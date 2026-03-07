Flights from Dubai were suspended again amid Iran's attack

Flights to and from Dubai in the UAE were briefly suspended today amid Iran's attack, and are now being resumed, UNN reports, citing CNN and AP.

Dubai and its airline Emirates said on Saturday that the airline would resume operations after a temporary halt following Iran's attack. This news was met with applause at Dubai International Airport, where passengers took cover after hearing a loud bang overhead, AP indicates.

CNN notes that Emirates said it would "resume operations" at Dubai Airport after suspending its flights for approximately 30 minutes.

Authorities did not explain whether there was an interception or damage at the airport, which is the busiest in the world for international flights.

"Please do not go to the airport," an earlier statement from the city-based airline posted on X read. The reason was not specified.

Passengers waiting for flights at Dubai International Airport were forced to descend into railway tunnels in the large airport area after a missile alert was announced.

But about 30 minutes later, the company posted a message: "Emirates will resume operations. Passengers with confirmed bookings for today's flights can proceed to the airport."

The Dubai Media Office reported that airport operations were temporarily suspended "for the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crews." The reason for the suspension was not specified.

FlightRadar24 showed that planes were circling the airport, one of the busiest in the world.

Airports in the United Arab Emirates are key hubs for transfers worldwide. Last year, according to official data, Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports served 127.7 million passengers.

Since the start of the war with Iran a week ago, the number of flights from Dubai airport has decreased.

Iran also launched a new strike on Bahrain and Qatar.

Sirens sounded across Bahrain on Saturday, and security alerts were sent to mobile phones in Doha, Qatar.

"The security threat level has been elevated," the Qatari authorities' warning read. "Everyone must stay home, not go outside, and stay away from windows and open areas to ensure public safety."

Later, the Qatari Ministry of Defense reported the interception of a ballistic missile launched by Iran.

"The security threat has been eliminated, and the situation has returned to normal," a subsequent statement from the authorities said.

Around the same time the warnings were issued, Iranian state media reported a combined missile and drone attack on Qatar and Bahrain.

