$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
Exclusive
11:17 AM • 4496 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 8054 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - Media
09:59 AM • 8452 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 11176 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 20825 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 31805 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26062 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30189 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 27859 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 23779 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
48%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
IOC to launch investigation into FIFA head Infantino over his participation in Trump's political eventFebruary 21, 03:41 AM • 8396 views
Russian tanker heads to Cuba, bypassing US sanctions amid island's energy collapseFebruary 21, 04:14 AM • 8744 views
Colombia has made progress in negotiations with Venezuela on resuming natural gas tradeFebruary 21, 04:31 AM • 10562 views
South Korea considers joining PURL program to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 21, 04:48 AM • 11807 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview07:37 AM • 8718 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 31977 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 41212 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 52371 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 69406 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 106910 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Angela Merkel
Péter Szijjártó
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Iran
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhoto08:33 AM • 4704 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview07:37 AM • 8906 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 11973 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 14755 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 20393 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Tags
Other

Cyberattack

Threat to information security
A cyberattack is a deliberate action aimed at disrupting the operation of computer systems, networks, or devices with the goal of stealing, destroying, blocking access to data, or causing financial and reputational damage. Cyberattacks can be carried out by individual hackers, organized groups, or even states. Cyberattacks are a serious problem in the modern digital world, as they threaten the operation of banks, hospitals, government agencies, energy systems, and private users.
2000
One of the first massive cyberattacks was recorded — the ILOVEYOU virus caused significant damage worldwide
2007
Cyberattacks on Estonian government systems became an example of cyber warfare
2010
The Stuxnet virus, targeting industrial facilities, was discovered
2017
The global WannaCry ransomware attack affected hundreds of thousands of computers
2020
A significant increase in cyberattacks due to the transition to remote work
2022
Large-scale cyberattacks on Ukrainian state resources
2025
Strengthening cybersecurity and using AI to counter cyberattacks
News by theme
Hackers breached over 600 firewalls in 55 countries using AI in just a few weeks

Amazon warned of a large-scale threat: cybercriminals used AI to breach over 600 firewalls in 55 countries in five weeks. The attacks targeted facilities with single-factor authentication and weak credentials.

News of the World • February 21, 12:30 AM • 3828 views
Ukraine liberated 300 square kilometers in the south - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the liberation of 300 square kilometers of territories in the south. He also noted that Kyiv is using the Starlink outage situation, but Ukrainian troops have experienced disruptions.

War in Ukraine • February 20, 08:46 PM • 4214 views
Ukraine is ready to cooperate with Japan in ballistic missile production - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Japan can begin defense cooperation, which will be a historic event. Zelenskyy announced his readiness to exchange technologies and experience in modern warfare.

Politics • February 20, 10:05 AM • 3828 views
Exclusive
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?

Relations between the US and Iran are escalating over Tehran's nuclear program, threatening a major war in the Middle East. Ukraine is interested in peace to avoid rising oil prices and the strengthening of the Russian Federation.

Politics • February 19, 02:46 PM • 84966 views
In Kyiv region, StateGeoCadastre officials were caught "cutting off" part of a school stadium for business.Photo

The head of the Bila Tserkva StateGeoCadastre and her subordinate are suspected of appropriating part of a school stadium in Tomylivka village. They changed data in the State Land Cadastre, attaching communal land to a private plot for the construction of a hangar.

Society • February 19, 02:03 PM • 4428 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo

UNN tells about the uniqueness of American aircraft, how much the machines cost, and what made them popular.

News of the World • February 18, 03:06 PM • 78617 views
Russia tightens control over mobile communications: SIM cards to be linked to IMEI, "children's" numbers to appear - intelligence

In the Russian Federation, where internet censorship and surveillance of the opposition already prevail, the innovations are becoming another element of totalitarian control.

News of the World • February 18, 02:43 PM • 3424 views
Sweden names Russia as main threat due to Kremlin's aggressive behavior

Sweden has recognized Russia as the main military threat to itself and NATO. A military intelligence report points to airspace violations and cyber operations as examples of aggressive actions.

Politics • February 18, 07:51 AM • 4253 views
Czech President reveals details of ammunition purchases for Ukraine and attempts at corruption

Czech President Petr Pavel stated that there were attempts to interfere with ammunition purchases for Ukraine, but no corruption was recorded. Czechia involved 15 countries and supplied over 4.4 million rounds of ammunition.

Politics • February 16, 09:59 PM • 5117 views
Exclusive
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius

On February 17, 2026, a solar eclipse in Aquarius will occur, bringing reform, new technologies, and the destruction of old systems. This period promises a sharp leap forward, revolutionary sentiments, and the formation of new alliances.

Society • February 16, 12:57 PM • 37219 views
Russian special services are using the Wagner PMC network to prepare sabotage and reconnaissance in Europe

The FSB and GRU are recruiting ex-Wagner recruiters to create a network of "disposable agents" in EU countries. They organize sabotage and reconnaissance of NATO facilities, particularly on "shadow fleet" vessels.

Politics • February 16, 04:47 AM • 5561 views