US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy still doesn't have cards, but instead, he has Donald Trump. The American leader made this statement in a conversation with New York Times reporters, as reported by UNN.

Details

Four New York Times reporters "pressed" Donald Trump on various issues during an almost two-hour interview.

Here is part of the transcript of their conversation concerning Ukraine, specifically the Ukrainian leader and "whether he has cards."

“Zelenskyy is playing his cards right": President of Finland on Russia's participation in the second Peace Summit

David E. Sanger: You famously sat in this room and told Zelenskyy, "You don't have any cards," back in February.

President Trump: That's true. Well, he doesn't have any cards. He didn't have — he didn't have any cards from day one.

David E. Sanger: So he didn't have them then. Does he have them now?

President Trump: No, he doesn't have them.

David E. Sanger: He doesn't have them. And what does that mean, in your view? He should — he hasn't given up territory yet? And he has?

President Trump: He only has one thing.

David E. Sanger: What?

President Trump: Donald Trump.

"The carrot is gone": Trump is disappointed with Putin, sees him as an obstacle to peace in Ukraine