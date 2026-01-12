US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has no cards. Instead, according to the American leader, Zelenskyy has Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy still doesn't have cards, but instead, he has Donald Trump. The American leader made this statement in a conversation with New York Times reporters, as reported by UNN.
Four New York Times reporters "pressed" Donald Trump on various issues during an almost two-hour interview.
Here is part of the transcript of their conversation concerning Ukraine, specifically the Ukrainian leader and "whether he has cards."
David E. Sanger: You famously sat in this room and told Zelenskyy, "You don't have any cards," back in February.
President Trump: That's true. Well, he doesn't have any cards. He didn't have — he didn't have any cards from day one.
David E. Sanger: So he didn't have them then. Does he have them now?
President Trump: No, he doesn't have them.
David E. Sanger: He doesn't have them. And what does that mean, in your view? He should — he hasn't given up territory yet? And he has?
President Trump: He only has one thing.
David E. Sanger: What?
President Trump: Donald Trump.
