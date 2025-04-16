Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

Three people were injured in the night attack by Russians on Odesa. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.

Details

It is also noted that fires broke out at several addresses due to drone strikes.

Residential buildings were on fire, warehouse buildings were damaged - the rescuers specified.

They added that psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the police were working at the scene.

We will remind

In Odesa, on the night of Wednesday, April 16, explosions were heard. At 0:43, the Air Force reported new groups of "Shaheds" approaching from the Black Sea towards the Odesa region. Later, the city's mayor, Gennadiy Trukhanov, called on residents of the Arcadia district and the center of Odesa to stay in safe places. Monitoring channels reported that "Shaheds" were flying low over Odesa.

Night attack on Odesa: Mayor Trukhanov showed the consequences