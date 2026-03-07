Qatar Airways announced several flights to Doha despite closed airspace

Qatar Airways announced that it will operate six flights to Doha, Qatar, on Sunday via a "safe corridor," as the country's airspace remains closed, UNN reports, citing AP and Al Jazeera.

Details

Qatar's state-owned airline said the flights would operate from six cities – London, Paris, Madrid, Rome, Frankfurt, and Bangkok – to Hamad International Airport in Doha.

The statement said the decision was made following a temporary authorization from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, which confirmed the existence of a "safe operational corridor."

"These flights are only for passengers whose final destination is Doha," the statement said, adding that they "do not constitute a resumption of regular commercial flights."

The carrier also urged passengers not to arrive at the departure airport unless they have a valid confirmed ticket for travel.

Flights from Dubai were suspended again amid Iran's attack

Meanwhile, as CNN notes, flights to and from Dubai's main international airport resumed on Saturday afternoon after being suspended due to drone attacks.

Flights to Jeddah and Vienna were among the first to depart from the airport, which is usually one of the busiest in the world, when traffic resumed. The arrivals board showed flights from Cyprus and Singapore landing, according to flight tracking websites.

Earlier on Saturday, passengers were told to take cover as drones were intercepted near the airport.

A spokesperson for Dubai Airports said some flights would operate from Dubai International Airport, as well as from Dubai's second airport, Al Maktoum International Airport.