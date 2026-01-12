$43.080.09
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has no cards. Instead, according to the American leader, Zelenskyy has Donald Trump.

US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy still doesn't have cards, but instead, he has Donald Trump. The American leader made this statement in a conversation with New York Times reporters, as reported by UNN.

Details

Four New York Times reporters "pressed" Donald Trump on various issues during an almost two-hour interview.

Here is part of the transcript of their conversation concerning Ukraine, specifically the Ukrainian leader and "whether he has cards."

“Zelenskyy is playing his cards right": President of Finland on Russia's participation in the second Peace Summit30.07.24, 11:47 • 26506 views

David E. Sanger: You famously sat in this room and told Zelenskyy, "You don't have any cards," back in February.

President Trump: That's true. Well, he doesn't have any cards. He didn't have — he didn't have any cards from day one.

David E. Sanger: So he didn't have them then. Does he have them now?

President Trump: No, he doesn't have them.

David E. Sanger: He doesn't have them. And what does that mean, in your view? He should — he hasn't given up territory yet? And he has?

President Trump: He only has one thing.

David E. Sanger: What?

President Trump: Donald Trump.

"The carrot is gone": Trump is disappointed with Putin, sees him as an obstacle to peace in Ukraine10.01.26, 11:14 • 11180 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
The New York Times
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine