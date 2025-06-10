A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

On the evening of June 10, Ukrainians were able to observe a rather rare full moon, which was called the "strawberry" moon. It can be seen next time in 2043, reports UNN.

As UNN previously reported, today a full "Strawberry Moon" is preparing to illuminate the sky at its southernmost point - this has not been observed for almost 20 years.

Users on social networks share photos of the "Strawberry Moon", in particular it could be seen in Kharkiv, Odesa, Poltava, Kyiv, Kherson.

The full moon in June is usually the lowest hanging in the year in the Northern Hemisphere. But it is at this time that you can observe the consequences of the "Great Lunar Stop", which occurred earlier this year - when the Moon reaches the extreme points of its orbit around the Earth, rising and setting at the northernmost and southernmost points on the horizon.

