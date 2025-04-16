Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16690 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 71907 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39082 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44389 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51521 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93242 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85227 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35441 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60575 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109427 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53898 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29809 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30801 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32058 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34322 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52222 views

As a result of the night drone attack on Odesa, three people were injured, and fires broke out in residential and warehouse buildings. Rescuers, psychologists from the State Emergency Service, and police worked at the sites.

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

Three people were injured in the night attack by Russians on Odesa. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.

Details

It is also noted that fires broke out at several addresses due to drone strikes.

Residential buildings were on fire, warehouse buildings were damaged

- the rescuers specified.

They added that psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the police were working at the scene.

We will remind

In Odesa, on the night of Wednesday, April 16, explosions were heard. At 0:43, the Air Force reported new groups of "Shaheds" approaching from the Black Sea towards the Odesa region. Later, the city's mayor, Gennadiy Trukhanov, called on residents of the Arcadia district and the center of Odesa to stay in safe places. Monitoring channels reported that "Shaheds" were flying low over Odesa.

Night attack on Odesa: Mayor Trukhanov showed the consequences16.04.25, 04:06 • 29795 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarUNN-Odesa
Odesa
