Turkey deploys F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1352 views

The Turkish Ministry of Defense is considering deploying aircraft to protect the Cypriot state. The move is due to the escalation of the conflict in the region and threats from Iran.

Turkey deploys F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus - Reuters

Turkey is considering deploying F-16 jets to Cyprus. Reuters reports this, citing a source in the country's Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

According to the source, this decision is one of the steps being considered amid phased planning aimed at ensuring the security of the "separate Turkish Cypriot state in the north of the island in the face of the spreading conflict in the region."

Context

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Defense stated that the country's priority amid the escalation in the Middle East is to stop attacks in the region and peacefully resolve conflicts through diplomacy.

They also emphasized that the Turkish armed forces are ready for any possible scenarios due to events in the region.

Recall

Recently, Turkey announced that it had neutralized a ballistic missile launched from Iran.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
