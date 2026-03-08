Drone attack caused fire at oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai - media

On the night of Sunday, March 8, an oil depot caught fire in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after a drone attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

It is noted that the fire broke out at an oil depot in Armavir. Eyewitnesses had previously reported sounds of explosions and air defense activity.

According to preliminary information, the "Southern Oil Company" (JSC "NP NB YUNK") storage and transshipment oil depot could have been hit.

During January and February, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched more than 40 attacks on targets in Russia. Among them were 13 oil and gas enterprises, as well as military-industrial infrastructure facilities, command posts, ammunition depots, and equipment.

