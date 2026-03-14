The capital of the Russian Federation is under a massive attack, authorities report dozens of downed drones
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Federation stated that air defense reported the destruction of more than 60 drones on approach to the capital. Explosions were recorded in several districts of the Moscow region and the Kaluga region.
Moscow is under a massive drone attack. Russia reports shooting down over 60 drones on approach to the capital, UNN reports, citing the Telegram channel Mash.
The largest attack by Ukrainian drones on Moscow and the region this year — today, air defense shot down 62 drones on approach to the capital.
Details
According to Mash, in Korolyov, near Moscow, a local resident saw a Ukrainian UAV shot down 200 meters from him. In Mykhailovo-Yartsevo village, a resident saw a drone shot down over garages.
Two UAVs were shot down in the area of the Central Ring Road — one fell opposite a field. Explosions were also heard in Krasnopakhorsky district, Dubna, and Volokolamsk. In Kaluga region, a UAV flying towards Moscow was shot down.
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