Turkey deploys F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus - Reuters

Turkey is considering deploying F-16 jets to Cyprus. Reuters reports this, citing a source in the country's Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

According to the source, this decision is one of the steps being considered amid phased planning aimed at ensuring the security of the "separate Turkish Cypriot state in the north of the island in the face of the spreading conflict in the region."

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Defense stated that the country's priority amid the escalation in the Middle East is to stop attacks in the region and peacefully resolve conflicts through diplomacy.

They also emphasized that the Turkish armed forces are ready for any possible scenarios due to events in the region.

Recently, Turkey announced that it had neutralized a ballistic missile launched from Iran.

