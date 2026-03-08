$43.810.0050.900.00
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2560 views

Servicemen of the 1st corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" received state awards on the anniversary of the unit's creation. The fighters stopped the enemy's breakthrough 20 km deep.

Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctions
Photo: www.facebook.com/azov.media4308

Servicemen of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" received well-deserved awards from the corps command and the command of the "East" group of forces on the occasion of the first anniversary of the creation of the "Azov" corps. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of "Azov".

Details

The servicemen received high state awards, departmental awards from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, coins and valuable gifts from the commander of the "East" group of forces. The fighters also received the highest award of the 1st Corps of the NGU "Azov" - corps chevrons.

This year demonstrated the unit's capabilities at the front, where since August 2025, "Azov" has been holding one of the most difficult directions - Dobropillya. The command noted that thanks to the dedication and professionalism of the fighters of the 1st Corps of the NGU "Azov" and adjacent units, it was possible to stop the enemy and eliminate a 15 km wide and 20 km deep front breakthrough. The offensive potential of the 51st and 8th armies, as well as the enemy's marine corps group, was completely destroyed, and many Russians replenished the exchange fund.

- it is stated in the "Azov" post.

Additionally

The 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" was created on March 7, 2025, as part of the reform of the Defense Forces of Ukraine into a corps system.

The corps included:

  • 1st Presidential Operational Brigade "Bureviy";
    • 8th Artillery Brigade "Garmash";
      • 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov";
        • 14th Operational Brigade "Chervona Kalyna";
          • 15th Operational Brigade "Kara-Dag";
            • 20th Operational Brigade "Lyubart".

              Recall

              President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the soldiers of the 12th "Azov" brigade with orders. The head of state also presented Denys Prokopenko with the insignia of a brigadier general.

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              SocietyWar in Ukraine
              Martial law
              War in Ukraine
              Skirmishes
              National Guard of Ukraine
              Armed Forces of Ukraine
              Denys Prokopenko
              Volodymyr Zelenskyy
              Ukraine