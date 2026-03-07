Flights from Dubai were suspended again amid Iran's attack

$43.810.0050.900.00
05:01 AM • 12120 views
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.
March 7, 01:30 AM • 25721 views
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
March 6, 11:10 PM • 28755 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 45013 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 52411 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 41116 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 69844 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 29105 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 26481 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 25030 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Canada and the US resume direct trade talks after a long pauseMarch 6, 11:25 PM • 3644 views
Israel launched a new large-scale wave of airstrikes on Tehran, the capital's airport is on fireVideoMarch 6, 11:40 PM • 7274 views
Russia attacks Kyiv with Zircon hypersonic missiles, likely with a cluster warheadMarch 6, 11:51 PM • 22865 views
Peace between Ukraine and Russia remains possible despite the alleged transfer of intelligence by Russians to Iran about US positions – White HouseVideoMarch 7, 02:11 AM • 12588 views
US State Department urgently approved sale of 12,000 aerial bombs to Israel, bypassing CongressMarch 7, 02:29 AM • 4826 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 35028 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 42051 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 69844 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 42417 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 50354 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Marco Rubio
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Kharkiv
Israel
UNN Lite
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 16563 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 17003 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 34826 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 31103 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 32631 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
"Kalibr" (missile family)
S-400 missile system
Shahed-136

Flights from Dubai were suspended again amid Iran's attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Air traffic in Dubai resumed after a 30-minute pause due to the threat from Iran. Passengers hid in tunnels, and flights are now returning to normal.

Flights from Dubai were suspended again amid Iran's attack

Flights to and from Dubai in the UAE were briefly suspended today amid Iran's attack, and are now being resumed, UNN reports, citing CNN and AP.

Details

Dubai and its airline Emirates said on Saturday that the airline would resume operations after a temporary halt following Iran's attack. This news was met with applause at Dubai International Airport, where passengers took cover after hearing a loud bang overhead, AP indicates.

CNN notes that Emirates said it would "resume operations" at Dubai Airport after suspending its flights for approximately 30 minutes.

Authorities did not explain whether there was an interception or damage at the airport, which is the busiest in the world for international flights.

"Please do not go to the airport," an earlier statement from the city-based airline posted on X read. The reason was not specified.

Passengers waiting for flights at Dubai International Airport were forced to descend into railway tunnels in the large airport area after a missile alert was announced.

But about 30 minutes later, the company posted a message: "Emirates will resume operations. Passengers with confirmed bookings for today's flights can proceed to the airport."

The Dubai Media Office reported that airport operations were temporarily suspended "for the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crews." The reason for the suspension was not specified.

FlightRadar24 showed that planes were circling the airport, one of the busiest in the world.

Airports in the United Arab Emirates are key hubs for transfers worldwide. Last year, according to official data, Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports served 127.7 million passengers.

Since the start of the war with Iran a week ago, the number of flights from Dubai airport has decreased.

Iran also launched a new strike on Bahrain and Qatar.

Sirens sounded across Bahrain on Saturday, and security alerts were sent to mobile phones in Doha, Qatar.

"The security threat level has been elevated," the Qatari authorities' warning read. "Everyone must stay home, not go outside, and stay away from windows and open areas to ensure public safety."

Later, the Qatari Ministry of Defense reported the interception of a ballistic missile launched by Iran.

"The security threat has been eliminated, and the situation has returned to normal," a subsequent statement from the authorities said.

Around the same time the warnings were issued, Iranian state media reported a combined missile and drone attack on Qatar and Bahrain.

Middle East war enters 8th day - what is known by country as of morning07.03.26, 09:46 • 1660 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Air raid alert
Skirmishes
Dubai
Qatar
Bahrain
United Arab Emirates
Iran