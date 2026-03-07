Belgium has not yet transferred any of the promised F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

Despite a promise made two years ago, Belgium has still not delivered any of the 30 planned F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. This was reported by VRT, citing the country's Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

The main reason for the delay is cited as the need to first meet its own defense needs.

Belgian Air Force Major General Gert De Decker explained that the country will only begin transferring older F-16s after they are replaced by new F-35 fighters. As the rearmament process is delayed, the timelines for transferring equipment to Ukraine are also shifting.

In addition, Belgium must fulfill its NATO obligations regarding airspace patrolling. The complete withdrawal of F-16s from service in Belgium is planned by the end of 2028, and the last deliveries to Ukraine are expected no earlier than 2029.

De Decker emphasized that fixed deadlines for deliveries were never promised. Currently, some Belgian fighter jets are being used to train Ukrainian pilots and technicians in Belgium.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side notes that the pace of pilot training lags behind needs. Kyiv even asked not to send planes temporarily, as there is currently a shortage of trained crews to operate them. For comparison: the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway have already transferred some of their F-16s to Ukraine, which are already involved in operations.

Ukrainian F-16s lacked enough US-made missiles for several weeks - Reuters