump, Congress, and the American people for their support: "Despite the tough dialogue, we remain strategic partners"

The President of Ukraine thanked the United States for vital support during the war. Zelenskyy emphasized the strategic partnership and the importance of honest dialogue between the countries.

War • March 1, 11:53 AM • 38461 views

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

During a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump and Vance accused Zelenskyy of not being grateful enough for US support. CNN has collected 33 public thanks from Zelenskyy to the American side.

Politics • March 1, 11:22 AM • 56278 views

US approves $3 billion in emergency arms sales to Israel

The U. S. State Department has approved the sale of about $3 billion worth of bombs and military equipment to Israel, bypassing the standard congressional review process. The delivery includes thousands of bombs, detonation kits and bulldozers.

News of the World • March 1, 10:55 AM • 36344 views

Pentagon chief warns of military action if Mexico fails to meet Trump's demands - WSJ

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced his readiness for unilateral military action if Mexico does not step up its fight against drug cartels. Mexico is trying to avoid conflict by tightening border controls and extraditing drug traffickers.

News of the World • March 1, 09:39 AM • 45592 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Leaders of European countries, Canada, and the EU leadership spoke out in support of Ukraine after Zelenskyy's conflict with Trump at the White House. World leaders issued statements in defense of Ukraine's position.

War • February 28, 10:53 PM • 100348 views

Trump has yet to rule out agreement with Zelensky - Reuters

After a tense meeting in the Oval Office, Zelensky left the White House early. An administration official said that Trump was still ready for an agreement if the Ukrainian side organized a new meeting.

Economy • February 28, 08:09 PM • 40533 views

Zelensky makes his first statement after leaving the White House

The President of Ukraine thanked the United States for its support after a dispute with Trump at the White House. The conflict arose over the discussion of security guarantees, which led to the cancellation of a joint press conference.

Politics • February 28, 07:29 PM • 39545 views

Russia and China are trying to recruit federal employees dissatisfied with the firings - US intelligence

U. S. intelligence has uncovered attempts by Russia and China to recruit federal employees fired by the Trump administration. The countries have set up special websites to search for former employees with security clearances.

News of the World • February 28, 06:14 PM • 40715 views

All US aid continues to flow to Ukraine - MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that all the aid allocated by the United States continues to flow to Ukraine. Statements about the freezing of arms sales are not true.

War • February 27, 02:49 PM • 22008 views

It has become much better and acceptable for Ukraine to sign: MFA on subsoil agreement with the US

Ukraine and the United States finalized the text of the subsoil agreement, removing the clauses on debt and double reimbursement of aid. The fund will be filled in Ukraine and used jointly to invest in reconstruction.

Economy • February 27, 02:47 PM • 24163 views

A draft resolution in support of Ukraine is presented in the US Congress

A draft resolution to honor the victims of Ukraine and condemn Russian aggression has been submitted to the House of Representatives. The document reaffirms support for Ukraine and calls on Russia to fulfill its international obligations.

War • February 25, 07:17 PM • 47099 views

Trump Administration Cancels Memorandum on Controlling the Use of American Weapons

Trump canceled the NSM-20 memorandum, which required reporting on violations of international law in the use of US weapons. The document was signed by Biden in February 2024 and applied to all countries receiving US weapons.

News of the World • February 25, 12:08 AM • 32500 views

Zelensky: Ukraine will not recognize $500 billion debt

The President of Ukraine said that the country had received $100 billion in aid from the United States, not $500 billion. Zelenskyy emphasized that grants cannot be considered a debt and rejected the double-refund agreement.

Economy • February 23, 03:22 PM • 27837 views

The US has allocated $183 billion in support for Ukraine, including $65.9 billion in military aid

The Pentagon has confirmed $65. 9 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion. The total amount of support from the United States reaches $183 billion, of which $3.9 billion has not yet been spent.

Economy • February 23, 09:16 AM • 101207 views

The path to success or failure: US and Ukraine on the verge of a minerals deal - Axios

Representatives of the US and Ukraine held overnight talks on a minerals agreement. The decision is up to Zelenskyy, and a refusal could lead to a deterioration in relations between the countries.

Economy • February 21, 03:20 PM • 22895 views

Republicans introduced a bill to withdraw the United States from the UN

Republican senators introduced a bill to terminate the US membership in the UN and its funding. The initiators criticize the UN as a platform for attacks on the United States.

Politics • February 21, 07:57 AM • 49385 views

“A threat to the health of the nation": several hundred federal employees in the United States rally against their dismissal

Hundreds of federal employees rallied outside the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services against cuts in the industry. The protesters criticize the policy of the head of the Department of Government Efficiency and advocate for the protection of scientific research.

News of the World • February 20, 08:27 AM • 21449 views

Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees for Ukraine with U.S. Senator Graham

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with U. S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy thanked for the bipartisan support of the U.S. Congress and noted Graham's constructive approach.

War • February 19, 10:36 PM • 111392 views